App Gạo is a New & Digitized Charity Experience

Most of the time, people don’t have time or may not be mindful enough to do careful research and follow-up with their donations. We needed a faster, more efficient and transparent way to bridge the gap between those who can share and those in need. App Gạo was born out of quarantine to remove all barriers to the donation process and empower community-giving. We ran 2 beta tests in 2 months with 4 charity organizations operating in 4 different provinces of Vietnam, and delivered 12,818lbs (5814kg) of rice to underprivileged students, workers, elders and patients across Vietnam. Something we thought of as only summer project turned into something far more potential. This is a reflection of my experience being a co-founder and team player of App Gao.