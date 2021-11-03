Android vs Apple: HackerNoon Debates

The team of HackersNoon members debate the merits of both mobile phone brands and whether or not Android phones are better than Apple or Android. The thread was posted on slogging’s official #technology channel.

The Apple VS Android debate has been going on for years. What’s your favourite mobile phone brand? Why do you think it's better than the rest? I expect a heated discussion!!

Jack Boreham Oof, that's a hard one. I'm an Android fan - for me, the operative system makes sense. However, when it comes to mobile phone brands, it's trickier. My current phone is a Xiaomi, and I must say, I'm pretty happy with it. It doesn't have the same camera quality as a Samsung. However, it has fantastic autonomy battery-wise, an incredible processor, and internal memory - 3 years later and it is still as fast as in the beginning, even with the tones of apps I have. By far one of my favorite brands.

I'm team android because the phones are generally more customizable. Also, back in my phone repairing side gig days, Android phones were easier to repair by a longshot. Apple phones are easy to brick.



Android phone screen replacements and things like that were pretty much always plug and play. I replaced many Samsung Galaxy screens in my lifetime.

Mónica Freitas ah, yes, I've heard Xiaomi is great. That's the exact problem I have with my iPhone. It's slow, terrible battery and the rest. I've only had it a year!! I guess I'm an iPhone guy, but how is the user interface of Xiamoi and android? I find my phone to have excellent UI, which is easy to use. Whenever I've picked up an android I have, found it clunky and hard to use.

Limarc Ambalina Haha, that's awesome man, I didn't realise you are a tech wizard, haha. Would you say that android phones are less protected from malicious hacks and viruses than Apple due to their easy customisation?

Mónica Freitas, I didn't realize you used Xiaomi. I'm also on a budget unknown Chinese brand called Oukitel. I was thinking about getting Xiaomi. Is it half decent for games, or do you not play games on it?

Jack Boreham, in general, it is often accepted that Apple phones have better security. Android phones are easy to hack the firmware (for modding purposes), so I assume it's easier to hack for malicious purposes as well.

Limarc Ambalina Mónica Freitas. So both of you have Chinese branded phones; I'm guessing you both would argue that they are far better value for money than Apple or other android phones; what made you pick them?

Limarc Ambalina so I can put my Pokemon ROM hacks on there without issue? 😂 https://hackernoon.com/10-best-pokemon-rom-hacks-you-can-download-for-free-lv2c37hz

Jack Boreham Maybe it's because you're used to iPhones? I can't seem to get the UI of iPhones either 😂 The good thing with androids it's that the system is similar in every brand, so it doesn't take a lot of adaptation if you decide to buy a phone from Samsung if you've had a Huawei. I'm surprised your iPhone has given you so many issues already - I thought they were renowned for a good battery, camera, and, since their system is less clogged, faster.

Limarc Ambalina I only play those strategy games (they're not heavy on the phone), and so far, I don't have any complaints. I bought my phone back in 2019, it was quite cheap for its features (less than 200€), and it's still going strong. The only issues I've had were with the camera quality (which decreased over time) and how it sometimes disconnects the sim card for no reason 😶 About android being easier to fix, that's soooo true. I broke my screen once, and it was so easy to buy a new one and change it at home.

Oh, Jack Boreham, for value, these phones come unlocked at like $200. I bought this one Oukitel WP5 because I wanted a rugged phone which is waterproof and feels like a brick. I think it could withstand falling from a two-story window.

Mónica Freitas I wish m phone was like that. Currently, my iPhone has no charge after a full charge cycle, and I've lost my charger, so that's fun. Limarc Ambalina, to be honest, I need a phone like this; I'm throwing my iPhone everywhere in the gym and all. No wonder it's nearly dead, hahaha.

Yes haha, after years of repairing broken phone screens, I thought, let’s get one that doesn’t break instead.

Jack Boreham, one less satisfied customer, Apple..join the Android side.

Mónica Freitas, Limarc Ambalina, should I get one of these beautiful foldable phones. What do you guys think of them 😂. https://www.tomsguide.com/uk/best-picks/best-foldable-phones

Jack Boreham, I played with one of those a while back. If you need and want something that has multiple display sizes, get one. I don't see myself constantly folding and unfolding it, and I drop my phone soo often I'd be too scared it wouldn't work after a few blows 😂

However, it is a fun toy 😂

Mónica Freitas, haha, so would you say it's a gimmick? Do you think these will catch on? I don't think they will.

You know it is a gimmick, like 100%, but I love gimmicks and want one. Flip phones were a thing once upon a time. So there could still be a market here. If they could fold vertically and be less bulky, there is something there.

Limarc Ambalina, ehhh, I don't remember flip phones (Joking I do 😂). I think there still is a market. There's a market for the Nokia Brick. Nokia is re-releasing the classic brick phone. Thinking about it, I could get one of those. At least when I drop it down the toilet, it will break the bathroom instead of my phone. Unlike my iPhone that ended up in emergency rice for days😂.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.ladbible.com/news/news-nokia-is-re-releasing-classic-brick-phone-for-20th-anniversary-20211013.amp.html

Jack Boreham Yeah, I do! I don't think they'll catch on, at least I'm not a fan 😂 come through Nokia. Those were the real deal. They could fall from a building's third floor and still work smoothly.

Mónica Freitas exactly! I do think, as Limarc Ambalina highlighted, durable phones are the way to go. I'm stupidly clumsy; I need it. Goodbye iPhone!!

