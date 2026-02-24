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ArtemisFlow: A Local-First Job Tracker I Built

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byRenan Botasse@renanb

Making diamonds with code.

February 24th, 2026
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Renan Botasse@renanb

Software Developer @goHike

Making diamonds with code.

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TOPICS

management#job-hunting#privacy#software-design#career#developer-tools#job-tracker#artemisflow#career-tools

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