An Open Source Starting Point For Abstracting Common Backend Tasks

The software development industry job is to hide complexity and allow innovation. We can see how software has improved our lives in almost every aspect. Software has changed industries, automated complex processes, and created more room for innovation in countless areas.

But when it comes down to how the software industry handles its own complexity, it feels like we still have a long way to go. In 2019, becoming a software developer and staying a good one is harder than ever.

Technologies keep on changing at a faster pace than ever. As a software developer, you must keep your knowledge up-to-date constantly, and whatever you know today, will probably be irrelevant by 2021.

Having enough knowledge to build a high end, end-to-end application takes years of experience. Most companies don’t have the resources to build a team that is skilled enough to create a top-quality product, and most of the time, they will just have to compromise.

Many trivial programming tasks are still repetitive across different organizations, different teams in the same organization, and even across various projects of the same group of developers(!).

We, the software industry, have gone a long way in hiding complexity for other sectors. When it comes down to our own, we’re not always giving the same effort. Our processes are very complex, and security is still very fragile and hard to grasp. We have so much room to grow, and we still lack ambitions or tools.

Hiding Complexity and Using our Time to Tackle New Challenges

We need to do things differently, and that’s why we created Appwrite. Appwrite is an open-source backend server that aims to abstract the complexity behind repeating software development tasks.

Appwrite gives your project a better starting point by abstracting most of you common backend tasks behind a simple to use REST API.

Appwrite provides software developers with APIs and SDKs to quickly implement functions that are repetitive across their projects like user authentication , file management, localization , database management, and more.

Appwrite also provides teams with tools like Appwrite Webhooks and Appwrite Background Tasks to allow maximum flexibility and customization to match each and each product and different scenarios different teams might face.

Creating an abstraction layer between complex function and developers.

Appwrite comes with built-in and centralized security and is agnostic to the technologies or frameworks developers use to build their apps. Appwrite hides the unnecessary complexity required to make a fast and secure application, allowing teams to create high-end products, quickly and without compromising, features, security, or quality.

By giving software projects a better starting point, we aim to provide software developers with more time to innovate, tackle new problems, and create better products. There is no reason we, as an industry, will keep on struggling with the same old challenges while we can leverage open-source to share solutions and build better and more secure tools or services.

Serverless is great, but it can’t work for every project. Appwrite can replace your backend servers or work alongside them. It was vital for us to leave the power and the flexibility in the developer’s hands. It’s up for them to decide how they want to set their architecture

It’s important to understand that unlike other serverless solutions, Appwrite does not aim to magically replace backend servers. Instead, it attempts to give new projects a better starting point. Appwrite allows developers to replace or extend their existing backend server functionality by using tools like webhooks and background functions.

You can use Appwrite as a standalone API directly against your client app or together with your own backend servers . Appwrite is unopinionated about the way the developer wishes to use it. We give you the tools to make any decision you want about your app, technology stack, or integrations.

Appwrite dashboard allows developers to monitor and manage their backend activity

What’s Next?

Using Appwrite as a code abstraction layer, we hope to give developers and small to big organizations more time to focus on their products and create more room for innovation. We, as a software industry, should always try and improve, and we hope Appwrite is another step in that direction.

