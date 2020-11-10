Answering the 12 Most Common Questions About Python

Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/
Python is an open-source high-level programming language that is easy to learn and user-friendly. It is one of the first choices of many programmers be it a beginner or experienced. So, today we have prepared a list of most asked questions on Python programming language.
Answer:
is a keyword that is used like
yield
, except the function will return a generator.
return
>>> def createGenerator():
... mylist = range(3)
... for i in mylist:
... yield i*i
...
>>> mygenerator = createGenerator() # create a generator
>>> print(mygenerator) # mygenerator is an object!
<generator object createGenerator at 0xb7555c34>
>>> for i in mygenerator:
... print(i)
0
1
4
It’s handy when you know your function will return a huge set of values that you will only need to read once.
To master
, you must understand that when you call the function, the code you have written in the function body does not run. The function only returns the generator object.
yield
Then, your code will continue from where it left off each time
uses the generator.
for
Now the hard part:
The first time the
calls the generator object created from your function, it will run the code in your function from the beginning until it hits
for
, then it’ll return the first value of the loop. Then, each subsequent call will run another iteration of the loop you have written in the function and return the next value. This will continue until the
yield
. That can be because the loop has come to an end, or because you no longer satisfy an "
yield
".
if/else
Alternative Answer:
You can also think of it this way.
An iterator is just a fancy-sounding term for an object that has a
method. So a yield-ed function ends up being something like this:
next()
Original version:
def some_function():
for i in xrange(4):
yield i
for i in some_function():
print i
This is basically what the Python interpreter does with the above code:
class it:
def __init__(self):
# Start at -1 so that we get 0 when we add 1 below.
self.count = -1
# The __iter__ method will be called once by the 'for' loop.
# The rest of the magic happens on the object returned by this method.
# In this case it is the object itself.
def __iter__(self):
return self
# The next method will be called repeatedly by the 'for' loop
# until it raises StopIteration.
def next(self):
self.count += 1
if self.count < 4:
return self.count
else:
# A StopIteration exception is raised
# to signal that the iterator is done.
# This is caught implicitly by the 'for' loop.
raise StopIteration
def some_func():
return it()
for i in some_func():
print i
For more insight as to what’s happening behind the scenes, the
loop can be rewritten to this:
for
iterator = some_func()
try:
while 1:
print iterator.next()
except StopIteration:
pass
Answer:
Yes, it was added in version 2.5. The expression syntax is:
a if condition else b
First
is evaluated, then exactly one
condition
either a or
of
is evaluated and returned based on the Boolean value of
b
. If
condition
evaluates to
condition
, then
True
is evaluated and returned but
a
is ignored, or else when
b
is evaluated and returned but
b
is ignored.
a
This allows short-circuiting because when
is true only
condition
is evaluated and
a
is not evaluated at all, but when
b
is false only
condition
is evaluated and
b
is not evaluated at all.
a
For example:
>>> 'true' if True else 'false'
'true'
>>> 'true' if False else 'false'
'false'
Note that conditionals are an expression, not a statement. This means you can’t use assignment statements or
or other statements within a conditional expression:
pass
>>> pass if False else x = 3
File "<stdin>", line 1
pass if False else x = 3
^
SyntaxError: invalid syntax
You can, however, use conditional expressions to assign a variable like so:
x = a if True else b
Think of the conditional expression as switching between two values. It is very useful when you’re in a ‘one value or another’ situation, it but doesn’t do much else.
If you need to use statements, you have to use a normal
statement instead of a conditional expression.
if
Keep in mind that it’s frowned upon by some Pythonistas for several reasons:
condition ? a : b
‘ can be really useful, and make your script more concise, it really does complicate your code).
if
If you’re having trouble remembering the order, then remember that
when read aloud, you (almost) say what you mean. For example,
is read aloud as
x = 4 if b > 8 else 9
.
x will be 4 if b is greater than 8 otherwise 9
Alternative Answer:
You can index into a tuple:
(falseValue, trueValue)[test]
needs to return True or False.
test
It might be safer to always implement it as:
(falseValue, trueValue)[test == True]
or you can use the built-in
to assure a Boolean value:
bool()
falseValue, trueValue)[bool(<expression>)]
A metaclass is the class of a class. A class defines how an instance of the class (i.e. an object) behaves while a metaclass defines how a class behaves. A class is an instance of a metaclass.
