153 Stories To Learn About Vr

Turkish Farmer Uses Virtual Reality for Healthier Milk Production A Russian farmer, Izzet Koçak, uses VR on cows to increase milk production and health and a Turkish farmer has followed suit. 2. The One True Metaverse Shall Be Decentralized There are many attempts at the metaverse, but building a real metaverse isn't that simple 3. How to Create a Simple A-Frame App with Plain HTML 4. What is Desktop AR? - Augmented Reality Without Expensive Tech Desktop AR is an augmented reality system that turns an ordinary 2D monitor into a volumetric display. It brings virtual objects into the real-world. 5. Oculus Quest Vs. Leap Motion: Hand Tracking Review and the Future of Leap Motion in VR With the early release of Oculus Quest’s Hand tracking, there are bound to be some questions and curiosity. What’s new? It was already possible using Leap Motion? Is it better? Let’s review and find out. 6. How to Play Darth Maul Mod in Beat Saber (The Simple Way) In this article, we’ll teach you the quickest way to start playing Beat Saber with a Darth-Maul-Style dual-blade saber (no software mods needed). 7. 3 Open-Source Projects You Can Join Right Now! If you’re a coder with too much time on your hands this diverse list will help you get involved with some of the coolest, most cutting-edge projects out there. 8. How to Connect Oculus Quest Bluetooth Headphones: No Latency To connect Bluetooth headphones to the Oculus Quest, you need to get a Bluetooth transmitter/transceiver, as we can't use the built-in Bluetooth capabilities. 9. The Evolution of VR Technologies in the Art Market: from the Victorian Era to the Present Day Virtual Reality (VR) technologies have been around for longer than many of us might think. The pioneers of VR technologies can be traced back as far as the Victorian era. In recent times, VR advocates most often cite gaming as the sector they believe is most applicable to these exciting technologies and the sector they expect to attract the most VR-related investment, according to the Perkins Cole Augmented and Virtual Reality survey results for both 2018 and 2019. 10. The Future Of Programming 2019 has been a big year for AR. 11. Will Lawyers Be Made Obsolete by Artificial Intelligence? We've seen the adoption of robots replace humans in factories at scale and streamline work, making processes more efficient, removing humans and human error.. 12. 3 Social Media Marketing Predictions for The 2020s For digital marketing professionals, the end of 2019 marked the end of a decade that was dominated by social media. In those ten years, almost no digital marketing strategy went without a social media component, and certainly, none were successful without one. 13. Moderation in the Metauniverse is the Most Disgusting Job in the World Why does the metauniverse need bouncers? Who in the digital world can be considered an intruder? I will discuss this within the moderation in metaworld topic. 14. Sword Reverie is a Bright Beginning for VR JRPGs Sword Reverie is a marriage between VR and JRPGs, giving us the best of both worlds. It has an isekai anime story and fun action JRPG gameplay. 15. The Future of Dating, Kim Kardashian and AI? The Coronavirus, technology and social media influencers like Kim Kardashian have transformed our view of dating. So, what exactly is the future of dating? 16. Ready Player Two: The Upcoming Escape to Virtual Realities Should we build fully immersive virtual brain interfaces like those depicted in Ready Player Two? 17. Understanding Metaverse: A Basic Explanation What is metaverse - a simple, basic explanation. How metaverse will impact the world? 18. Escapism with VR: Digital Fantasy as a Shield From Stark Reality “By the 2030s, virtual reality will be totally realistic and compelling and we will spend most of our time in virtual environments. By the 2040s, even people of biological origin are likely to have the vast majority of their thinking processes taking place in nonbiological substrates. We will all become virtual humans.” 19. Metaverse: A Trend of the Future or a Fad Metaverse is the future of the Internet and a new breakthrough in technology or just a temporary trend with unclear definitions. 20. Social VR: The New Way of Communicating Currently there are 4 ways that we communicate with other people. We write, call, have a face to face meeting or do some video chatting. The next step in communicating will be virtual communications. 21. Why VTOL VR Is One Of The Best VR Games Around VTOL VR's simplistic visual design belies the incredibly fun and accessible experience the title brings thanks to its perfect use of VR's intractability. 