243 Stories To Learn About Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality /Learn Repo 'Virtual reality (VR) is a simulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the real world.' - Well that depends on your perception of the real world. 1. How to Get Paid in the Metaverse Creator Economy Today Master the Metaverse creator economy. Design NFTs or use the picks and shovels strategy creating tools or services for NFT builders & virtual world inhabitants. 2. [Writing Prompt] What is the Metaverse? : Interview Questions List Welcome to HackerNoon's Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 3. How Does the Metaverse Influence Our Mental Health? A new digital universe called the Metaverse will be created by the year 2022, but, There are no definitive answers yet as to how it will affect mental health 4. 5 Futuristic Jobs of The Metaverse The infinite possibilities of the metaverse will produce boundless new jobs, in the same way the internet did over 30 years ago. 5. How to Host a Virtual Art Exhibition in 7 Steps Just like other events and exhibitions, it is also a great idea to host a virtual art exhibition. However, planning and executing a virtual art exhibition can be confusing. But don't worry! This article covers everything you must know before hosting an art exhibition virtually. 6. Merging the Physical with the Virtual in the Metaverse Metapunk reckons the metaverse is more than just a virtual playground. What happens when what you do in the metaverse affects the real world? 7. Animal Crossing, Fortnite and The Metaverse During the past few months - with the world locked at home and forced online to socialise, traits of the Metaverse have rapidly evolved and begun to redefine the way that people will interact online forever. Despite that, most people still haven’t heard of the term. So, what does it mean? 8. How Modern Technologies Are Transforming the Online Gaming Experience Online gaming is a big industry, possibly one of the biggest in today’s world. The augmentation of internet activity, especially during the 2020 pandemic, encouraged the gamers to turn to this form of entertainment even more. 9. Building a Metaverse For Everyone 10. Gaming Metaverses: All You Need To Know You hear of people pouring hundreds of hours into games like Fortnite, Warcraft, or Roblox. These game worlds are otherwise known as metaverses. 11. Escapism with VR: Digital Fantasy as a Shield From Stark Reality “By the 2030s, virtual reality will be totally realistic and compelling and we will spend most of our time in virtual environments. By the 2040s, even people of biological origin are likely to have the vast majority of their thinking processes taking place in nonbiological substrates. We will all become virtual humans.” 12. Augmented Reality Application In The Healthcare Industry Integrating augmented reality in healthcare is a common occurrence in 2020. The sphere is constantly growing encouraging lots of medical institutions to put up in it. 13. A Japanese Startup has Figured Out How to Feel Real Pain in VR How to feel pain in metauniverse? H2L, a Japanese startup, has invented a special armband product. With it, you can feel different types of pain playing in VR. 14. Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Tapping Into Technology The healthcare industry is going through a digital transformation that will be as significant as the advent of antibiotics or the introduction of vaccines. 15. How to Connect Oculus Quest Bluetooth Headphones: No Latency To connect Bluetooth headphones to the Oculus Quest, you need to get a Bluetooth transmitter/transceiver, as we can't use the built-in Bluetooth capabilities. 16. Is the PS5 VR Headset (PSVR 2) Worth it? The PSVR 2 is releasing next month, and this is an overview of its standout features designed to help you decide whether or not it's worth your money. 17. How the Metaverse will Affect Meetings and Events Corporate events are one of the areas where the metaverse is predicted to have a particularly large influence. 18. 8 Best Roblox VR Games Everyone Should Try Cook Burgers, Paranormica, and Laser Tag VR are some of the best Roblox VR games available on the market today. 19. The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones. 20. Neural Tech and Brain Computer Interfaces (BCI) in Video Games: An Overview Recently, I attended a virtual conference on the use of neuro technology and BCI (Brain Computer Interfaces or BMI, Brain Machine Interfaces) in gaming, put on by NeurotechX. 21. Mindful Innovation in a New World Crises lead to behavioral change, both short-term and longer term. Today’s temporary response to a disruption can become tomorrow’s new norms or even habits. Those behavioral changes can cast a spotlight on technological solutions that help people cope with change. And we already know of many occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. 