66 Stories To Learn About Video Streaming

Video Streaming /Learn Repo 1. Using ReactPHP to Stream Media A design for a streaming media server using ReactPHP and Laravel. 2. 6 Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Connected TV There are more uses to your connected TV than watching movies. So what are they? 3. How Netflix Transitioned From DVDs to Video Streaming The story of Netflix as a company is the story of a business that knows how to innovate, takes chances, and takes risks that even compromise its business model 4. What is Adaptive Bitrate Streaming? A Brief Intro to ABR Adaptive bitrate streaming, or ABR, is the capability of a video player to adjust the video quality dynamically to match the viewer's network. 5. Virtual Conferences: Innovating the Conference Industry for the Future OK, so maybe we’re all growing a little tired of staring at our computer screens all day. But would you rather be going into an office every day and potentially contracting the coronavirus? What about business travel? If your boss asked you to go on a business trip to a conference that involved airfare and eating out at restaurants, would you be completely comfortable with that right now? Chances are we are constantly weighing the risks and rewards of things these days to make decisions that three months ago were no big deal. Until there’s a vaccine or a cure, chances are we aren’t going to feel totally comfortable getting “back to normal” just yet. Sp what will business start to look like as people get back to normal activities from a distance? 6. How to Use Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) for Your Live Video Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) is an open source video transport protocol that excels at providing stable streaming at relatively low latency. 7. How to Change Location on Hulu Are you looking for a way to change location on Hulu? Then, you have come to the right place because this content will tell you the easiest way to change Hulu 8. What is Transcoding and Why is it Important for Video Streaming? Transcoding is the process of converting an audio or video file from one encoding format to another in order to increase the number of compatible target devices 9. Build a Twitch Clone with the Livepeer API 10. VPNs vs. Streaming Platforms: The Never-Ending War Why are VoDs not banning users for VPN usage on their platform? Read about the never-ending battle between VPN services and streaming platforms. 11. America's Strangest Unsolved TV-Hack and The Story Behind It In 1987, an unknown hacker hacked evening news with Dan Roan on local WGN-TV and later WTTW. A person wore aMax Headroom mask and gave birth to Wyoming incident 12. A Hero in Chains: Blockchain Solutions for Video Streaming Services Blockchain is evolving. It’s time for streaming services to evolve with it. 13. Video on Demand: Comparing the Monetization Models The infrastructure needed to stream videos for your website can be very expensive to build and maintain. These are three monetization strategies that get used. 14. Streaming Platform Uses ML to Filter Out Awkward-Looking Faces in Auto-Generated Movie Posters How to filter out awkward-looking faces in auto-generated movie posters. 15. My Thoughts on the Evolution of Live Streaming The pandemic created a need to feel more connected through the digital world. Being able to listen and communicate directly has become more essential. 16. We Will Soon Enter the 5G Revolution Since 2009, 4G has been an essential technology in our hyperconnected world, enabling our handsets to consume and produce multimedia, browse the majority of internet web sites, and run awesome apps. But these features have been evolving towards more and more data consumption rates, because hardware resources like CPU, memory and screens allowed them to process large amounts of data. 17. How to Download Videos from Reddit If you need to download Reddit videos for offline playback , you will need to visit the Viddit portal and get the links there. 18. How Technology Shapes the Future of the UK Video Streaming Industry Technology appears to be developing more quickly every day. With innumerable movies, TV shows, and songs being streamed practically every second, streaming has become one of the most widely used digital entertainment technologies not only in the UK but worldwide. 19. Reasons To Use Custom VOD Platform A growing number of companies are opting for a custom VOD to distribute their video content on their own terms. Should your company make the switch too? 20. Netflix Could Change Gaming Landscape with the Launch of a Cloud Gaming Platform Gaming is among the fastest-growing verticals on Connected television, and Netflix, one of the world’s premier video streaming platforms, only emphasized import 21. How to Get Started Streaming on Twitch Twitch is a great place to learn in public. I'll cover tools, tips, and workflows to help you get started with streaming. 22. The ZEE5 User Data Leak That The Media Didn't Report On In an exclusive story reported on my blog about a month ago and on no other mainstream media outlet, credentials of some 1,023 Premium accounts were found floating on the web. These user accounts belong to the popular video-on-demand streaming service, ZEE5. 