22. Top 8 Useful And Desirable Valentine's Day Gifts For Developers We have found out some desirible gifts for developers 23. Periodic Table of the Metaverse Chemists will tell you that the periodic table is the foundation of their field. I found a similar guide to the Metaverse. 24. Peeling Off the Layers of the Metaverse The metaverse has layers, just like ogres and onions. 25. Digital Avatars; Key Elements Of A Vivid Virtual Universe Simply put, an avatar is a digital representation of you in the virtual world. Other people will be able to identify you with your unique avatar. 26. VR Is Changing the Energy Sector: Use Cases Virtual reality is no longer just about video games: it can offer various solutions to a business from effective employee training to product development. While many mistakenly believe that VR will be effective only for innovative businesses, these technologies also help optimize business processes for companies in more traditional industries. The scope of the company implementing VR can be anything: from medicine to construction and logistics. 27. 5 XR Communities to Help Keep up With the Latest XR Trends in 2021 Top 5 XR communities to join and stay updated with the latest XR trends, events, courses, and more in 2021. 28. Love in the Metaverse: Using Virtual Reality to Plan the Perfect Valentine's Day This article explores the exciting world of virtual reality and how it can be used to plan a one-of-a-kind virtual Valentine's Day. 29. What You Should Know About Investing in Digital Real Estate What is digital real estate, and should I invest in this digital asset? Where the market is going, and why it's worth getting in the game early! 30. 🎮 What We Learned From the VR Gaming Market Our friends at Newzoo dropped a +40-page report on the VR gaming market, and we read it like good boys. 31. Are You a Better Gamer Than I? Prove It. Turns out money is a key player. 32. 3 Affordable Ways to Enter the Metaverse To enter the metaverse, you have to have a device that can connect to it. A PC is nice, but it's not necessary. You do not have to go purchase a gaming computer 33. Is the PS5 VR Headset (PSVR 2) Worth it? The PSVR 2 is releasing next month, and this is an overview of its standout features designed to help you decide whether or not it's worth your money. 34. How Augmented Reality Is Set to Revolutionize Education and Training Forever Although augmented reality is still emerging as a technology, it can still bring strong cost-effective solutions for schools and enterprises operating on tight 35. 3 Ways VR Changes Real Estate VR is seeing rising adoption in various industries including real estate. In this article, we gathered three recent cases where implementing VR helped raise sales in companies working with the real estate sector. Each case will highlight a different way of implementing VR. 36. Promising Tech trends: 2020 Edition Technology is a necessity and it's hard to imagine doing anything without these innovations these days. The tech-crazy only gets bigger every year so it is expected to cover a bigger variety of industries and locations the following year. 2020 promises a new start now only because it’s a new decade. It will be an important year for tech lovers since a lot of innovations and advanced technologies we’ve been hearing about will finally be accessible for the public. We’ve combined a list of top 5 tech trends that you should look out for in the following year. 37. Oculus Quest 2 "Accidentally" Leaked by Facebook In a surprise development, the specs and information of the much anticipated Oculus Quest 2 was reportedly "accidentally leaked" by Facebook. Luckily, the leaked promo videos were saved and uploaded immediately by numerous journalists and Youtubers, before Facebook took them down. Here, we will list the most important features and everything we know about the Oculus Quest 2. 38. Merging the Physical with the Virtual in the Metaverse Metapunk reckons the metaverse is more than just a virtual playground. What happens when what you do in the metaverse affects the real world? 39. How Artificial intelligence is Transforming the Gaming Industry First of all, the main question is: What is Artificial Intelligence in the gaming world? Artificial intelligence has been in the gaming industry since the beginning of video games. But the technology was so different now from then. 40. 3 Ways to Make Sure VR Integration is the Right Choice for Your Business Despite the increasing buzz about the effectiveness of VR, many companies still hesitate to embrace this innovation. 41. Three Ways Virtual Reality Can Invigorate Boring Training Programs Much has been said about the effectiveness of VR vs. traditional training. VR is cost effective due to scalability, inexpensive equipment to simulate location, objects and even trainers. It’s simply more effective due to its interactivity and complete immersion. 