Art Basel Miami on the Blockchain

VCs, institutional investors and family offices descend on South Beach for the weeklong rave with Christo, Calvin Harris, Kaskade, Die Antwoord and Zedd

If all of your crypto friends are racing down to Florida next week, it’s because world’s hippest art show, Art Basel Miami, is bringing together 77,000 fans, celebrities, collectors, institutional investors, family offices and venture capitalists for a week of epic partying and talks on decentralized art.

There will be 4,000 artists from 268 galleries showcasing their works but the real story will unfold afterhours in popup nightclubs, elevators of the ultra chic hotels: Soho Beach House, W South Beach, Delano, Miami Beach Edition, Fontainebleau, 1 Hotel, Faena, The Plymouth, Freehand, Sagamore, SLS Brickell, JW Marriott Marquis, and maybe, just maybe, Jeremy Gardner’s Crypto Castle Miami.

This year headliners announced include Calvin Harris, Kaskade, Die Antwoord, Action Bronson and Zedd! Last year, All Day I Dream/Lee Burridge, Bob Moses, Bjork, Chromeo, Claude von Stroke, Cut Copy, Diplo, Doug E Fresh & The Sugarhill Gang, Major Lazer, Markus Schulz, Paris Hilton, Rick Ross, Wu-Tang Clan, 2 Chainz, and 50 Cent performed.

The Art Basel epicenter takes place December 5 through December 9 at the Miami Convention Center with satellite shows sprawling beyond which include Art Miami, Aqua Art Miami, CONTEXT Art Miami, The Directed Art Modern, INK Miami Art Fair, Faena Festival, Miami River Art Fair, NADA , PINTA, PRIZM Art Fair, PULSE, Red Dot Miami, SCOPE, Spectrum, Superfine! and UNTITLED. To get a sense of what Art Basel is like, check out this 2017 pictorial review by Florum Fashion.

I’ll be on the scene speaking at the SCOPE Art Show on When Deals Turn Digital: New Technologies, Banking, and the Future of the Art Market and tweeting all of the shenanigans @contentnow.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 5, 6–8pm/8–10pmWHAT: Bass Museum Opening Party featuring The Haas BrothersWHERE: Bass Museum, 2100 Collins, 33139HOW: https://thebass.org/event/member-reception-haas-brothers/









WHEN: Wednesday, December 5, 10pmWHAT: Die AntwoordWHERE: Soho Studios, 2136 NW 1st Avenue, Miami, FL, 33127HOW: https://www.seetickets.us/event/DIE-ANTWOORD-at-Soho-Studios/373623









WHEN: Wednesday, December 5, 11pmWHAT: ARIA with Guy Laliberte, Alex Neri: Maria Callas TributeWHERE: Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd, 33138HOW: https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1189938





















WHEN: Thursday, December 6, 9–6pmWHAT: Art Decentralized, The World of Distributed Masterpieces disrupting a $64 billion marketplace. Featuring visual artist, Vesa.2–3pm Tokenizing Art with Forbes’ Rachel Wolfson and artists Jesselyn Contreras, Johnny Dollar, Carrie Eldridge and Rob Charles3:15–3:45pm Investors Panel with TheStreet’s Jordan French, Ausum Ventures’ Jeremy Gardner, Bluesky Capital’s Andrea Lecesse, Lex Capital’s Alex Mendoza, Kryptal Group’s Edna Yuan, Park Capital Partners’ Alexander Lopatine, Level 7’s Michael Blin, Crowdsmart.io VC’s Richard Swart.WHERE: Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 33139HOW: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-decentralized-the-world-of-distributed-masterpieces-blockchain-art-registration-51810706217









WHEN: Thursday, December 6, 10pmWHAT: Action BronsonWHERE: Soho Studios, 2136 NW 1st Avenue, Miami, FL, 33127HOW: https://www.seetickets.us/event/ACTION-BRONSON-at-Soho-Studios/373655













WHEN: Thursday, December 6, 11pm-5amWHAT: Zedd Basel Edition at LIVWHERE: LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins AvenueHOW: https://www.tixr.com/groups/liv/events/zedd-basel-edition-11166













