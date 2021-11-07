An Introduction To TypeScript for JavaScript Developers

\n---\n\nI wrote an [article](https://metacognitive.me/reasons-to-use-typescript/) on why to use Typescript if you're still in doubt about whether to use it in your projects or not. In short, Typescript allows you to write maintainable code. Javascript works well for prototyping but becomes frustrating when you return to a project again. Suddenly, you see blocks of code where you can't understand what kind of data passes there.\n\n\\\nIn this article, I want to introduce you to Typescript while playing with code. Thus, you see it in action and don't overflow with an unnecessary theory. I recommend playing with the code you'll meet here inside the [Typescript Playground](https://www.typescriptlang.org/play).\n\n\\\nImagine you want to count items, which have the field `meta` that contains the field `countable` set to `true`, in an array. If an item doesn't have `meta.countable`, we don't count it.\n\n\\\n```typescript\nfunction getAmount (arr: any[]) {\n return arr.filter(item => item.meta.countable === true).length;\n}\n```\n\n*Typescript array type with anything in there*\n\n\\\nWhy are you using `any`? It's not OK! Don't use `any` in such cases. Read more about that later on in this article. We see the `any` keyword near the `arr` argument, that's new to us! I guess you already know what it is. This way we tell TS that we’re expecting a parameter called `arr` of `any[]` type. \n\n\\\nIt literally means any Javascript type can be passed into the array. I.e. `arr` is an array and every item of it is of type `any`. Using the `any[]` type means you’ll get type checking. If you pass in an argument that’s not an array, you’ll end up with the errors below: \n\n\\\n```typescript\n// Argument of type 'string' is not assignable to parameter of type 'any[]'\ngetAmount('string');\n\n// Argument of type 'number' is not assignable to parameter of type 'any[]'\ngetAmount(29);\n```\n\n\\\nThe compiler ensures you should pass exactly what you've pointed out as an `arr` argument for the `getAmount` function. What if you need to pass several types, for example, an array and a string? And if `arr` is a string, then return 0. A weird case, but imagine you work on a legacy system that uses this function in many places.\n\n\\\n```typescript\nfunction getAmount (arr: any[] | string) {\n if (typeof arr === 'string') {\n return 0;\n }\n return arr.filter(item => item.meta.countable === true).length;\n}\n\ngetAmount('55'); // now it's possible to pass a string\ngetAmount([{ meta: {countable: true} }]);\n```\n\n\\\n`|` means "or". Thus, `arr` can be an array containing values of any type (`any[]`) or a string. Refer to [this page](https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/2/everyday-types.html) for more everyday types in Typescript.\n\n\\\nThe compiler is smart enough to even infer a return type of `getAmount`.\n\n\\\n```typescript\n// function getAmount(arr: any[] | string): number\nfunction getAmount (arr: any[] | string) {\n // because we always return a number\n // 0 or arr.length(filtered\n}\n```\n\n*Type inferring for a function that always returns a number*\n\n\\\nSometimes, Typescript can't infer a type because of ambiguity. Usually, it's a [good practice](https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint/blob/master/packages/eslint-plugin/docs/rules/explicit-function-return-type.md) to explicitly indicate the return type of a function.\n\n\\\n```typescript\nfunction getAmount(arr: any[] | string): number {\n\t// ...\n}\n\n\nfunction myFunction(arg: any): boolean {/* function body */}\n```\n\n\\\nNow you know how to write functions and point arguments and return types! In most cases, that's all you need. All other code is still Javascript with more types. However, let's dive deeper and highlight more complicated cases and what things to avoid. Someone may pass anything in an array:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nfunction getAmount(arr: any[]): number {\n\t// ...\n}\n\ngetAmount([5, "string", {}, () => {}]); // no error\n```\n\n\\\nThat's not what we expect. TS works well in this case, we specified `any[]`, so what’s the problem? \n\n\\\nDon't use `any` if there's no real need for it. It's easier to pass `any` than describing an advanced type, but that's what Typescript is for. Future-proof your application \n\n## TypeScript Objects\n\nWe may want to replace `any[]` with `object[]` and it would work if we pass objects there right? Correct, but `null` and functions are also objects. They’re also not what we expect either. \n\n\\\n**Don't use** `object[]`, try to narrow the types.\n\n\\\n```typescript\ninterface Item {\n meta?: {\n countable?: boolean;\n }\n}\n\nfunction getAmount (arr: Item[]) {\n return arr.filter(item => item.meta?.countable === true).length;\n}\n\ngetAmount([\n {}, {meta: {countable: true}}\n]); // 1\n```\n\n\\\nNow it works as expected. We specified a separate `interface` for a possible array element. Interfaces and types allow you to create your own types using basic Typescript types. Some examples:\n\n\\\n```typescript\n// is also called "type alias"\ntype Hash = string;\n\n// interface are "object" types and allow us\n// to specify an object immediately\ninterface Person {\n name: string;\n isOkay: boolean;\n};\n// it's the same as using a type alias\ntype Person = {\n name: string;\n isOkay: boolean;\n};\n```\n\n## Types and Interfaces\n\nLet's start implementing a booking tickets service to dive deeper into these types and interfaces. We want to have the possibility to book a ticket for a person.