While in Python you can use arbitrary callables for metaclasses, the better approach is to make it an actual class itself.
is the usual metaclass in Python.
type
is itself a class, and it is its own type. You won’t be able to recreate something like
type
purely in Python, but Python cheats a little. To create your own metaclass in Python you really just want to subclass
type
.
type
A metaclass is most commonly used as a class-factory. When you create an object by calling the class, Python creates a new class (when it executes the ‘class’ statement) by calling the metaclass. Combined with the normal
and
__init__
methods, metaclasses, therefore, allow you to do ‘extra things’ when creating a class, like registering the new class with some registry or replace the class with something else entirely.
__new__
When the
statement is executed, Python first executes the body of the
class
statement as a normal block of code. The resulting namespace (a dict) holds the attributes of the class-to-be. The metaclass is determined by looking at the baseclasses of the class-to-be (metaclasses are inherited), at the
class
attribute of the class-to-be (if any) or the
__metaclass__
global variable. The metaclass is then called with the name, bases and attributes of the class to instantiate it.
__metaclass__
However, metaclasses actually define the type of a class, not just a factory for it, so you can do much more with them. You can, for instance, define normal methods on the metaclass. These metaclass-methods are like classmethods in that they can be called on the class without an instance, but they are also not like classmethods in that they cannot be called on an instance of the class.
.
type
is an example of a method on the
__subclasses__()
metaclass. You can also define the normal ‘magic’ methods, like
type
,
__add__
and
__iter__
, to implement or change how the class behaves.
__getattr__
Here’s an aggregated example of the bits and pieces:
def make_hook(f):
"""Decorator to turn 'foo' method into '__foo__'"""
f.is_hook = 1
return f
class MyType(type):
def __new__(mcls, name, bases, attrs):
if name.startswith('None'):
return None
# Go over attributes and see if they should be renamed.
newattrs = {}
for attrname, attrvalue in attrs.iteritems():
if getattr(attrvalue, 'is_hook', 0):
newattrs['__%s__' % attrname] = attrvalue
else:
newattrs[attrname] = attrvalue
return super(MyType, mcls).__new__(mcls, name, bases, newattrs)
def __init__(self, name, bases, attrs):
super(MyType, self).__init__(name, bases, attrs)
# classregistry.register(self, self.interfaces)
print "Would register class %s now." % self
def __add__(self, other):
class AutoClass(self, other):
pass
return AutoClass
# Alternatively, to autogenerate the classname as well as the class:
# return type(self.__name__ + other.__name__, (self, other), {})
def unregister(self):
Answer:
If the reason you’re checking is so you can do something like
, it’s safer to use a
if file_exists: open_it()
around the attempt to open it. Checking and then opening risks the file being deleted or moved or something between when you check and when you try to open it.
try
If you’re not planning to open the file immediately, you can use
os.path.isfile
Returnif path is an existing regular file. This follows symbolic links, so both islink() and isfile() can be true for the same path.
True
import os.path
os.path.isfile(fname)
if you need to be sure it’s a file.
Starting with Python 3.4, the
module offers an object-oriented approach (backported to
pathlib
in Python 2.7):
pathlib2
from pathlib import Path
my_file = Path("/path/to/file")
if my_file.is_file():
# file exists
To check a directory, do:
if my_file.exists():
# path exists
To check whether a
object exists independently of whether is it a file or directory, use
Path
:
exists()
if my_file.exists():
# path exists
You can also use
in a
resolve(strict=True)
block:
try
try:
my_abs_path = my_file.resolve(strict=True)
except FileNotFoundError:
# doesn't exist
else:
# exists
Alternative Answer:
You have the
function:
os.path.exists
import os.path
os.path.exists(file_path)
This returns
for both files and directories but you can instead use
True
os.path.isfile(file_path)
to test if it’s a file specifically. It follows symlinks.
Answer:
Look at the subprocess module in the standard library:
import subprocess
subprocess.run(["ls", "-l"])
The advantage of
vs.
subprocess
is that it is more flexible (you can get the
system
,
stdout
, the “real” status code, better error handling, etc…).
stderr
The official documentation recommends the
module over the alternative
subprocess
:
os.system()
Themodule provides more powerful facilities
subprocess
for spawning new processes and retrieving their results; using that
module is preferable to using this function [].
os.system()
The Replacing Older Functions with the subprocess Module section in the
documentation may have some helpful recipes.
