3 Ways to Find a Lost Phone Using Amazon Alexa

Everyone dreads losing their telephone. With Alexa and Amazon Echo, you may never need to stress over this again. There are a few diverse applications and IFTTT arrangements you can use to help find your mobile phone when you've misplaced it. Here are a couple of our top choices and how to get them set up.

1. Make an Alexa Tracker Using the TrackR App

One of the official Find My Phone applications upheld by Alexa-empowered gadgets is Trackr. It’s genuinely simple to set up, however doesn’t work for each circumstance.

Here’s how to set it up your device:

Download and empower Trackr on your Alexa device. You can do this through your smartphone or tablet you've connected to your Alexa device. When finished, you can simply say “Alexa, ask Trackr to find my phone.” Download the Trackr application on the smartphone or tablet you want to have the ability to find. You can discover it in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Open the application on your phone and select Add A New Device. Tap Alexa Integration and follow the onscreen prompts to interface the phone to your Alexa device.

There will be a couple of more things to do, such as connecting a PIN from your Alexa device to your phone. Adhere to the onscreen guidelines to wrap things up.

After you're done, whenever you say “Alexa, ask TrackR to discover my phone,” your Alexa device will disclose to you the location of your telephone’s last known area. You can also say “Alexa, ask TrackR to ring my phone,” to give it a call and see if someone picks up on the other end.

2. Use Cell Phone Finder to Have Alexa Call a Lost Phone

Wireless Finder can be somewhat harder to set up, however not all phones will work with TrackR. However, it is often the case that if TrackR isn't supported on your phone, Cell Phone Finder will be and vice versa.

Here’s how to set up Cell Phone Finder:

Download the Cell Phone Finder application onto your Alexa device. You can download it physically through the application store, or state “Alexa, empower Cell Phone Finder.” Connect your device by calling the expertise number provided after downloading and signing up for the application. After you’ve called the number, say “Alexa, ask Cell Phone Finder what my PIN code is.” Input the PIN into your telephone and the two gadgets should now be associated. To find your phone, state “Alexa, start Cell Phone Finder and call me.” Your connected phone should begin ringing.

3. Use IFTTT to Set up Your Own Custom Alexa Skill

In this section, I will show you how to utilize a framework that causes you associate a wide range of gadgets. We will do this through administration IFTTT (“If This Then That”).

IFTTT is a site that permits you to make associations between various devices. Here’s how to do it:

Go to ifttt.com and either pursue a free record or sign in to a current record. Select the Channels symbol at the top of the screen, select the Alexa channel, and hit Connect. You’ll have to sign in to your Alexa account to confirm. Next, make your Phone channel. Select Channels once more, at that point scan for Call. Once more, select Connect and enter your telephone number and select Send PIN. Answer your telephone and enter the PIN number.

Once you have added your two gadgets to the site, you can make a call between the two.

To do this from the IFTTT site:

Select your username in the upper right corner, at that point select Create from the menu. Look for “Amazon Alexa” under the Choose Trigger Channel. Select Say a Specific Phrase as the trigger, at that point type in a simple phrase like “Discover my telephone” or “I lost my telephone.” Select Create Trigger. Select the Phone Call channel and select Call My Phone as the activity. Select Create Action to and then select Create Recipe.

You will now be able to simply say "Alexa [trigger phrase]" to call your phone.

These were just 3 ways you can set up fail safes using Amazon Alexa to help find your phone if you were ever to lose it. Hopefully, you'll never have to use them, but it's always good to be prepared just in case that day ever comes.

