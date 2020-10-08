Amazon Engineer Jackson Kelley is Working on Data Privacy in Alexa

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Ex block.one consultant (and formerly ML infrastructure engineer in retail at Amazon) Jackson Kelley has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie for contributions to the sticky subject of politics here on Hacker Noon. Scroll on for a a summary of what Jackson's been doing and thinking lately, including a new YouTube series, and which of his controversial opinions most people would definitely disagree with.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - POLITICS
I'm a software engineer at Amazon currently working on data privacy in Alexa. I also used to be an independent consultant for block.one, the creators of EOSIO. Prior to switching to Alexa I worked on ML infrastructure in the retail side of Amazon.
Lately I've been putting out weekly YouTube episodes in a series called Console. So far on Console I've covered everything from Linux tooling and compilers to Rust and Bloom Filters.
I also used to teach a blockchain development course on Udemy specific to EOSIO development.
I think there are going to be some very interesting breakthroughs in WebAssembly and AR/VR very near in the future. However, frankly, I know much less than I should about either of these things.
I know it's cliche, but I'm also hoping fully autonomous vehicles happen in my life time.
Surveillance capitalism.
Also, my next project at work :D.
Read Taleb.
I've been very fortunate insofar as the pandemic has not affected me.
I'd start a non-profit to teach inmates how to program in an attempt to reduce recidivism rates.
Luxury is immoral.
Workflowy, Hackernews, and Pong Paging ;)
How to bootstrap businesses, how to lead other engineers, and how to create engaging content and build a high-quality personal brand.
I'm also taking the MIT SICP course from 1985 to learn Lisp.
After that I'll take the latest distributed systems course from MIT.
