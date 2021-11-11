"Small Successes Lead to the Biggest Significant Achievements."

Sagar is the Team Leader @ Linclogy SEO Services. Sagar has been nominated for a 2021 Noonie award for the best contributor of the year. He says the most exciting technology of the present is still the internet. He also says cryptocurrency is the most concerning tech because it's a “trending” tech but people are not much aware (especially in India) of what it is exactly is. The most exciting tech for me is gaming; I always keep myself up to-date with the latest gaming news.