\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype Person = {\n name: string;\n}\n\ntype Ticket = {\n from: string;\n to: string;\n person: Person;\n}\n\nfunction bookTicket (from: string, to: string, person: Person): Ticket {\n // some procesing\n return {\n from,\n to,\n person,\n };\n}\n\nbookTicket('Paris', 'Mars', {name: 'Joey'});\n```\n\n\\\nThe code seems okay. However, we can book a ticket to Mars using the function, but we don't fly to Mars yet. What can we change in our code to reflect this? We could add validation for `from` and `to` fields inside the function, but we can simply do this with TypeScript instead. For example, we could list possible locations we're flying to and from.\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype AvailableLocation = 'Paris' | 'Moon' | 'London';\ntype Person = {\n name: string;\n}\ntype Ticket = {\n from: AvailableLocation;\n to: AvailableLocation;\n person: Person;\n}\n\nfunction bookTicket (from: AvailableLocation, to: AvailableLocation, person: Person): Ticket {\n // some procesing\n return {\n from,\n to,\n person,\n };\n}\n\n// Error: Argument of type '"Mars"' is not assignable to parameter of type 'AvailableLocation'\nbookTicket('Paris', 'Mars', {name: 'Joey'});\n```\n\n\\\nWe narrowed the possible options for locations. Thus, eliminated cases when we can write code that calls the function with invalid locations like "Mars" or "Andromeda Galaxy". We listed multiple allowed options via "or" operator - `Paris | Moon`. We might be using enums for this purpose too:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nenum Locations {\n\tParis,\n Moon,\n London,\n}\n\ntype Ticket {\n\tfrom: Locations;\n to: Locations;\n person: Person;\n}\n\nbookTicket(Locations.Paris, Locations.Moon, {name: 'Joey'});\n```\n\n\\\nThere are differences in using types and enums, I won't cover them this time, but you may refer to [this page](https://stackoverflow.com/questions/40275832/typescript-has-unions-so-are-enums-redundant) for more details.\n\n\\\nAs you might notice, somewhere I used `interface` for an object type and then declared another one via `type`. You may use whichever you prefer for such cases or choose based on your project code guidelines. For more information about the difference, [read here](https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/2/everyday-types.html#differences-between-type-aliases-and-interfaces).\n\n## Using `Record` to Type Objects\n\nSometimes you have generic objects, where a key is always `string`(and it's **always** a string, if you want to use other values, use `Map` instead) and a value is always `string` too. In this case, you may define its type as follows:\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype SomeObject = {\n\t[key: string]: string;\n}\n\nconst o: SomeObject = {key: 'string value'}\n```\n\n\\\nThere's another way to do the same using `Record<keyType, valueType>`:\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype SomeObject = Record<string, string>;\n// it means an object with string values, e.g. {who: "me"}\n```\n\n\\\nIt's something new here: [generics](https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/2/generics.html), computed types to re-use the existing ones. Let's re-create the `Record` type:\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype Record<Key, Value> = {\n\t[key: Key]: Value;\n}\n```\n\n\\\nThus, if we want to create an object, we don't need to write such signatures every time. So, an object with number values is as simple as:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nconst obj: Record<string, number> = {level: 40, count: 10};\n```\n\n\\\nWe may need more complex types, for example, to represent the state of our API requests. Imagine you have a global state where you put all the API data. Thus, you know where to show a loader, when to remove it, and to show relevant data.\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype StateItem = {\n\tisLoading: boolean;\n response: Record<string, unknown> | null;\n};\ntype State = Record<string, StateItem>;\n\nconst state: State = {\n\tgetInvoices: {\n \tisLoading: false,\n response: null,\n },\n};\n```\n\n\\\nDo you see the inconveniences here? We might narrow a type for `state` keys: it's a string, but we want to be sure we put valid API request names there. The second thing is the `unknown` I put for the `response`(an object with `unknown` values), yet it's still better than `any`, because you should determine its type before any processing.