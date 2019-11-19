Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. These two terms seem to permeate the tech world in every possible way one can think of. Along with giant terms like Machine Learning, IoT, blockchain and related ones, AI and Big Data are set to dominate our world in the years ahead.

First, let us get a very brief understanding of these two terms. Artificial Intelligence is a branch of computer science in which computers are made to think like humans in terms of cognitive abilities, which are needed for performing set tasks. The idea of Artificial Intelligence is to help machines react to suggestions or inputs in the way humans do, so that they can be made to perform major tasks and solve problems without the need for human intervention.

On the other hand, Big Data is not about throwing up results, but merely outputting data of a gargantuan order. Big Data merely collects data that is not only gigantic in terms of sheer volumes, but is also of an unimaginably diverse and extremely varied nature. Big Data consists of all kinds of data: structured, unstructured and semi structured.

A typical example of structured data can be transactional data, while emails and images can be classified under unstructured data. A combination of these can be an example of semi structured data.

Big Data is about huge numbers



When we talk of Big Data, we are talking about absolutely astronomical numbers, which can be quite numbing, frankly. A look at these figures could show some perspective of the size of the data under discussion:

We will have produced an accumulated data volume of well over forty trillion GB by 2020

The average speed of growth of this data is around 1.7 mb per person on this planet every second

Around 3.5 million searches are made on Google every day, which is well over a trillion a year

It is expected that businesses will be making around 450 billion online transactions every day globally by 2020.

So now, what is the point of drawing one’s attention to such baffling numbers? The answer is simple: these data are a virtual goldmine for

organizations. When analyzed and understood right and put to proper use, these data are invaluable ingredients in helping businesses dig deep into their consumers’ minds and buying patterns and habits.

A perceptive analysis helps these businesses to cater to their markets and grow and expand them with a hitherto unseen power. That is the computing power that Big Data enables.

How do AI and Big Data work together?

Close coordination is required to make use of this huge amount of data. Most of the data, whether structured, unstructured or semi structured, in themselves can mean almost nothing unless there is a method for analyzing them and putting them to use and helping businesses tap the immense potential these data carry.

This is what AI enables. Since AI and Big Data work in close tandem with each other, it is necessary for businesses and other organizations that want to make use of these vital inputs, to know how to judiciously combine the two extremely powerful technologies and get the best out of them.

More about AI and Big Data

We will not be surprised if you are enticed by the power of AI and Big Data. You are not alone. Become a part of this discipline that is, quite understandably, in terrific demand across the globe!