42. 6 Cool Ways in Which AR/VR Can Change Chemistry Lessons When Watson and Crick were figuring out the double helix shape of our DNA, they actually used a set of molecular models, similar to toys used in preschool. Being able to feel and see them in 3D definitely has its advantages. And, when it comes to how microscopic entities interact, why leave it all to the imagination? We’ve seen generations of students struggling to understand and remember concepts in chemistry through the written word, most of which is literally Greek. The use of Augmented and Virtual Reality can actually turn chemistry from a dreaded subject to a really cool one. 43. A Functional Metaverse and the Future of Work “Meta-optimists” are convinced that as we move into 2023, it will be a time when the Metaverse will gain acceptance and wide adoption. 44. 8 Tips For Running A VR-based Event You can now find whatever boats your float: talking head panels, tech talks, or even yoga and meditation classes. 45. Why Virtual Reality Is Gaining Popularity In Construction Building Information Modelling (BIM) has significantly improved the Architect, Engineer and Construction (AEC) industry with data that saves time and money, reduces error and increases productivity. Although BIM is a powerful process for AEC professionals, it still lacks the ease of collaboration and coordination with stakeholders who are not equipped with in-depth knowledge of BIM software. 46. Facebook is Not the Right Company to Coin the 'Metaverse' Meta is trying to stay relevant by looking forward to a VR future. The problem is there are far better ways to take part in that future than logging into Insta. 47. VR Here, VR There, VR Everywhere Applications of VR Tech 48. We Just Had Our First Virtual Reality Status Meeting Just about everyone who can is working from home now. And while we're lucky to work in an industry that already works from home regularly and easily, there are still some aspects of being in an office that are difficult to replace. One of them is the stand-up meeting. 49. Technology Changes in The Real Estate Sector The rapid development of technology has changed all spheres of our lives. The effects of technology are even seen in the real estate sector. 50. Metaverse: What Is It and How Will It Change the Way We Interact With Technology? Discover how the metaverse, a virtual world where users can interact with a computer-generated environment, other users, and digital objects. 51. Haptic Feedback is the Next Step in Virtual Reality Haptic feedback suits represent the next step towards true immersion in virtual reality gaming. Virtual reality works by establishing a space that can stimulate our senses enough to create the illusion of being in a different world. The current VR headsets on the market create this illusion by stimulating our sense of sight (through 6DoF visuals) and our sense of hearing (through binaural 3D audio), along with slight vibration feedback from the controllers. 52. Playing God in the Fucking Metaverse Web 3.0 for dummies, by dummies. 53. How The Coronavirus Tested The Resilience of The Virtual Reality Industry I am Michael Dementii, CEO at ARVI, the leading developer of VR gaming products. I offer to take a look at the VR domain though the prism of coronavirus and analyze the effect the pandemic will have on the industry. 54. How To Become An AR/VR Web/Mobile/Game Developer A full roadmap with relevant resources for all developers enthusiastic about developing AR/VR experiences. 55. VR Training: 5 Main Hurdles Businesses Need To Overcome There’s little doubting that the VR industry is expected to grow exponentially over the course of the decade. But is virtual reality ready to aid in onboarding? 56. The Future of Live Language Learning Is in the Metaverse With Immerse The Future of Live Language Learning is in the Metaverse with platforms like Immerse that revolutionize Live language learning. 57. What You Need To Know About Metaverses Now What is Metaverse - a simple explanation. And what you need to know about metaverses 58. 8 Best Roblox VR Games Everyone Should Try Cook Burgers, Paranormica, and Laser Tag VR are some of the best Roblox VR games available on the market today. 59. VR Ready Graphics Cards: Is Your GPU Ready for Oculus Link and Steam VR? The best way to find a VR ready graphics card is to simply look at the Oculus Link requirements or PC requirements for individual VR games on Steam. On the low-end, you should at least aim for a GEFORCE GTX 970. 60. Is it Possible to Unite The World In Virtual Reality? Check this interview to dive into the latest VR and Metaverse trends and understand how these technologies disrupt our world. 