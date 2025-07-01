138 reads

Anthropic Copyright Lawsuit Tests Fair Use Limits in AI Model Training

July 1st, 2025
Authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson are suing AI firm Anthropic for copyright infringement. The lawsuit alleges the company used millions of pirated and scanned books to build a permanent digital library for training large language models (LLMs). The core legal question is whether such use qualifies as “fair use” under U.S. copyright law.

Anthropic Copyright Lawsuit Tests Fair Use Limits in AI Model Training
Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

ANDREA BARTZ, CHARLES GRAEBER, and KIRK WALLACE JOHNSON v. ANTHROPIC PBC, retrieved on June 25, 2025, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.

Case Number: C 24-05417 WHA

Plaintiffs: ANDREA BARTZ, CHARLES GRAEBER, and KIRK WALLACE JOHNSON

Defendant: ANTHROPIC PBC

Filing Date: June 23, 2025.

Location: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

INTRODUCTION

An artificial intelligence firm downloaded for free millions of copyrighted books in digital form from pirate sites on the internet. The firm also purchased copyrighted books (some overlapping with those acquired from the pirate sites), tore off the bindings, scanned every page, and stored them in digitized, searchable files. All the foregoing was done to amass a central library of “all the books in the world” to retain “forever.” From this central library, the AI firm selected various sets and subsets of digitized books to train various large language models under development to power its AI services. Some of these books were written by plaintiff authors, who now sue for copyright infringement. On summary judgment, the issue is the extent to which any of the uses of the works in question qualify as “fair uses” under Section 107 of the Copyright Act.

Continue reading HERE.

About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


This court case retrieved on June 25, 2025, from storage.courtlistener.com, is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