subprocess
For versions of Python before 3.5, use
:
call
import subprocess
subprocess.call(["ls", "-l"])
Alternative Answer:
Here’s a summary of the ways to call external programs and the advantages and disadvantages of each:
passes the command and arguments to your system’s shell. This is nice because you can actually run multiple commands at once in this manner and set up pipes and input/output redirection. For example:
os.system("some_command with args")
os.system("some_command < input_file | another_command > output_file")
However, while this is convenient, you have to manually handle the escaping of shell characters such as spaces, etc. On the other hand,
this also lets you run commands which are simply shell commands and not
actually external programs. See the documentation.
will do the same thing as
stream = os.popen("some_command with args")
os.system
class of the
Popen
module. This is intended as a replacement for
subprocess
but has the downside of being slightly more complicated by virtue of being so comprehensive. For example, you’d say:
os.popen
instead of:
print subprocess.Popen("echo Hello World", shell=True, stdout=subprocess.PIPE).stdout.read()
but it is nice to have all of the options there in one unified class instead of 4 different popen functions. See the documentation.
print os.popen("echo Hello World").read()
function from the
call
module. This is basically just like the
subprocess
Popen
See the documentation.
return_code = subprocess.call("echo Hello World", shell=True)
function, which is a lot like the above but even more flexible and returns a
subprocess.run
object when the command finishes executing.
CompletedProcess
The
module should probably be what you use.
subprocess
Finally please be aware that for all methods where you pass the final command to be executed by the shell as a string and you are responsible for escaping it. There are serious security implications if any part of the string that you pass can not be fully trusted. For example, if a user is entering some/any part of the string. If you are unsure, only use these methods with constants. To give you a hint of the implications considers this code:
print subprocess.Popen("echo %s " % user_input, stdout=PIPE).stdout.read()
and imagine that the user enters something “my mama didnt love me && rm -rf /” which could erase the whole filesystem.
Answer:
On Python ≥ 3.5, use
:
pathlib.Path.mkdir
from pathlib import Path
Path("/my/directory").mkdir(parents=True, exist_ok=True)
For older versions of Python, we see two answers with good qualities, each with a small flaw, so we will give our take on it:
Try
, and consider
os.path.exists
for the creation.
os.makedirs
import os
if not os.path.exists(directory):
os.makedirs(directory)
As noted, there’s a race condition – if the directory is created between the
and the
os.path.exists
calls, the
os.makedirs
will fail with an
os.makedirs
. Unfortunately, blanket-catching
OSError
and continuing is not foolproof, as it will ignore a failure to create the directory due to other factors, such as insufficient permissions, full disk, etc.
OSError
One option would be to trap the
and examine the embedded error code (see Is there a cross-platform way of getting information from Python’s OSError):
OSError
import os, errno
try:
os.makedirs(directory)
except OSError as e:
if e.errno != errno.EEXIST:
raise
Alternatively, there could be a second
, but suppose another created the directory after the first check, then removed it before the second one – we could still be fooled.
os.path.exists
Depending on the application, the danger of concurrent operations may be more or less than the danger posed by other factors such as file permissions. The developer would have to know more about the particular
application being developed and its expected environment before choosing an implementation.
Modern versions of Python improve this code quite a bit, both by exposing
(in 3.3+)…
FileExistsError
try:
os.makedirs("path/to/directory")
except FileExistsError:
# directory already exists
pass
and by allowing a keyword argument to os.makedirs called
exist_ok
os.makedirs("path/to/directory", exist_ok=True) # succeeds even if directory exists. (in 3.2+).
Alternative Answer:
Python 3.5+:
import pathlib
pathlib.Path('/my/directory').mkdir(parents=True, exist_ok=True)
as used above recursively creates the directory and does not raise an exception if the directory already exists. If you don’t need or want the parents to be created, skip the
pathlib.Path.mkdir
argument.
parents
Python 3.2+:
Using
:
pathlib
If you can, install the current
backport named
pathlib
. Do not install the older unmaintained backport named
pathlib2
. Next, refer to the Python 3.5+ section above and use it the same.
pathlib
If using Python 3.4, even though it comes with
, it is missing the useful
pathlib
option. The backport is intended to offer a newer and superior implementation of
exist_ok
which includes this missing option.
mkdir
Using
:
os
import os
os.makedirs(path, exist_ok=True)
as used above recursively creates the directory and does not raise an exception if the directory already exists. It has the optional
os.makedirs
argument only if using Python 3.2+, with a default value of
exist_ok
. This argument does not exist in Python 2.x up to 2.7. As such, there is no need for manual exception handling as with Python 2.7.