61. How Augmented Reality is Already Transforming Workplace Training While the future of AR certainly looks bright at enterprise level, we’re already seeing advancements bring tangible benefits today. 62. 6 Video Game Development Industry Trends in 2021 Cloud gaming, virtual reality, and games-as-a-service are trends in the game development industry expected to grow in 2021. 63. 5 Best Oculus Quest Battery Packs for Extended Play Sessions The Anker PowerCore and VR Power from Rebuff Reality are some of the best Oculus Quest battery packs for added comfort and longer play sessions. 64. Everything You Need to Know About 5G 5G is the latest network connectivity experience that you can get. It comes along with a variety of benefits and possibilities. In fact, you can use 5G to achieve things that you couldn’t do with the help of 4G. Therefore, it is worthy to take a look at 5G and get a better overall understanding about all the possibilities that it can offer. 65. The World as we Know it is Over The next few years will present some of the biggest challenges and opportunities of this generation. Are you ready for this change? 66. What Are Some of the Top Use Cases of VR at Work? As more companies invest in VR hardware and software, it's also starting to carve out its place in traditional office settings. Here are the top uses at work. 67. Oculus Quest VR App Development Can Help Your Company Virtual Reality (VR) may have begun as a niche gaming product, but its benefits have entered into the business world. The technology is still evolving and will continue to seep into the mainstream as it becomes more widely adopted. Industries such as construction, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, entertainment and education are taking advantage of virtual reality’s ability to immerse users in realistic experiences. 68. SENSO expert explains NFTs in VR: a perfect tech match or just hype? Non-fungible tokens and virtual reality are two trends on the verge of a major breakthrough in 2021. But does it make sense to blend the two, tokenizing unique digital objects within VR worlds, such as user avatars and user-created content? 69. Reconceiving Education with the Metaverse Through their avatars, students in the Metaverse can interact with teachers and communicate with classmates. This can result in an immersive learning experience 70. 5G is Changing the Game for Gamers 5G is the talk of the town as its low latency and mind-blowing speed is expected to completely revolutionize the gaming experience. 71. 3 Game-Changing VR Features: 2020 Edition Yes, there is more to Virtual Reality than gaming 72. Immersive Inspiration: Why Extended Reality Learning Holds Multi-Sector Potential Although the edtech sector has grown significantly in voracity since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s extended reality that holds the key. 73. Charting The Rise of Augmented Reality: How Will AR Develop in The Next Decade? There are few more exciting emerging technologies than that of Augmented Reality. With practical applications in the healthcare, entertainment, collaboration and plenty more, there’s plenty to be excited about across AR and the industries it has the potential to disrupt and enhance. 74. 5G Networks and the Future of Cloud Gaming 5G has the potential to bring in a new era of gaming in which mobile devices reign supreme. 75. Metaverse - The Next Generation of the Internet Metaverse opens up many opportunities to increase user experience and limit vulnerabilities that the internet has not yet overcome. So do you think the metavers 76. Technology Trends for AI, Cloud and Data analytics in 2022 77. AI, VR, AR - Are We Going to Live in the World Created by William Gibson? AI, VR, and AR - is it everything that is needed for the virtual world? It looks like we are still far from it. More info is in the post. 78. 5 Ways That AR and VR Support Remote Workers The corporate world is quickly becoming digitised. From immersive communication to VR training, find out how AR/VR technology is transforming the workplace. 79. Why I Prefer Augmented Reality Over Virtual Reality The difference in value between AR and VR has been a hotly debated topic for several years now. Most people, however, try to spin this debate towards only one specific thing, which is usually gaming. 80. Zuckerberg Announces Oculus Quest 2 Release Date and Price On September 16th, 2020, via Facebook Connect, CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a long-awaited announcement regarding the Oculus Quest 2. That's right, we finally have a release date and price and trust me, you won't be disappointed. 