Are we Able to put Internet of Behaviour (IoB) to Good Use? by@sagarchawla

Are we Able to put Internet of Behaviour (IoB) to Good Use?

Internet-connected technologies that gather, integrate, and analyze data about people's behavior in an area are referred to as Internet of Behaviour (IoB) The Internet of Things is about utilizing more of this data to gain a better understanding of how we live. By 2025, there will be over 42 billion connected devices in operation, creating over 1 billion GB of data per day. Data from traffic could be utilized to prevent traffic jams and accidents, as well as to plan future highways for maximum safety.
Sagar Chawla

Is the Internet of Behaviour Getting Better Everywhere?

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

