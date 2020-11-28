An Introductory Guide to Building a Website with Good Quality Code

@ alexduecode Alex Gostev Head of Product at duecode.io

Guaranteeing code quality when your website is in the development stage is a colossal task. However, even with a steady number of programming designers, keeping up code quality can be daunting. Without code quality tools and a reliable framework, the entire task can amount to enormous technical debt, doing more harm than good in the long haul.

We've set up a basic guide for you to improve programming through quality code, regardless of whether you work with an in-house team or a product redistributing organization. A few points of this guide may appear glaringly evident and redundant, yet the worth lies in how they interface and develop a working code quality confirmation system.

Let's get right to it!

1. Name your Identifiers Properly

When naming classes, factors, and techniques, it can be tempting to offer names to our strategies out of impulse, especially when they sound right in your mind. As you skim through this article, what stands out to you? By and large, the heading stands out the most. Indeed, in a program, key strategies resemble headings.

Thus, when naming classes, variables, functions, etc. try to come up with names that precisely sum up the strategy's substance. If the strategy name turns out to be excessively long or ambiguous, it could convey many things that need to be broken up into different functions.

2. Use a Version Control Tool

A version control tool is the foundation of our framework. The most popular tool for version control is Git. It offers an expanding style guide named GitFlow that facilitates consistent, coordinated effort among colleagues and makes it simple to scale up the team's productivity. It provides a simple-to-follow framework that isolates live items from the less steady designer branch with unpublished highlights.

When a designer from your group completes a component, they send a pull request on GitHub. This depicts the substance and the subtleties of the request. This framework ensures that no unreviewed code will be converged with the master branch. A code survey is significant, and you need the correct instruments for it.

3. Use Code Metrics or Linters

Code metrics are a bunch of programming methodologies that give designers better knowledge of their code. By exploiting code metrics, engineers can comprehend what strategies or potential techniques should be improved or completely changed. This way, the development team can identify possible dangers, understand the present status of a task, and track the progress during programming improvement.

Similarly, a linter is essential for the style manual for any language. It's software that naturally checks if your code meets the predefined code show rules. You don't need to physically go through the codebase to check if your code matches the rules.

4. Perform Unit Tests

Unit tests pave the way for a bit of code to develop. Unit tests are one of the great coding tests that are often dismissed as they require a lot of time. But, if enough time is dedicated to composing these unit tests and focusing on the code quality, you will see extraordinary enhancements in code quality and power.

These eventually convert into a better client experience and make it simpler to broaden the code, with negligible side-effects. A lot of organizations see the incentives of unit tests and consider it valuable.

Last Word

This is how you can make a work process for your group that ensures everybody's code follows a similar style of flow. Apart from testing code quality, it would help if you also screened what occurs with your website when clients begin using it.

Although we realize that composing a bug-free code is nearly impossible, following the measures mentioned above will improve your group's code's nature.