81. Augmented Convenience: How AR is Being Integrated Into Our Daily Lives Let’s take a deeper look into how AR is already entering the daily lives of millions of consumers and how it’s helping them along the way. 82. ProVolver Review: VR Haptic Feedback at its Finest ProTubeVR is one of my favorite companies in the VR peripheral market, and their newest device, the ProVolver, could be their best one yet. 83. Games Must Empower Users to Acquire Skills for the Real World As gamers are more and more exposed to digital assets, they will build up an expectation of being able to own all their in-game items, virtual land, and more 84. Can There Be More than One Metaverse? A Metaverse is a combination of virtual reality and mixed-reality worlds that allows users to have real-life experiences. 85. Russian Cows Receive Virtual Reality Glasses Kit to Face a Bout of Winter Blues Russia is experiencing a bout of winter blues at this time of the year. The winter blues cause emotional strain and illness. It does not only affect humans but also affect animals living in the country. 86. Why VR Projects Are Failing and How to Avoid It Virtual reality offers a variety of solutions for businesses that enhance their sales, marketing, and HR processes. The industries implementing VR range from construction and real estate to healthcare and education. But why do some companies still hesitate to implement VR projects? And why do some projects fail? 87. A Beginner's Guide to Applying Branding to AR/VR Experiences Apply branding in AR/VR Experiences using a brand style guide with colors, typography, logo and 3D models. 88. How Augmented Reality (AR) is Changing the Recruitment World Immersive technologies like Augmented reality and Virtual reality have been used for quite some time in the media and entertainment field. 89. 6 VR Applications Currently Improving Customer Experience Across Industries Recent technological advances such as Virtual Reality has grown rapidly into a viable medium that connects us in the real world with cyberspace. Enhancing the customer service of companies is no longer a dream, as it has been happening already in some sectors of business for years. 90. Is Virtual Reality Still a Niche Within the Games Industry? The HackerNoon community discusses whether virtual reality is still a niche within the gaming space and how long it will take for VR to become mainstream. 91. SuperWorld Offers the Virtual Real Estate of the Future Through NFTs Hrish Lotlikar is the CEO and Founder of SuperWorld, he discusses all things virtual real estate and NFTs with the Metaverse Insider 92. Meet Sergei Golitsyn: #Noonies2021 Nominee, Game Developer, & Lifelong Learner Sergei Golitsyn is the Senior Software Engineer @ ZillionWhales. He has been nominated for several 2021 Noonies award. 93. 5 Reasons Why Your Business Needs VR Today Virtual reality opens many new opportunities for businesses, but many companies are missing out because they don’t understand VR’s true potential. While some companies are pushing the envelope with VR implementation in their daily processes and gaining a competitive advantage, others are not even aware of what VR can do. This article will highlight five ways that VR projects can help your business. 94. VR Gun Stocks: Essential Guide to Improve VR Shooting Experiences VR gun stocks make virtual reality shooting games much more immersive, physically demanding, and realistic. On top of that, they can improve your aim drastically and give you an edge over your opponents. However, this greatly depends on the type of VR rifle stock you have, what game you’re playing, and how well the stock can be calibrated to match your in-game settings. 95. The Making of Arizona Sunshine - Vertigo Games Podcast In this podcast, I talk to Arjen van Heck from Vertigo Games, one of the biggest VR game developers in the industry, and the renowned creators of the zombie apocalypse game Arizona Sunshine. 96. [Announcement] Coinbase Custody Adds Support To Dvision Network (DVI) The addition of DVI token to Coinbase Custody represents the extensive works that have been put into the project by the Dvison developers. 97. The Psychological Implications of Virtual Reality Virtual reality, in its simplest form, is a mind game -- one that transports something from your imagination onto the screen in front of you. 98. The Top 8 Technologies That'll Dominate The Next Decade One can hardly ever underestimate the effect and influence technology has on our lives. In every single area of our activity, be it work, leisure, fitness, or connection with friends and family members, the digital world has already penetrated them quite deeply. 