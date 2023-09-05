32 Stories To Learn About Voice Assistant

Let's learn about via these 32 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Voice Assistant /Learn Repo 1. How to build Python transcriber using Mozilla DeepSpeech Transcriber with PyAudio and DeepSpeech in 70 lines of Python code. 2. How to Transform Your Data Into a Voice AI Knowledge Assistant RAIN executives give a full breakdown of the build out and power of AI Voice Assistants. 3. Building a Trivia App for Google Assistant Using a Template to Create a Trivia Voice App for The Office 4. How We Built a Voice-Activated Lovecraftian Adventure Game In this article, we will discuss why we decided to create a voice-controlled game, what was the hardest part, and why we decided to open up about the money we make in the emerging market of conversational AI. 5. How to Build a Voice App in 30 Minutes You have mastered building web apps. Maybe even building mobile apps. But what about these smart speakers that are now sitting in people's living rooms? What about our new found ability to talk to apps on our phones? 6. ChatGPT Python Applications to Make Your Life Easier "ChatGPT Python Applications" is a GitHub repo of Python apps built around ChatGPT model. Well-documented, open-source, and easy to modify repository ever built 7. [Infographic] The State of Conversational AI in 2020 Conversational AI was always poised to take off in 2020. In fact, Gartner predicted that 80% of businesses would implement some sort of conversational interface by the end of this year. With the emergence of COVID-19 came compounded growth for the category - and I wanted to capture just how far we’ve come. So for the conversationally curious out there, I created this infographic that offers a clear depiction of where conversational AI stands at this very moment in time. 8. How To Disable Cortana In Windows 10 Cortana is Microsoft’s menial helper that comes incorporated into Windows 10. In case you’re having issues with Cortana, or on the off chance that you don’t need it recording and putting away your own data, there are a couple of approaches to briefly or for all time turn off Cortana in Windows 10. 9. Building Covid-19 Voice Assistant 10. The Winter for Voice Assistants in Upon Us Alexa, Google Home, and others have hit the skids. The early promise of voice assistants hasn't paid off. Time to pivot. 11. Covert Google Voice Into Your Own Private Bouncer Or Receptionist In the event that you don’t have a Google Voice telephone number yet, you’re passing up a great opportunity. Google Voice has some extraordinary highlights that can help ensure your security. Also, you can keep your Google Voice telephone number forever, or for in any event insofar as Google is eager to have it. 12. Voice is Leading The Charge For Creating A New Normal How big will voice-based interfaces become in 2020, and how will we use voice differently? This question is on the minds of behavioralists, technologists, and businesses everywhere as we all adapt to / create a new normal. 13. Classification using Neural Network with Audio Data This is an example of an audio data analysis by 2D CNN 14. How To Use Cortana In The Microsoft Edge Browser Cortana, the menial helper incorporated into Windows 10, empowers you to finish a scope of undertakings by composing or talking easy to use orders into your PC’s amplifier. Empowering Cortana in-program settings in the Microsoft Edge internet browser gives much more advantages. 15. Amazon and Disney Take Voice Assistance to Magical Heights with “Hey Disney” Amazon & Disney teamed up to launch a new voice assistant that will be live soon in the United States. 16. Using WordPress Quizzes for Amazon Alexa Trivia Skills A quick step-by-step guide on making voice trivia quizzes through a GUI in WordPress. 17. Voice Search Technology: Yay or Nay? Why, and Why Not? This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, ronak (GraphCMS), Oliver N and kira leigh occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability. 18. Google Assistant vs Siri: An Honest Comparison Android and IOS users often debate on the quality of the virtual assistants: Google Assistant and Siri. Read an opinion piece comparing both software here. 19. EU Drafts Data Regulations for Voice Assistant Developers On March 2, 2021, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) released Guidelines on Virtual Voice Assistants (VVAs) to protect users’ privacy. 20. Introductory Guide to Voice Technology Implementation Discovering the possibilities of Voice Technology, by exploring its installation process. Here is revealed the needed code and screens for a successful setup. 21. How to Schedule Appointments on your WordPress Website through Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa skill allows users to book appointments using voice assistants. The skill is available in the Appointment Appointments app 22. 5 Tech Accessories That Make Alexa Smarter Sonos One (Gen 2) 23. Twilio: How to Connect with Existing Voice Assistant Today's post serves the purpose of explaining Twilio's recent bidirectional streaming feature, the very feature which made it possible to receive the call audio while still being able to send audio for playback asynchronously. 24. Kris Adair, Mycroft AI CFO, On What It's Like Working In Currently The Fastest Adopted Technology Mycroft AI, startup of the year nominee, is the open source and privacy focused answer to voice assistants from Big Tech. Meet Kris Adair, CFO & co-founder. 25. 5 Real Ways to Start Implementing AI in your Ecommerce Stores The implementation of AI in ecommerce should come as no surprise. Online businesses have always been quick to adopt new technologies, and this is how the industry thrives; enhancing the customer experience, discovering new markets, and driving further sales. And with the continued development of AI technology like chatbots, visual search, and personalized recommendations, the world of ecommerce is transforming again. 26. Alexa, Ask My Website How Many Bad Reviews I Have Today? Requiring access to particular information in a repetitive manner is the perfect use case for voice enabled user interface. 27. How to Add a Voice Assistant to your Mobile App? Don’t you think that a great many mobile apps would be a lot more convenient if they had voice control? And I don’t mean chatting with a banking bot. In most cases, voice navigation or a conversational form-filling is just enough. 28. Smart Teaching: Using Alexa in The K-12 Classroom In many K-12 classrooms, the ability to access information by saying it out loud is changing the way students experience and interpret things. 29. How Does "Hey Siri!" Work Without Your iPhone Listening To You At All Times? Ever wondered if our phone can detect the “Hey Siri!” command anytime and interpret it, is it recording our daily life conversations too? 30. What You Need To Build A Custom Alexa Skill For Your Website Do you know how many people are asking Alexa about your website/business? 31. 5 Ways Voice Technology Can Transform Small Business in 2021 Voice technology changed the way we surf the net and interact with things. Data suggests people are trending towards voice technology & voice-enabled activities 32. The Future Is Now: How Voice Robots Work And What They Can Do Robotization of routine operations, when robots rather than people are used to solve simple but labor-intensive tasks, has become very active. Many things are being automated, including telephone conversations with customers. Neuro.net is developing technologies that can improve the capabilities of robots.