22. Facebook has 10,000 People Trying to Make a VR World “In the early months of 2021, Facebook reportedly had 10,000 people -- one-fifth of its workforce -- working on AR and VR.” 23. Top Trends for Brands in the Metaverse From going phygital to full metaverse immersion - brands need to get a grip and retail tech and metaverse ecommerce experts at ByondXR are here to help. 24. 6 Cool Ways in Which AR/VR Can Change Chemistry Lessons When Watson and Crick were figuring out the double helix shape of our DNA, they actually used a set of molecular models, similar to toys used in preschool. Being able to feel and see them in 3D definitely has its advantages. And, when it comes to how microscopic entities interact, why leave it all to the imagination? We’ve seen generations of students struggling to understand and remember concepts in chemistry through the written word, most of which is literally Greek. The use of Augmented and Virtual Reality can actually turn chemistry from a dreaded subject to a really cool one. 25. Why I Prefer Augmented Reality Over Virtual Reality The difference in value between AR and VR has been a hotly debated topic for several years now. Most people, however, try to spin this debate towards only one specific thing, which is usually gaming. 26. Virtual Property Tours: A Tech Solution to Self-Isolation Technology is already being leveraged and used in a myriad of different ways in the property industry. Adapted from fintech solutions, proptech platforms (such as those used by the likes of Zoopla, Rightmove, etc.) that have been developed over the last few years have revolutionized the industry, connecting tenants, investors and developers with the right properties for them in way that wasn’t previously possible. 27. The Metaverse Can Make You Less Anxious About Social Rejection In this interview, we spoke to Daniel Jimenez about all things Metaverse and Blockchain. 28. Haptic Feedback is the Next Step in Virtual Reality Haptic feedback suits represent the next step towards true immersion in virtual reality gaming. Virtual reality works by establishing a space that can stimulate our senses enough to create the illusion of being in a different world. The current VR headsets on the market create this illusion by stimulating our sense of sight (through 6DoF visuals) and our sense of hearing (through binaural 3D audio), along with slight vibration feedback from the controllers. 29. 5 Best Oculus Quest Battery Packs for Extended Play Sessions The Anker PowerCore and VR Power from Rebuff Reality are some of the best Oculus Quest battery packs for added comfort and longer play sessions. 30. Say Goodbye To Zoom! This Is How Virtual Reality Is Transforming Business Collaboration In the last few years, virtual reality technology has advanced and has become a viable business solution to improve employee performance, collaborate with coworkers, and improve workflows. At Invonto, we've been working with companies across industries to create VR applications that make business collaboration seamless. In this article, we explore the various ways companies are using VR for business collaboration. 31. VR Gun Stocks: Essential Guide to Improve VR Shooting Experiences VR gun stocks make virtual reality shooting games much more immersive, physically demanding, and realistic. On top of that, they can improve your aim drastically and give you an edge over your opponents. However, this greatly depends on the type of VR rifle stock you have, what game you’re playing, and how well the stock can be calibrated to match your in-game settings. 32. Crypto and Art Collide: Virtual Showrooms Solve NFT Dilemma In the absence of in-store shopping and physical art exhibitions during the pandemic, virtual experiences have been able to bridge the gap. 33. Towards Realizing The Potential of Virtual Reality in the Entertainment Industry “Entertainment is about taking people away from the regular order of things when there is some chaos, pain, and stress in life.” – Michael Jackson. 34. Real Estate vs Virtual Lands: New Verticals of a Global Economy 2020 has been quite challenging for a lot of people. When the year started, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the majority of nations went into lockdown, which caused the global economy to plunge. A number of important industries have been negatively affected, and one of the sectors that suffered the most was the real estate space. 35. VR Storytelling: Navigating Virtual Spaces To Tell An Immersive Story VR Storytelling is about navigating virtual spaces, exploring what the body or the brain can do, and interacting with characters and events in a virtual world. 36. 10 Best Cheap and Free VR Games on Steam Have a VR headset but don't have enough money for more expensive titles? Check out these free and cheap VR games! 37. Tech Trends 2020: Poised to Transform the Future of Enterprises Do you know that nearly 6,140 mobile apps are pushed out every day through the Google Play Store? Sounds astonishing right? But it is a fact and that’s why it is important that every entrepreneur know about the Tech Trends 2020. 