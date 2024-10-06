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Anatomy of a Multi-Block Attack

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byNick Ruck@rnick

Professional generalist. Prev: BitU Protocol, ContentFi Labs, Euler Finance

October 6th, 2024
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Nick Ruck
    byNick Ruck@rnick

    Professional generalist. Prev: BitU Protocol, ContentFi Labs, Euler Finance

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Nick Ruck@rnick

Professional generalist. Prev: BitU Protocol, ContentFi Labs, Euler Finance

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TOPICS

web3#smart-contracts#defi#multi-block-attack#lending-protocol-hacks#time-weighted-average-price#uniswap-v3-twap-price-oracles#manipulate-price-oracles#hackernoon-top-story

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