59 Stories To Learn About Video

Let's learn about via these 59 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Video /Learn Repo 1. How Cryptocurrency Can Help Deliver High-quality Video to Your Home The article is about how you can use a crypto project to deliver high-quality video to the end consumer faster and cheaper. 2. Ten Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Streaming Service Things to consider when choosing a streaming service 3. Video Production Could Increase Your Company's Marketing Efforts Video is no longer just one part of your overall marketing plan. It's central to your outreach and campaign aims, particularly your social plan. 4. What is Adaptive Bitrate Streaming? A Brief Intro to ABR Adaptive bitrate streaming, or ABR, is the capability of a video player to adjust the video quality dynamically to match the viewer's network. 5. Beginners can make Money from Video Content Creation- Here's How Master how to make money with videos online with this practical guide for beginners! Monetize your video creation skills and earn extra income for your business 6. How to Use Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) for Your Live Video Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) is an open source video transport protocol that excels at providing stable streaming at relatively low latency. 7. "Do You Think You Know What it Takes to Tell The User It's Their Birthday?" 8. Top 5 Video Chat Apps of 2020 The world has been evolving ever since its inception. There is no doubt that Generation-Z (1997-2012) has witnessed many changes. These changes were related especially with the advancement of science and technology. The concept of video calling dates back to the year 1910, and back then it was termed as video telephony. So, the concept is pretty antiquated, but with time innovation played its part and kept it looking contemporary. Having said that, we’ll now look at the options we have when it comes to video calling. 9. How we Rendered 3 Years of Video Using JavaScript Lumen5's AI-powered technology helps you create video content in minutes. Here's how we rendered 3 years of video using JavaScript in just one year 10. Three Reasons Behind Ludicrous Spending in Streaming Media Netflix spent $16 billion in 2019 on producing and acquiring new content. Amazon pursued its originals journey with $6 billion. Quibi, a yet to launch streaming service raised a billion dollars to create a catalog for millennials. 11. How to Compete with Netflix: Beyond the Streaming Experience Streaming is all about creating a great viewing experience 12. How to Grow your Video Business with Data TV watching used to be a family affair a decade ago, but today in most households, content watching has become a personal activity. 13. Your Own Animated AI Avatar Using Midjourney I created an avatar. I had ChatGPT create a script. ElevenLabs for text into audio and with D-ID for the video 14. How to Implement a Simple Video Calling Feature Using the ZEGOCLOUD Video API This article describes what is the video API? How does the video API ensure smooth transmission of audio and video？ 15. An Underground Interview with John McAfee 13 Months Before his Death John McAfee talks about making more money than God on the Hacker Noon podcast hosted by David Smooke. 16. "cannot build multi-billion $ org unless you are clear on what instinct or organ you are targeting" 17. Next-Level Communication with WebRTC WebRTC has fast become the de facto framework used for building applications to facilitate audio and video communication over the web. 18. What Business Live Videos are People Actually Watching? Live video is changing the way people watch video as a whole and can be used to build your business. Eight out of every 10 people would watch video that is live rather than read a blog post or social media post. This is an important opportunity to showcase your business in a neglected medium for which there is already an established audience. Creating live video for your business isn’t difficult, and chances are you already have everything you need to get started. Why aren’t you live streaming yet? 19. Three Great Alternatives to YouTube for Businesses Ever since Google's YouTube platform took off in the mid-aughts, it has been the go-to destination for web video of all kinds. Today, it hosts entertainment content, instructional content, and no shortage of cat videos. It's also the preferred video platform of digital marketers around the world. 20. WTF is a Codec? Codec comprises an integral part of our lives like the water we drink. They are continuously in action all around us without us realizing it. 21. How to Download Videos from Reddit If you need to download Reddit videos for offline playback , you will need to visit the Viddit portal and get the links there. 22. 6 Ways Emotion AI is Changing the Healthcare Industry Pairing Emotion AI with Live Video calling can bring a dramatic improvement in healthcare delivery whether its doctor-patient communication or mental wellbeing. 23. A Chance for Emerging Video-Sharing Apps: What Happens If TikTok Is Banned in the US? So far, 800 million people worldwide use the TikTok video streaming app for entertainment and connection, and 12.5% of them, 100 million, are Americans. After President Donald Trump said on July 31 that he planned to bar the Chinese-owned social media app from operating in the US, he reversed course, saying he would allow TikTok to keep operating if it were sold to an American owner. Microsoft is one of the companies most likely to buy the app. The possible acquisition will allow the software company to compete with Facebook and Google-owned YouTube and attract a younger audience. 24. Zoom 5.0: Major 5 Security Updates You Need to Know From yoga classes to worldwide webinars, Zoom community has been expanding all around the world after the global lockdown due to COVID-19. 25. 8 Best YouTube Alternatives for Video Creators and Brands If you feel the need to switch and are looking for channels like YouTube, here is our list which is a blend of free and premium platforms 26. Video on Demand: Comparing the Monetization Models The infrastructure needed to stream videos for your website can be very expensive to build and maintain. These are three monetization strategies that get used. 27. WTF is Transcoding? Transcoding is the process of converting audio or video files from one encoding format to another in order to increase the number of compatible target devices. 28. How to set up a Podcast Studio for Live Streaming A summary of the video and audio setup I have honed over the past 18 months. 