99. How VR Technology is Changing the Gaming and Entertainment Sectors (image source-Nintendo) 100. How AR and VR are Propelling Businesses to New Engagement Levels Deploying new technologies, such as VR and has become the next battleground to building greater engagement levels and improving customer experiences. 101. Can You Work for 6 Months in an Office that Exists only as Virtual Reality This absolutely, unbelievable story began at the moment our team leader, from another one of my startups, got tired of managing a motley team of “remote workers” and decided to resign. He said that being a manager of remote workers was much more difficult than doing the same thing in a traditional office. 102. Innovative Retail Technology For Brick and Mortar Shops Find out the Top 5 Retail Technologies brick and mortar shops should adopt in 2021 and how VR, robots, and other retail tech can help them. 103. 5 Ways to Use VR for Business Success VR entered the mass market mostly as an entertainment product. It offers a unique visual and spatial experience that none of the other entertainment media can offer. From a passive VR experience that you can have on YouTube to immersive video games—VR is definitely a staple of home entertainment. Facebook’s purchase of Oculus a couple of years ago for $2 billion seems like a small blip on the radar when we realize that the potential market for VR entertainment is absolutely enormous. 104. How Non-Fungible Tokens Will Intersect with Virtual Reality The strategic use of NFTs in Virtual Reality Environments and Worlds will unlock an exciting new range of use cases and possibilities for both technologies. 105. 5 Amazing Blade & Sorcery Mods You Should Try (+ Extras) Check out this list of the best Blade & Sorcery mods for VR enthusiasts, as well as some extra mods you should take a look at later on. 106. 2 Truly Unique Use Cases of the Metaverse A look at some unique use cases in the metaverse 107. Lockdown but Gear-Up: How Virtual Reality can Help us Cope in Isolation With most of the world in and out of lockdown, adhering to curfews and struggling to go on with the looming threat of tighter restrictions that could be imposed at any given moment, the Mental Health Foundation has been examining its effects on mental health. 108. How Global Quarantine Popularized Virtual Social Platforms. Distant socializing is becoming the new norm. With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the globe, people on all continents are isolating themselves at home to fight the pandemic. 109. Storytelling in Virtual Reality – The State of VR Podcast w/One Hamsa Virtual reality is one of the most exciting and rapidly growing technology industries in the world. While many companies have been developing VR headsets, apps, and games for a number of years, VR has not yet broken into the mainstream. However, with the release of the PSVR in 2016 and the Oculus Quest in 2019, VR is growing rapidly in the gaming sector. 110. Web Fundamentals: WebVR API Deprecated\nThis feature is no longer recommended. Though some browsers might still support it, it may have already been removed from the relevant web standards, may be in the process of being dropped, or may only be kept for compatibility purposes. Avoid using it, and update existing code if possible; see the compatibility table at the bottom of this page to guide your decision. Be aware that this feature may cease to work at any time. 111. WebXR Device API: Accessing Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Devices Draft\nThis page is not complete. 112. Technology's Role in Safety of Construction Workers One of the latest approaches to dealing with site safety challenges has been the increasing uptake of technology within the construction industry. 113. The Reality is AR and VR are Edging Toward the Mainstream Augmented reality and virtual reality appear to be having a moment -- for real this time. After numerous fits and starts in recent years, it now seems that thes 114. Tips to Develop a Lucrative Career in Virtual Reality Industry We are witnessing a situation in which most businesses are looking to find ways to survive amidst the corona pandemic. However, the current scenario has opened up new opportunities for tech companies that are operating in the Virtual Reality (VR) field. For instance, tourism and property businesses are looking to leverage the potential of the VR technology to sustain their growth during the ongoing challenging times. 115. The Future of VR: An Arms Race for Attention - on Steroids "The Valve Index has almost everything we want in a next-generation PC VR headset. It delivers excellent image quality, believable VR presence and it has a revolutionary pair of motion tracking controllers." - Engadget 116. Why I Love Beat Saber’s VR Interface For the last couple of weeks, users have been praising the game’s new multiplayer feature. Me, I can’t stop looking at the gorgeous interface. 