WHEN: Thursday, December 6, 11pm-8amWHAT: G-Eazy Basel Edition at E11EVENWHERE: E11EVEN, 29 NE 11th StreetHOW: https://www.tixr.com/groups/11miami/events/art-basel-g-eazy-11073













WHEN: Friday, December 7, 10–12pm WHAT: SCOPE Art Show presented by MasterCard, When Deals Turn Digital: New Technologies, Banking, and the Future of the Art Market with Kiki Del Valle, SVP Digital Future, Mastercard Katya Fisher, Tech and Corporate Attorney, Fisher Catalotti Vanessa Grellet, Executive Director, Consensys Elena Zhavelev, Forbes contributor and Founder, New Art Academy, Martine Paris, Tech Reporter, The FinTech TimesWHERE: MasterCard Tent, 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 33139HOW: https://scope-art.com/show/miami-beach-2018/programming

















WHEN: Friday, December 7, 10–11:30amWHAT: Artist Talk - Christo, Tomás Saraceno, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, Christo best known for massive environmental installations like the Umbrellas in California and Japan, the Wrapped Reichstag in Berlin and the Floating Piers in Lake Iseo, Italy will talk about WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center, Auditorium, West Lobby, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach 33139HOW: FREE, open to the public, or watch live: facebook.com/artbasel, https://www.artbasel.com/events/detail/7854/Conversations-Artist-Talk-Artists-Influencers













WHEN: Friday, December 7, 2:30–3:30pmWHAT: Art Market Talk — Which Art Problems Can Blockchain Solve? with Ruth Catlow, Furtherfield/DECL London, Matt Hall, Cryptopunks New York, Harm van den Dorpel, Artist, Berlin, and Orit Gat, Writer, New York, London — What are the social and political implications of decentralized financial networks? Is blockchain a reliable source for fundraising? How are artists using it in their artistic practice?WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center, Auditorium, West Lobby, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach 33139HOW: FREE, open to the public, or watch live: facebook.com/artbasel

















**WHEN: Friday, December 7, 4:30–5pmWHAT: Brian Kelly, CNBC’s Fast Money Keynote at CryptoProExpo**This conference provides a market update and fundamentals, how to set up a crypto fund, how to identify blockchain investment opportunities including STOs, and the intersection of art, crypto and blockchainWHERE: FontainebleauHOW: https://cryptoproexpo.com/miami-art-week-2018













WHEN: Friday, December 7, 9pm–5amWHAT: DJ Jazzy JeffWHERE: Foxhole, 1218 14th Court, Miami Beach 33139HOW: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazzy-jeff-at-foxhole-bar-art-basel-2018-tickets-52617016914













WHEN: Friday, December 7, 10pm–5amWHAT: Saint Vie + Coss + MateoWHERE: Basement at Miami Beach EDITION Hotel, 2901 Collins AvenueHOW: In List App













WHEN: Saturday, December 8, 3pm-7amWHAT: Rakastella feat Dixon + DJ TennisWHERE: Historic Virginia Key BeachHOW: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rakastella-2018-by-innervisions-life-and-death-tickets-46128112426













WHEN: Saturday, December 8, 8pmWHAT: Airthereum partyWHERE: Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean DriveHOW: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/fly-by-airthereum-18269671711









WHEN: Saturday, December 8, 10pm-3amWHAT: KaskadeWHERE: Soho Studios, 2136 NW 1st Avenue, Miami, FL, 33127HOW: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/2018-BLNK-CNVS-Basel-Pass/373660













WHEN: Saturday, December 8, 9pm-3amWHAT: DJ Jazzy JeffWHERE: Racket, 150 NW 24th Street, Miami Beach, 33127HOW: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazzy-jeff-at-racket-art-basel-2018-tickets-52616606687













WHEN: Saturday, December 8, 10pm–5amWHAT: Bedouin + Guy LaliberteWHERE: Basement at Miami Beach EDITION Hotel, 2901 Collins AvenueHOW: In List App













WHEN: Saturday, December 8, 11pm-5amWHAT: Calvin Harris Basel Edition at LIVWHERE: LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins AvenueHOW: https://www.tixr.com/groups/liv/events/calvin-harris-basel-edition-11066