ANU #4 — App Store Foundation and MWC Coverage

AppCoins News Update, or ANU for short, is a regular bi-weekly update by the AppCoins team. As usual we are going to cover dev updates, market reports, the featured team member and upcoming events. This week's focus is on the status update regarding the App Store Foundation (ASF) website and the ASF Wallet, coverage of the AppCoins presence at Mobile World Congress, along with the upcoming Global Blockchain Competition. You may expect the next ANU on March 14th.





















We’ve been working in the App Store Foundation (ASF) website and the ASF Wallet for the past two weeks, as we’ve described in the ANU #3.

ASF Website

As announced, the website is up in time for the MWC and can be accessed here. The website provides useful information for potential partners (developers, app stores and OEMs), since they can inquire us about the Early Adopters Agreement. In addition, the website is also of interest to the community because the ASF will be the entity responsible by the reference implementation of the AppCoins protocol, as well as fostering partnerships and collaboration between interested partners.

ASF Wallet

As we’ve said in ANU #3, the production-ready version of the ASF Wallet will be ready by the 21st of March and will include the possibility to pay for in-app items when using apps that integrate the AppCoins protocol.

Nonetheless, since we’re presenting the protocol in MWC, we’ve decided to launch an alpha version for a demo to be run during the event. The demo consisted in having visitors of our booth playing a quick game of just 40 seconds and earning a number of APPC depending on their score in the game. For this, the wallet supports:

Create/Import/Export accounts

Add ERC20 tokens

Send and receive ETH and ERC20 tokens

Check balances

Privacy and security: the private keys of the accounts never leave the user’s devices

Next Steps

The next steps for the next 2 weeks include both design and feature development:

Revise the UX / UI of the wallet to guarantee the best user experience possible and to ensure users not familiarised with Ethereum (or other) wallets can still use it without effort Integration of in-app purchase flows inside the wallet to enable users to buy in-app items when using other apps that integrate the AppCoins protocol Develop a PoC consisting of a game integrating in-app purchases using APPC to showcase the added value of the protocol for this use case of the AppCoins protocol Development of a SDK that will enable developers to use the in-app billing process of the AppCoins protocol, which will consist of a simple and fast integration in the developers apps

Don’t forget to follow the GitHub page of the ASF Wallet!

The current market cap is close to $71 Million USD, with $3.82 Million in volume in the last 24 hours across these exchanges: Binance (78,69%) and Huobi (21,31%).

During the last two weeks, the value has seen an increase in volatility ranging between 0,70 USD and 1,00 USD. This results in an improvement regarding the previous ANU Market Report, where the value was stable at 0,60 USD. You can see more info about APPC markets at Coinmarketcap.









Name: Pedro IvoRole: Product DesignerBio: With a background in Graphic Design, Pedro has been working as a product designer in Aptoide for almost a year. He’s driven by the goal of optimizing user experience along with the AppCoins team.

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona has started last Monday, 26th February, and AppCoins has been receiveing a lot of interest from the mobile community. Besides the attendees enthusiasm on the new project this event was also an opportunity to officially launch the App Store Foundation website and the Early Adopters Agreement, you can find the details on our latest Medium post.

At the event, the main focus will be to present the key advantages of AppCoins to the mobile community. At our booth, besides the branded merchandise such as bags, brochures and coin wallets, there is a game demo for people who want to experience firsthand the Proof of Attention model, that will be implemented in our protocol, as mentioned in the Dev Update. You can see the demo here.

AppCoins Video Update #2 (AVU)

For this week’s AVU, AppCoins Video Update, Carolina Marçalo is giving us a business perspective of the AppCoins Protocol. Carolina Marçalo is the Head of Partnerships at AppCoins. With experience in multiple leadership roles in various institutions, Carolina has acquired the knowledge to define the business strategies and best business management practices, to help create value and business success in every project she participates. Her deep knowledge of leading B2B partnerships and extensive digital product management experience helps her in the process of the search and closure of key partnerships for the AppCoins protocol.

If you are a Developer, OEM or App Store interested in developing a partnership with AppCoins, please contact [email protected]

We are excited to announce that AppCoins has been selected to be a finalist at the Global Blockchain Competition! The event is sponsored by Global Ventures, an international, early-stage vehicle formed by the world’s leading technology entrepreneurs-turned-angel-investors, that have decided to invest exclusively in Blockchain companies in 2018.

In spite of the tough competition (only 2–5 applications per category were selected), AppCoins has been invited to the live finals where the winners’ will be chosen by a panel of blockchain investor judges, in Singapore, on the 12th of March, 2018.

Visit Global Blockchain Competition or Global Ventures to learn more.

