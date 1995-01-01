Hi, I’m Giorgio Fazio. I’ve been online since 1995, exploring the wild chaos of the early internet, where I started building my first website at just 11 years old. That experience shaped my journey and led me to develop a range of skills: graphic design, motion design, directing photography, and recently, a growing focus on AI. Born in Catania, Italy, and now living in Paradiso, Switzerland (yes, it really feels like “paradise”), my path has always been fueled by people who inspired me. At Valuart, I explore the intersection of art and technology, working on projects that break the mold and make you think. Drop me a line at [email protected] or follow me on Instagram