\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype APIRequest = 'getInvoices' | 'getUsers' | 'getActions';\ntype BaseResponse = {isOk: boolean};\ntype GetInvoicesResponse = BaseResponse & {data: string[]};\ntype GetUsersResponse = BaseResponse & {data: Record<string, string>[]};\ntype GetActionsResponse = BaseResponse & {data: string[]};\ntype StateItem = {\n\tisLoading: boolean;\n response?: GetInvoicesResponse | GetUsersResponse | GetActionsResponse;\n};\ntype State = Record<APIRequest, StateItem>;\n\n// Type is missing the following properties from type 'State': getUsers, getActions\nconst state: State = {\n\tgetInvoices: {\n \tisLoading: false,\n response: {isOk: false, data: ['item']},\n },\n};\n```\n\n\\\nLet's disassemble some pieces of the above:\n\n\\\n1. `APIRequest` type is a list of possible requests names. Narrowing types are for the better. See the error comment near the `state` const? Typescript requires you to specify all the requests.\n2. `BaseResponse` represents a default and basic response, we always know that we receive `{isOk: true | false}`. Thus, we may prevent code duplication and re-use the type.\n3. We made a type for every request possible.\n\n \\\n\nWhile it's better than it was before, we could do even better. The problem with these types is that `response` is too generic: we may have `GetInvoicesResponse | GetUsersResponse | GetActionsResponse`. If there are more requests, there is more ambiguity. Let's employ generics to reduce duplicate code.\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype BaseResponse = {isOk: boolean;};\ntype GetInvoicesResponse = BaseResponse & {data: string[]};\ntype GetUsersResponse = BaseResponse & {data: Record<string, string>[]};\ntype GetActionsResponse = BaseResponse & {data: string[]};\ntype StateItem<Response> = {\n\tisLoading: boolean;\n response?: Response;\n};\ntype State = {\n getInvoices: StateItem<GetInvoicesResponse>;\n getUsers: StateItem<GetUsersResponse>;\n getActions: StateItem<GetActionsResponse>;\n};\n```\n\n\\\nIt's more readable and safe to specify every request separately, thus there's no need to check `state.getInvoices.response` on every response type possible.\n\n\\\n1. Don't use `any` type. Prefer `unknown`. You should check the type before doing any further operations with it.\n\n \\\n\n```typescript\ntype Obj = Record<string, unknown>;\n\nconst o: Obj = {a: 's'};\no.a.toString(); // Object is of type 'unknown'\n```\n\n\\\n2. Prefer `Record<string, T>` over `object`, which can be `null`, any kind of object, a function. `T` refers to a generic type.\n3. Narrow types where possible. If it's a few strings you use often, probably they can be combined in one type(see the example about API requests state).\n\n \\\n\n```typescript\ntype GoogleEmail = `${string}@gmail.com`; // yet it's still a string\n\nconst email1: GoogleEmail = 'my@gmail.com';\n\n// Type '"my@example.com"' is not assignable to type '`${string}@gmail.com`'\nconst email2: GoogleEmail = 'my@example.com';\n```\n\n\\\nSomething new here: template types. Any email is a string, but if you can narrow a type, then why not(it's an example, sometimes it's an overhead).\n\n## Other Use Cases You May Encounter\n\n### Generics in Functions\n\nYou saw generics. It's a powerful way to re-use the code. The other examples include functions:\n\n\\\n```typescript\ntype Response<T> = {\n isOk: boolean;\n statusCode: number;\n data: T;\n}\n\nasync function callAPI<T> (route: string, method: string, body: unknown): Response<T> {\n\t// it's a pseudo-fetch, the real API differs\n const response = await fetch(route, method, body);\n // some manipulations with data\n\n return response;\n}\n```\n\n\\\nSo, the syntax is `function <name>:<type> (args) {}`. You may use `T`(or other names for a generic, or, a few of them) inside a function too.\n\n\\\n### Specifying Types for Readability\n\nImagine you work a lot with variables that are strings, but it's hard to understand which is what type exactly. type AccessToken = string;
type IdToken = string;

Both tokens are JWT strings, but sometimes it's useful to understand the context.

function callProviderEndpoint (token: AccessToken) {}
function decodeUserInfo (token: IdToken) {} There are cases when you'd want to cast something into `any` for compatibility, but often it's laziness to to do so.\n\n\\\nInvest time into writing good(corresponding to reality) types.\n\n\\\nYou may also do casts like follows:\n\n\\\n```typescript\nconst response = <MyCorrectType>libResponse;\n// the same as\nconst result = libResponse as MyCorrectType;\n```\n\n## Some General Questions One May Ask\n\n### Should I Learn TypeScript?\n\nDefinitely. I presume you're already familiar with JavaScript, which is simple and fast to prototype. Typescript adds type safety and readability. Your app's logic becomes more predictable. Read more about reasons to use TypeScript.\n\n\\\n### How to Learn TypeScript?\n\nRead the documentation about the basic types, or this article. Practice the examples by yourself and go code! Install the environment(many frameworks have their already prepared Typescript ecosystem for you to install and use instantly) and make things happen. It's okay if you don't understand some things or you're tired of the compiler errors. It'll get easier.\n\n## Summary\n\nI didn't cover all the things you need to know in this article. What I’ve listed above should be enough to spark your interest and learn the basics that cover most cases you'll encounter. Learn as you go. \n\n\\\n*First Published [here](https://metacognitive.me/typescript-tutorial-for-javascript-developers/)*