117. The Healthcare Revolution: How The Metaverse Can Transform Traditional Industries And Improve Them How new technology from the Metaverse and Web3 can help improve the healthcare industry by improving training, making better tools and making processes better. 118. Top Augmented and Virtual Reality Companies AR and VR are taking the business world by storm today. Only recently confined to the entertainment and gaming industries, the technologies have majorly evolved and refined in the last five years, becoming less cumbersome but more powerful, mobile, and user-friendly. With this change, enterprises across verticals started recognizing the immense potential that extended reality has for their business operations. 119. Personal Avatars Are Here to Save Virtual Events We’ve dramatically shifted much of our physical experiences into new digital realms, but how has our physical representation (identity) been impacted and what are avatars doing to enhance this? 120. A Japanese Startup has Figured Out How to Feel Real Pain in VR How to feel pain in metauniverse? H2L, a Japanese startup, has invented a special armband product. With it, you can feel different types of pain playing in VR. 121. Dear Angelica is the First VR Experience to Make Me Cry It was a night just like any other night. I finished work for the day and closed my laptop. I had dinner and after an hour, I put on my Oculus Quest headset in order to begin my VR workout. 122. How AR and VR Apps Are Transforming the Shopping Experience At a stage when the level of activity is in full swing, we should keep our eyes on the ball to go that extra mile. 123. The Future of Education is OMNIVERSITY: The First VR University Omniversity is the first university in VR, born from the insatiable desire to access forward-looking education in a playful, immersive, sensorial, holistic manner. The initiative combines education and entertainment into edutainment. Designed as a multiplayer VR game app, students of all ages and nationalities can enroll in experiential learning programs across multiple disciplines. 124. WordPress Lessons: Applicable for VR? What Can We Learn From WordPress To Boost the VR Content Market? 125. Top Trends for Brands in the Metaverse From going phygital to full metaverse immersion - brands need to get a grip and retail tech and metaverse ecommerce experts at ByondXR are here to help. 126. Who Will Win the Next-gen Console War? In this slogging post, we discuss who we think is winning the current next-generation console war. We agree to disagree. 127. How VR Can Make Us More Productive When We Procrastinating We used our expertise in development for Oculus Quest to replicate our meeting room in virtual reality, creating a new, remote workspace. 128. The Future of Health and Entertainment: Technology Benefits Amidst the Pandemic The world presently faces a huge healthcare crisis, in managing the coronavirus. So, it is only ideal to talk about healthcare solutions. However, when a virus is sweeping through the world is not the best time to discuss a 'trivial' issue such as entertainment. More so, where is the connection between the two? 129. How Modern Technologies Are Transforming the Online Gaming Experience Online gaming is a big industry, possibly one of the biggest in today’s world. The augmentation of internet activity, especially during the 2020 pandemic, encouraged the gamers to turn to this form of entertainment even more. 130. TGS 2022 Suffers a Nearly 50% Decrease in Guests, But 'Nothing Stops Gaming' In a flash report to press attendees, the TGS 2022 press contact has announced that the event was able to bring in 138,192 Visitors over a 4-day period. 131. Is the Metaverse Virtual Insanity or a Virtual Gold Mine? Elon Musk recently mentioned that “he doesn’t get Virtual Reality” 132. Integrating AR and VR into the Physical and Industrial Worlds The integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into the physical and industrial worlds is close at hand. There are real-life applications already in use in several sectors. 133. Virtual Property Tours: A Tech Solution to Self-Isolation Technology is already being leveraged and used in a myriad of different ways in the property industry. Adapted from fintech solutions, proptech platforms (such as those used by the likes of Zoopla, Rightmove, etc.) that have been developed over the last few years have revolutionized the industry, connecting tenants, investors and developers with the right properties for them in way that wasn’t previously possible. 