False
Python 2.7+:
Using
:
pathlib
If you can, install the current
backport named
pathlib
. Do not install the older unmaintained backport named
pathlib2
. Next, refer to the Python 3.5+ section above and use it the same.
pathlib
Using
:
os
import os
try:
os.makedirs(path)
except OSError:
if not os.path.isdir(path):
raise
While a naive solution may first use
followed by
os.path.isdir
, the solution above reverses the order of the two operations. In doing so, it prevents a common race condition having to do with a duplicated attempt at creating the directory, and also disambiguates files from directories.
os.makedirs
Note that capturing the exception and using
is of limited usefulness because
errno
, i.e.
OSError: [Errno 17] File exists
, is raised for both files and directories. It is more reliable simply to check if the directory exists.
errno.EEXIST
Alternative:
creates the nested directory, and does nothing if the directory already exists. This works in both Python 2 and 3.
mkpath
import distutils.dir_util
distutils.dir_util.mkpath(path)
Per Bug 10948, a severe limitation of this alternative is that it works only once per python process for a given path. In other words, if you use it to create a directory, then delete the directory from inside or outside Python,
then use
again to recreate the same directory,
mkpath
will simply silently use its invalid cached info of having previously created the directory, and will not actually make the directory again. In contrast,
mkpath
doesn’t rely on any such cache. This limitation may be okay for some applications.
os.makedirs
Answer:
You can use the
operator:
in
if "blah" not in somestring:
continue
Alternative Answer:
If it’s just a substring search you can use
.
string.find("substring")
You do have to be a little careful with
,
find
, and
index
though, as they are substring searches. In other words, this:
in
s = "This be a string"
if s.find("is") == -1:
print("No 'is' here!")
else:
print("Found 'is' in the string.")
It would print
. Similarly,
Found 'is' in the string
would evaluate to
if "is" in s:
. This may or may not be what you want.
True
Answer:
Using an additional state variable, such as an index variable (which you would normally use in languages such as C or PHP), is considered non-pythonic.
The better option is to use the built-in function
, available in both Python 2 and 3:
enumerate()
for idx, val in enumerate(ints):
print(idx, val)
Check out PEP 279 for more.
Alternative Answer:
Use
to get the index with the element as you iterate:
enumerate
for index, item in enumerate(items):
print(index, item)
And note that Python’s indexes start at zero, so you would get 0 to 4 with the above. If you want the count, 1 to 5, do this:
for count, item in enumerate(items, start=1):
print(count, item)
Answer:
Maybe a bit of example code will help. Notice the difference in the call signatures of
,
foo
and
class_foo
:
static_foo
class A(object):
def foo(self, x):
print "executing foo(%s, %s)" % (self, x)
@classmethod
def class_foo(cls, x):
print "executing class_foo(%s, %s)" % (cls, x)
@staticmethod
def static_foo(x):
print "executing static_foo(%s)" % x
a = A()
Below is the usual way an object instance calls a method. The object instance,
, is implicitly passed as the first argument.
a
a.foo(1)
# executing foo(<__main__.A object at 0xb7dbef0c>,1)
With classmethods, the class of the object instance is implicitly passed as the first argument instead of
.
self
a.class_foo(1)
# executing class_foo(<class '__main__.A'>,1)
You can also call
using the class. In fact, if you define something to be a classmethod, it is probably because you intend to call it from the class rather than from a class instance.
class_foo
would have raised a TypeError, but
A.foo(1)
works just fine:
A.class_foo(1)
A.class_foo(1)
# executing class_foo(<class '__main__.A'>,1)
One use people have found for class methods is to create inheritable alternative constructors.
With staticmethods, neither
(the object instance) nor
self
(the class) is implicitly passed as the first argument. They behave like plain functions except that you can call them from an instance or the class:
cls
a.static_foo(1)
# executing static_foo(1)
A.static_foo('hi')
# executing static_foo(hi)
Staticmethods are used to group functions which have some logical connection with a class to the class.
is just a function, but when you call
foo
you don’t just get the function, you get a “partially applied” version of the function with the object instance
a.foo
bound as the first argument to the function.
a
expects 2 arguments, while
foo
only expects 1 argument.
a.foo
is bound to
a
. That is what is meant by the term “bound” below:
foo
print(a.foo)
# <bound method A.foo of <__main__.A object at 0xb7d52f0c>>
With
, a is not bound to
a.class_foo
, rather the class
class_foo
is bound to
A
.
class_foo
print(a.class_foo)
# <bound method type.class_foo of <class '__main__.A'>>
Here, with a staticmethod, even though it is a method,
just returns a good old function with no arguments bound.
a.static_foo
expects 1 argument, and
static_foo
expects 1 argument too.
a.static_foo
print(a.static_foo)
# <function static_foo at 0xb7d479cc>
And of course the same thing happens when you call
with the class
static_foo
instead.