23. How to Stream Sports Without Cable in Minutes More people than ever before are cutting cable and switching solely to streaming to get the programming they desire. However, there’s one group in particular that has been hesitant to cut the cord: sports fans. The biggest reason is they aren’t sure if they’ll be able to watch their favorite games or teams without cable. 24. Why Choosing The Right Video Platform Is Essential For Your Business The amount of video being created today, as opposed to pre-pandemic, has skyrocketed. 25. The Fate of Streaming Services After the Pandemic Want to see how the contemporary streaming empire is holding up right now? Who’s leading the pack, and who’s falling behind? Say no more; I got you! 26. How High-Quality Videos Can Help You to Convert Leads Currently, video markets get about 66 percent more qualified leads every year. if you want to sell a product online, you can’t possible ignore numbers like these. 27. How to Compete with Netflix: Beyond the Streaming Experience Streaming is all about creating a great viewing experience 28. Using OBS Macros to Automate Your Processes for Streaming In this post, we teach you how to create macros for starting a stream, intro video, and ending a stream in OBS. 29. Corporate YouTube: Helping You Manage Growing Enterprise Video Data Learn how corporate YouTube automates video content management helping you meet end-to-end enterprise video needs 30. Video Transcoding And Optimization For Web With ffmpeg Made Easy In this short article, I follow the main steps of video transcoding and optimization for the web. I share basic tips and examples to consistently automate these processes inhouse using ffmpeg, a powerful and open source package. 31. HTTP Live Streaming (HLS): Why It’s the Best Protocol for Video Streaming HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) is a great way to encode, stream and manage videos for a smooth viewing experience, regardless of bandwidth, device and environment. 32. 10 Free Netflix Alternatives At the point when your spending plan is tight, sliced the string and change to amusement applications like Netflix. There are a few projects like Netflix that offer free TV gushing and free film spilling. 33. Ten Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Streaming Service Things to consider when choosing a streaming service 34. Everything You Need to Know About 5G 5G is the latest network connectivity experience that you can get. It comes along with a variety of benefits and possibilities. In fact, you can use 5G to achieve things that you couldn’t do with the help of 4G. Therefore, it is worthy to take a look at 5G and get a better overall understanding about all the possibilities that it can offer. 35. [Mux Stories] Why I Joined Mux I’m extremely excited to have joined the team here at Mux. Having worked in the video streaming space for the past 4 years at Crowdcast, I’ve been following the ecosystem closely. Four years ago the landscape for video, particularly around live, looked vastly different. 36. What Is MPEG-DASH: Dynamic Adaptive Streaming Protocol DASH is stated as not a system or a protocol or a demonstration or a codec or interactivity or a client specification 37. Understanding WebRTC What is WebRTC? 38. Your Guide To Video Streaming Equipment for PC: 2021 Edition 39. What is the HLS Streaming Protocol and How Does it Work? HTML5 live streaming solutions have become more popular lately. One of them is the HLS protocol. There are some reasons why this is so popular, the most important of which is that RTMP lost its support by the end of 2020. 40. Migrating To Serverless Video Streaming Platforms like AWS Elemental Serverless technology is spreading across the SaaS industry like wildfire, including the Video Streaming industry. Is it a good idea? 41. Designing an On-Demand Video Streaming Service The popular implementations of an on-demand video streaming service are the following: YouTube, Netflix, Vimeo, and TikTok. The video files are stored in a mana 42. OTT Apps and 5 Forms of Video Monetization By the end of 2023, it is estimated that there will be 4.3 bn smartphone users in the world. These are smartphones that carry basic features such as a camera... 43. How to Grow your Video Business with Data TV watching used to be a family affair a decade ago, but today in most households, content watching has become a personal activity. 44. Video Monetization Strategies: Methods for Generating Revenue from Online Audiences The online video industry has become popular in the past years with many businesses offering a variety of video services on various niches in streaming media. Due to the high potential of the industry in both business and revenue perspective, many organizations are investing in the streaming market. If your business is looking to use on demand or live video content as a primary revenue streaming, knowing how to monetize videos is important. 45. OTT Continues to Revolutionize the Television Experience: Here’s How OTT (Over The Top) refers to the distribution of film and content over the internet, without leaning on traditional cable subscriptions. The term is generally applied to OTT digital broadcast delivery but it has also been used to represent new-age messaging apps, television setups, and voice and video calling. Today’s popular OTT TV providers include Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Apple TV, and Hotstar. Highly used OTT TV players include Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, which make OTT video playing accessible without the use of a traditional cable set-top box. 46. Put Your Binge-Watching Habit to Use and Learn a Language So you’ve worked your way through all the good TV shows and movies? Next step: use your binge-watching habit to learn a new language. Here’s how. 47. An Introduction to WebRTC App Development WebRTC is easy in implementation, but сhallenging on the backend! Read about how to overcome challenges of WebRTC app development. 