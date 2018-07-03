ANU #13 — Unity Plugin and Gamescom

AppCoins News Update, or ANU for short, is a regular bi-weekly update by the AppCoins team. As usual we are going to cover dev updates, market reports, team members and upcoming events. This week’s focus is on the Unity Plugin, that creates the bridge between Unity app developers and our Android native SDK, a new table format with monthly KPIs for the AppCoins Protocol and one of the largest gaming events in the world — Gamescom.

















**Quicklinks**Dev UpdateAPPC Markets ReportFeatured Team MemberUpcoming Events

After the major release we did 2 weeks ago — the Knuth release — where we released a proof-of-concept where we achieved instant and feeless transactions using APPC, we’ve been working hard to roll out a Unity plugin for developers to integrate the AppCoins Protocol more easily.

The Unity plugin consists of a bridge between Unity app developers and our Android native SDK, which interacts directly with the protocol. It was created in order to facilitate the integration of the AppCoins In-App Billing and Proof-of-Attention Ads into Unity Android games. Unity is a widely used tool for app development, with a market share of over 50% in the Android games industry. Therefore, it’s important for us to provide an easy way for these developers to integrate and benefit from the AppCoins Protocol.

We’ve been working with developers and partners to meet their needs in terms of functionality and ease of integration. This plugin uses the powerful editor extension mechanisms from Unity to give developers a smooth integration experience, automating every step we can along the way, to make sure that the only work developers have to do is change the app’s product logic to deal with the new purchase events. Developers just have to recreate the in-app products, using our custom Unity window and fill in the details in our custom build UI. They then just click confirm and the plugin does everything else. No external tools, no repetitive steps, no 3-line terminal commands and no wasting time on complicated setups. Developers fill in the blanks, click, wait and they’re done!

Developers can check the Unity plugin code and integration guide in its GitHub repo.

Along with it, we’ve also published an example of a Unity app integrating our Unity plugin to show developers how easy it is to integrate APPC in their apps and benefit from the AppCoins Protocol. We’ve forked an open source game, with the consent of their creators, called RedRunner and changed it to integrate in-app purchases using APPC. It will be published soon in Aptoide, for now you can check the code in the GitHub repo.

The AppCoins team would like to extend a heartfelt acknowledgement to Pedro Cabaço and Lukmon, creators of the Super Crossbar Challenge game, who have worked closely with us in this regard and were instrumental in the development of the initial version of the AppCoins Unity Plugin.

To find more please visit our Github Plugin and if you have any question on the integration of the plugin please ask our support team on Telegram.

As always, you’re invited to follow our work regarding all of the products we’re working on:

Following the development and implementation of the protocol, we will also be sharing, with our community, on a monthly basis, business metrics that have been calculated to measure the performance of the AppCoins project. These metrics will display the numbers regarding how many apps are using the SDK and how many unique developers are integrating the SDK, the interactions with the ASF wallet, and the values for both flows with AppCoins integration, the IAP and Advertising flow, mentioned in the table as User Acquisition.

At the time of writing, the current market cap is close to $20.95 M USD, with over $7 M USD in volume in the last 24 hours across these exchanges: Binance (87,77%) and Huobi (12,23%).

During the past two weeks AppCoins has suffered a currency depreciation. Since last ANU, APPC value has witnessed a high of $ 0.225 USD on June 20th, and a low of $ 0.140 USD on June 24th. You can see more info about APPC markets at Coinmarketcap.









Name: Tiago RosadoRole: Blockchain DeveloperBio: While currently finishing a Master thesis on Blockchain Technology, Tiago Rosado is working on the AppCoins Protocol, as a Blockchain Developer. He is responsible for the implementation of Ethereum smart contracts and for helping on architectural decisions for the protocol.

With both a strong B2C and B2B component, and attendees from over 40 different countries, it’s on par with E3 as the largest gaming events in the world! From corporate advocates to gaming enthusiasts, at Gamescom you’ll get the chance to meet different audiences that share the same passion for the gaming world.

The event presents different areas such as the Cosplay Village, Entertainment Area, Family and friends, Fanshop Arena and, the Business Area, which will act as a meeting point where brand representatives, publishers, and developers will get the chance to meet and network.

It’s definitely the place to be in August for anyone connected to games, and you will be able to find the AppCoins team at the Business Area, from the 21–23 August. Meet us at hall 2.2, meeting room # A60/B69.

If you are a Developer, App Store, OEM, or an entity with interest in the AppCoins protocol, you can schedule a meeting via our email: [email protected]

Missed one of our previous publications? Not to worry! You can read them right here:

Early Adopters Program Now Open!

Developer of the Day #10 — Digio TwentyOne Communications

OEM of the Day #2 — Cosmic Digital Universe