134. Why Every Organisation Should Consider Its MR Strategy Whatever the goal, MR is a powerful tool that will provide data in context at your fingertips, where teams can be heads-up and hands-free - wherever they are. 135. 5 Important Ways COVID-19 is Reshaping the Online Education Industry Let's take a closer look at the most important ways that the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping online education and how you can use it to succeed in 2021. 136. Leading Technologies Shaping the Metaverse Get to know the top technologies that will shape the immersive experiences of the metaverse. 137. Is Virtual Reality the Future of Social Media? Is social media a prelude to virtual reality? 138. Meta Releases New Tools for Authors in Horizon Worlds Meta's Horizon Worlds has applied new tools for authors to make this metaverse more popular. I discuss them and show my findings on Meta's Horizon Worlds future 139. Future of Virtual Reality in Education: The Hottest EdTech Trend Look into the potential of virtual reality in the field of education. The education industry is about to undergo a dramatic change. Read what's big is coming. 140. Interactive Video: Past, Present, and Future Do you remember Dragon’s Lair? If you grew up in the eighties and spent any time around arcade games, there’s a good chance you will. Its most recent high profile name-check was in Stranger Things: a nod to its enduring pop-culture legacy. And there’s talk of a film in the works. 141. Solaris Offworld Combat Could be the Future of VR Esports From First Contact Entertainment, Solaris Offworld Combat is a futuristic VR FPS title and one of the newest editions to the Oculus Quest library. It was developed by the same company behind the award-winning Firewall Zero Hour, a game often referred to as "Call of Duty" for the PSVR. 142. The Applications of VR in Real Estate For the majority of real estate companies, realty agencies, and realtors, conveying information about listings via texts and 2D images has been the standard practice. If you were looking to buy a piece of real estate or sell your existing property, you got in touch with a real estate agent. Your realtor provided you with a list of features or potential buyers following which they’d arrange an open house or schedule visits by prospective clients. 143. Apple's Domination in Wearables is About to Get Bigger Apple dominates the global Wearables market with AppleWatch & Airpods. A MixedReality Headset & AppleGlasses are next for the most valuable firm in the world 144. The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023 According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. 145. What can be Expected from Gaming Industry, in the coming months! 2018 was a challenging year in many ways, but one positive surprise was the continuing development of digital technologies. What awaits us in 2019? It may be as saturated with turbulent political events and severe problems as 2018, but there is good news — technological innovations will be no less exciting than last year. 146. VR Math: The Difficulties of Moving Objects in Virtual Reality Applied game dev math can be tricky, but is really rewarding. Here’s a follow-up to Nevyn’s Twitter thread on his journey from incomprehensible mess to enlightened one-liner. 147. Tangible Utopias: An Exciting Journey To The VR World “Tangible Utopias is an exploratory VR experience immersing the viewer as a first person into an Odyssey of potential future city scenarios as envisioned by children around the world, with the purpose of inspiring the future of society. ” (Ioana Mischie, transmedia artist/futurist) 148. Cool Virtual Reality Stories 2021 This Slack discussion by and Marina Volkova occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 149. TLDR Newsletter Week of August 12th Highlights Sponsor: Scraper API's 5 Tips for Web Scraping 150. What Makes a Story Immersive? This Slack discussion by David Smooke and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #expert-interviews channel, and has been edited for readability. 151. The Making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Skydance Interactive Podcast In this special episode of the Hacker Noon podcast, I talk to Mark Domowicz and Todd Adamson from Skydance Interactive, the acclaimed developer of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, one of the best virtual reality games on the market today. 152. 5 Innovative Ways VR Technology is Reshaping the Real Estate Business Virtual Reality is already changing the way the real estate sector operates. 44 percent of clients seek properties on the internet first. 153. Augmented Reality — How It Evolved Into Our Reality What is Augmented Reality (AR)?