48. Understanding These 6 Things Will Help You Choose The Perfect Video Conferencing Solution Video conferencing is a powerful tool that makes connecting with clients, business partners, employees, and customers around the globe easily. The technological advancements have contributed to modern ways of how we conduct meetings. Business communication and collaboration whether it is internal or external must help every growing brand to achieve its business goals and must help businesses to meet their evolving requirements. 49. Quibi's Launch: Why It Fell Flat With GenZ A little more than a month ago, the world officially saw a new entrant to the streaming war. After raising ~$2 billion from the likes of The Walt Disney Company, Alibaba Group, & Greenspring Associates, Quibi, a short-form video streaming platform founded by Silicon Valley veterans Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ken Howery & Meg Whitman officially launched on April 6th, 2020. Quibi has been the subject of a lot of speculation in the tech and VC world and much of VC and tech Twitter has been waiting with bated breath on how it will be received at launch. 50. An Introduction to Livestream Shopping The concept of live shopping goes back to the 80s and builds on the idea of video shopping. 51. How YouTubers Can Improve Their Marketing Strategies in 2021 2020 with its lockdown affected both video creation and consumption, and that resulted in new rules in video marketing. 52. Pitfalls Of Court Hearings On Zoom Court hearings are going virtual in response to COVID-19. Studies show they can lead to harsher outcomes for defendants 53. A Quick Guide to LiveLike: How to Enhance Live Stream Interactivity LiveLike solutions can now be easily layered with Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) Amazon IVS provides customers with more options to build. 54. Internet Region Hopping Your Way to The American Version of Netflix After getting free from work and finishing the house chores, all a normal human being (in Lucifer’s voice) is to relax and unwind. We sink into the couch, grab our favorite munchies, and hit the “Netflix” button on our TV remotes. It may sound a little sad, but we live for that temporary escape and freedom offered by Netflix. desires 55. How the YouTube Homepage has Changed in the Past 15 Years YouTube is an online video-sharing platform. It was created in February 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In November 2006, Google bought the platform for US$1.65 Billion. The platform allows users to upload, view, share, rate, comment on videos, report, add to playlists, and subscribe to other users. 56. ‘NFT Collectibles Are a Transformative Tool for Communities’: Tagan Horton I am Tagan Horton, an artist and designer building at the bleeding edge of digital media and cryptographic data technology. 57. How To Create An Online TV Channel For Your TV Station? Learn how to create an online TV channel right from scratch and essential things need to start an online tv broadcasting platform. 58. How To Quickly Set Up Low-Latency HLS I remember a funny old ad, where a Godzilla and a robot fall in love and have a Hummer as a baby! 59. How to Create, Launch & Grow a Profitable OTT Platform For 2023 ? From Start to Profit Launching an OTT platform isn’t a question of why anymore, it’s a question of how to do it correctly. In this article I've explained the steps on how to build an OTT platform/app with emerging technologies. 60. Comparing On-Demand Video (VoD) Platforms For Business Use Cases YouTube is the go-to option for streaming on-demand videos (VoD), but it's not the best for business use cases. Learn more about alternative platforms to use. 61. How to Build A Streaming App Like Netflix? Netflix is, by far, the most popular streaming platform available in the market. With over 192.95 million paid subscribers from all over the world, it is definitely leading the market of OTT apps. 62. Top 15 Best OTT Platform Providers For Video Streaming in 2023 Explore the list of top 15 best OTT platform providers in the world market to kickstart your lucrative OTT video streaming business. 63. Three Questions for Netflix's New Co-CEOs Read this post for a deep dive into Netflix's three growth imperatives for 2023.. 64. Skype VS Zoom for Online Tutoring The global adoption of online tutoring due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to educators embracing video conferencing tools to conduct classes. While there are dozens of choices in the market, the most obvious choice for tutors is either Skype or Zoom. 65. Building A Flutter Video Sharing App With Firebase Storage, HLS & Client-Side Encoding [Tutorial] What we're building 66. Top 12 Best White Label (VOD) Video On Demand Platform Providers For 2022 Wondering how to launch a VOD platform? Here I've compiled the list of top 12 best video on demand platform providers across the globe.