A
print(A.static_foo)
# <function static_foo at 0xb7d479cc>
Additional Answer:
A staticmethod is a method that knows nothing about the class or instance it was called on. It just gets the arguments that were passed, no implicit first argument. It is basically useless in Python — you can just use a module function instead of a staticmethod.
A classmethod, on the other hand, is a method that gets passed the class it was called on, or the class of the instance it was called on, as the first argument. This is useful when you want the method to be a factory for the class: since it gets the actual class it was called on as the first argument, you can always instantiate the right class, even when subclasses are involved. Observe for instance how
, a classmethod, returns an instance of the subclass when called on a subclass:
dict.fromkeys()
>>> class DictSubclass(dict):
... def __repr__(self):
... return "DictSubclass"
...
>>> dict.fromkeys("abc")
{'a': None, 'c': None, 'b': None}
>>> DictSubclass.fromkeys("abc")
DictSubclass
>>>
Answer:
will get you everything that’s in a directory – files and directories.
os.listdir()
If you want just files, you could either filter this down using
:
os.path
from os import listdir
from os.path import isfile, join
onlyfiles = [f for f in listdir(mypath) if isfile(join(mypath, f))]
or you could use
which will yield two lists for each directory it visits – splitting into files and dirs for you. If you only want the top directory you can just break the first time it yields
os.walk()
from os import walk
f = []
for (dirpath, dirnames, filenames) in walk(mypath):
f.extend(filenames)
break
Alternative Answer:
You can also prefer using the
module, as it does pattern matching and expansion.
glob
import glob
print(glob.glob("/home/adam/*.txt"))
It will return a list with the queried files:
['/home/adam/file1.txt', '/home/adam/file2.txt', .... ]
Answer:
Given a list of lists
,
l
flat_list = [item for sublist in l for item in sublist]
which means:
flat_list = []
for sublist in l:
for item in sublist:
flat_list.append(item)
is faster than the shortcuts posted so far. (
is the list to flatten.)
l
Here is the corresponding function:
flatten = lambda l: [item for sublist in l for item in sublist]
As evidence, you can use the
module in the standard library:
timeit
$ python -mtimeit -s'l=[[1,2,3],[4,5,6], [7], [8,9]]*99' '[item for sublist in l for item in sublist]'
10000 loops, best of 3: 143 usec per loop
$ python -mtimeit -s'l=[[1,2,3],[4,5,6], [7], [8,9]]*99' 'sum(l, [])'
1000 loops, best of 3: 969 usec per loop
$ python -mtimeit -s'l=[[1,2,3],[4,5,6], [7], [8,9]]*99' 'reduce(lambda x,y: x+y,l)'
1000 loops, best of 3: 1.1 msec per loop
Explanation: The shortcuts based on
(including the implied use in
+
) are, of necessity,
sum
when there are L sublists — as the intermediate result list keeps getting longer, at each step a new intermediate result list object gets allocated, and all the items in the previous intermediate result must be copied over (as well as a few new ones added at the end). So, for simplicity and without actual loss of generality, say you have L sublists of I items each: the first I items are copied back and forth L-1 times, the second I items L-2 times, and so on; total number of copies is I times the sum of x for x from 1 to L excluded, i.e.,
O(L**2)
.
I * (L**2)/2
The list comprehension just generates one list, once, and copies each item over (from its original place of residence to the result list) also exactly once.
Alternative Answer:
You can use
:
itertools.chain()
import itertools
list2d = [[1,2,3], [4,5,6], [7], [8,9]]
merged = list(itertools.chain(*list2d))
Or you can use
which doesn’t require unpacking the list with the
itertools.chain.from_iterable()
operator:
*
import itertools
list2d = [[1,2,3], [4,5,6], [7], [8,9]]
merged = list(itertools.chain.from_iterable(list2d))
Answer:
if not a:
print("List is empty")
Using the implicit booleanness of the empty
is quite pythonic.
list
Alternative Answer:
The pythonic way to do it is from the PEP 8 style guide (where Yes means “recommended” and No means “not recommended”):
For sequences, (strings, lists, tuples), use the fact that empty sequences are false.
Yes: if not seq:
if seq:
No: if len(seq):
if not len(seq):
These are the 12 most commonly asked questions about Python. If you have any suggestions regarding the article, please feel free to comment below. If you need any help, then we would be glad to help you.
Hope this article helped you.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.