29. How Technology Shapes the Future of the UK Video Streaming Industry Technology appears to be developing more quickly every day. With innumerable movies, TV shows, and songs being streamed practically every second, streaming has become one of the most widely used digital entertainment technologies not only in the UK but worldwide. 30. 5 Easy Ways to Get Video Testimonials from Your Customers Customers' video testimonials help in creating brand trust, provide more leads & better higher customer retention rate. This post helps in getting testimonials. 31. "Before School, During School, (and) Couple Times Each Class" 32. How to Fix VLC Media Player Not Playing MP4 Videos? What Causes the VLC Player Not Playing Video Files Issue? Missing MP4 codecs, outdated version of Windows OS or VLC player, or the MP4 file may be corrupted. 33. How to Resize a Video in 5 Easy Steps Resizing video is changing the dimensions or video clip frame size to fit within certain parameters like upload limit, output size, and other constraints. 34. How to Implement Sound Waves in iOS by Using ZEGOCLOUD SDK This article explains how to achieve the sound wave effect in live broadcast, voice chat, call and other scenarios 35. Why Can't Live Video Be Better? A look at the emerging trends of live video, and how it can look to become improved in today's market. 36. Reasons To Use Custom VOD Platform A growing number of companies are opting for a custom VOD to distribute their video content on their own terms. Should your company make the switch too? 37. How To Nail Video Email Marketing With Seasonal Email Campaigns Ah, so you've decided to use video marketing. A wise choice indeed, seeing as, according to Google, "6 out of 10 people prefer online video platforms to live TV". 38. How To Create An Online TV Channel For Your TV Station? Learn how to create an online TV channel right from scratch and essential things need to start an online tv broadcasting platform. 39. 5 Reasons Why Video Content Is Imperative for Your Website’s Success With the future of video content looking clear, organizations are reimagination reach as it relates to consumer attention. In this world, Video is king. 40. The Best Video Game Music of 2022 A great soundtrack is not only memorable but also enhances the experience of playing. Here are some of the 2022 games with the best music. 41. Why Choosing The Right Video Platform Is Essential For Your Business The amount of video being created today, as opposed to pre-pandemic, has skyrocketed. 42. How to Get Started with Amazon IVS and Amazon Personalize in Retail This blog will walk through a detailed example of how to configure and deploy live streaming and personalization into an ecommerce site. 43. What Is the Right AWS Live Streaming Solution for Your Use Case In July last year, AWS launched Amazon IVS, a managed live streaming platform for creating low latency interactive streaming services. 44. What Holds People Back from Recording a Video at Work and How Guidde Solved It The purpose of Guidde is to help people, like you, record their videos. They may have numerous reasons why they haven’t started yet, and that’s where we come in 45. How AI Can Help You Make Your Videos Amazing AI is taking over the video editing world by transforming the editing process, allowing organizations to cut time, decrease costs, and increase output. 46. Comparing On-Demand Video (VoD) Platforms For Business Use Cases YouTube is the go-to option for streaming on-demand videos (VoD), but it's not the best for business use cases. Learn more about alternative platforms to use. 47. 5 Tips for Becoming an Amazing Youtuber in 2019 Every digital native out there dreamed of becoming a successful YouTuber at least once in life. Maybe you just hope to make a living out of making interesting videos, want to spread your important message, or tell the rest of the world about your passions. Whatever the reason may be, making YouTube videos as a job seems a really cool and fun way to live. And it is, indeed. 48. Making Promotional Videos for Crypto Startups: Types, Strategies, Expectations, and Costs 49. An Intro to Colorspaces and FFmpeg with InVideo The rendering process of a .mp4 video created on InVideo involves piping a sequence of virtual framebuffers, containing the information of each frame. 50. Top Drone Video Editing Software in 2021: Put Your eye in the sky If you are planning to start on your filming-with-drones journey, check out this list of video editing software. Next-level videos need a next-level edit. 51. Clipchamp Gains 5 million Users as Video Creators Surge More people are looking for easy tools to get into video creation and Clipchamp has grown 40% meeting their needs. 52. How to Use Appsmith, Airtable, and Notion to Build a Video Sorting Tool According to Forbes, 82% of content generated this year is likely to be video. 53. 5 Proven Hacks for Crafting Video Content Your Audience Will Love Whether you're just starting with video marketing or looking to take your efforts to the next level, these hacks will up your game. 54. How Video Compression Works: A Deep Dive into AV1 This blog post provides an overview of why video compression is important and will go over some of the tools that are used in AV1: a royalty-free codec 55. How to Set Perfect YouTube Video Dimensions The article tells about video specifications that should be used for YouTube. And how to change the settings of your video if it does not meet YouTube guideline 56. How High-Quality Videos Can Help You to Convert Leads Currently, video markets get about 66 percent more qualified leads every year. if you want to sell a product online, you can’t possible ignore numbers like these. 57. Image Automation and Assisted Video Annotation Learn how assisted video annotation is providing deeper insights into labeled datasets. 58. How to Look and Sound Better in Video Conference Now that we all spend so much time in video conferencing either for work or life, it is critical to make yourself look and sound the best to your colleagues, family and friends. It is not only about self image, but also about having the “real” you projecting the maximum presence remotely. In this article, I would like to introduce a few simple steps to improve your look and sound in video conferencing tools. 59. A Self-supervised Attention Mechanism To Help With Dense Optical Flow Estimation Multi-object Tracking using self-supervised deep learning Thank you for checking out the 59 most read stories about Video on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo