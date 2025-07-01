Anthropic Copyright Lawsuit Tests Fair Use Limits in AI Model Training

ANDREA BARTZ, CHARLES GRAEBER, and KIRK WALLACE JOHNSON v. ANTHROPIC PBC, retrieved on June 25, 2025, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This is the table of links with all parts.

Case Number: C 24-05417 WHA

Plaintiffs: ANDREA BARTZ, CHARLES GRAEBER, and KIRK WALLACE JOHNSON

Defendant: ANTHROPIC PBC

Filing Date: June 23, 2025.

Location: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

INTRODUCTION

An artificial intelligence firm downloaded for free millions of copyrighted books in digital form from pirate sites on the internet. The firm also purchased copyrighted books (some overlapping with those acquired from the pirate sites), tore off the bindings, scanned every page, and stored them in digitized, searchable files. All the foregoing was done to amass a central library of “all the books in the world” to retain “forever.” From this central library, the AI firm selected various sets and subsets of digitized books to train various large language models under development to power its AI services. Some of these books were written by plaintiff authors, who now sue for copyright infringement. On summary judgment, the issue is the extent to which any of the uses of the works in question qualify as “fair uses” under Section 107 of the Copyright Act.

