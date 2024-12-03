ReadWrite
Artists Leak OpenAI's Sora Video Model, Exposing Controversial Testing Practices

by Giorgio FazioDecember 3rd, 2024
A protest group called "Sora PR Puppets" leaked OpenAI's unreleased Sora video model on Hugging Face, exposing its ability to create 1080p, 10-second clips faster than previously reported. The group criticized OpenAI for recruiting unpaid artists under strict content control, claiming the early access program prioritized PR over genuine creative collaboration. While Sora demonstrates impressive video generation capabilities, including in-painting and image generation, this leak raises ethical concerns about how AI development depends on the creative community. OpenAI has since shut down the leak and emphasized Sora’s research preview status.

featured image - Artists Leak OpenAI's Sora Video Model, Exposing Controversial Testing Practices
In a bold move highlighting growing tensions between artists and AI developers, a protest group known as "Sora PR Puppets" has leaked access to OpenAI's unreleased text-to-video model, Sora, on the Hugging Face platform. This act of defiance sheds light on alleged exploitative practices within OpenAI's early access program and offers a rare glimpse into the capabilities of the Sora model.

Understanding Sora: OpenAI's Text-to-Video Model

Sora is OpenAI's advanced text-to-video model designed to generate high-quality videos from textual descriptions. Building upon the technologies behind DALL·E and GPT models, Sora utilizes a recaptioning technique to produce videos that closely adhere to user prompts. The model is capable of creating complex scenes featuring multiple characters, specific motions, and detailed backgrounds, demonstrating an understanding of physical world dynamics.

The Leak and Its Implications

The leaked version of Sora allowed users to generate 1080p, 10-second video clips, reportedly at faster render times than previously disclosed. Notably, these clips bore OpenAI's watermark, indicating their origin. The temporary availability of Sora on Hugging Face lasted several hours before OpenAI intervened to shut down access.


Artists' Grievances: Unpaid Labor and Strict Controls

The protest group claims that OpenAI enlisted hundreds of artists for unpaid testing, maintaining strict control over all generated content and its dissemination. In an open letter accompanying the leak, the artists stated:


"We received access to Sora with the promise to be early testers, red teamers, and creative partners. However, we believe instead we are being lured into 'art washing' to tell the world that Sora is a useful tool for artists."

The Verge


They further criticized the program as being more about public relations than genuine creative collaboration.

OpenAI's Response and Ongoing Developments

In response to the leak, OpenAI emphasized that participation in its research preview was voluntary, with no obligation to provide feedback or use the tool. The company stated:


"Sora is still in research preview, and we're working to balance creativity with robust safety measures for broader use."

The Verge


Reports suggest that OpenAI has been training a new version of Sora to address long render times, with rumored features like in-painting and image generation.

Industry Context: A Glimpse into AI Video Generation

While competitors race to ship AI video tools, Sora has remained behind closed doors, making this leak a dramatic first look at OpenAI's progress. The capabilities seem impressive but do not leap ahead of the competition, and this leak may expose some underlying tension with the creatives they depend on for testing.



Conclusion: A Call for Ethical Collaboration

The "Sora PR Puppets" leak underscores the need for ethical collaboration between AI developers and the creative community. As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, establishing fair and transparent practices is crucial to ensure that technological advancements benefit all stakeholders involved.