38. The Metaverse is Eating the World The metaverse started as the simple idea of immersive digital spaces. Now, it's taking off like a rocket with the likes of Facebook and Apple getting involved. 39. Neuralink, OpenWater, DARPA N3, and Our Future Matrix-Style Immersive VR How close are we to a fully-immersive, MATRIX-style virtual reality?! 40. ProVolver Review: VR Haptic Feedback at its Finest ProTubeVR is one of my favorite companies in the VR peripheral market, and their newest device, the ProVolver, could be their best one yet. 41. Augmented Reality vs. Mixed Reality vs. Virtual Reality With constant development in computer vision and the exponential advancement of computer processing power, augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and virtual reality (VR) technology is becoming more and more prominent. 42. Going Phygital: How VR/AR Technology Shapes eCommerce I've already written about the things I dislike about shopping: from long lines to poorly lit dressing rooms. With digital solutions now the norm and the growth of mobile devices, virtual and augmented reality are set to change the shopping experiences we're used to. The pain points are now replaced with interactive experiences that inform and entertain. 43. What is Desktop AR? - Augmented Reality Without Expensive Tech Desktop AR is an augmented reality system that turns an ordinary 2D monitor into a volumetric display. It brings virtual objects into the real-world. 44. VR Ready Graphics Cards: Is Your GPU Ready for Oculus Link and Steam VR? The best way to find a VR ready graphics card is to simply look at the Oculus Link requirements or PC requirements for individual VR games on Steam. On the low-end, you should at least aim for a GEFORCE GTX 970. 45. The hauntology of business Big Tech and Big consulting have failed to imagine the future. What does this mean for us and can we use Web 3.0 to escape? 46. Top 5 Esports Trends Investors Should Keep An Eye On In 2020 If you aren’t invested in esports yet, you still have time to join one of the biggest booms of the decade before the train leaves the station. 47. These Are the Top 5 Metaverse Projects to Explore in 2022 What drives the actual concept of the Metaverse is that, in the future, the lines between the virtual world and the real world will be blurred. 48. Gambling in the Age of Emerging Tech. Options Galore Gambling is one of the few industries, which are discussed more often in the world. Gambling business requires plenty of technological innovations so that its growth rises; otherwise, its growth stalls. 49. Virtual Reality: Our Version of a Dream? W are creating a man-made version of a persistent and (in the case of the metaverse) collective dream that has the potential to help us. 50. The Roles of VR, AR and MR in the Metaverse s you know, the Metaverse is a much broader concept than just a virtual game, combining VR, AR, MR, Blockchain tech and so forth. It is an adjacent reality. 51. Theo Priestley, Founder Metapunk, on Building the Cultural & Societal Revoultion for Metaverse Metapunk is helping brands and organizations navigate this revolution, building out new monetization and marketing opportunities in the metaverse. 52. Digital Avatars; Key Elements Of A Vivid Virtual Universe Simply put, an avatar is a digital representation of you in the virtual world. Other people will be able to identify you with your unique avatar. 53. The Metaverse: What's All the Rave About? This new era will be defined by three things: immersion, interaction, and integration. Immersion means that we'll be able to experience the metaverse. 54. The UAE's Sprint Into the Metaverse As humanity makes rapid strides to catch up with the ever-evolving expansive world of the web, the UAE is sprinting—with tangible evidence to show for it. 55. Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT 71% of Millennials and 79% of Generation Z in the U.S. admit to feeling lonely. 60% of Tinder users say the same. NFT vows, social connections in the metaverse, 56. With Close to $100 million in Total Sales in Metaverses, NFTs Are Boosting Commerce in Metaverses Space is a 3D virtual world experience which provides its citizens powerful tools to create content, build businesses, interact collaboratively, and own and mon 57. The Evolution Of Collectibles: From Cardboard To Museums In The Metaverse It's no secret people love to collect: shoes, watches, cards, cars, tinder matches? In some cases, countries. This year, Covid turned some of us into toilet paper collectors. 58. Will the Corona Virus Aftermath Lead to a Resurgence in Virtual Reality? Rizwan Virk, the Founder of Play Labs @ MIT and author of The Simulation Hypothesis explores how the current crisis and VR tech might affect long term social trends. 59. Lockdown but Gear-Up: How Virtual Reality can Help us Cope in Isolation With most of the world in and out of lockdown, adhering to curfews and struggling to go on with the looming threat of tighter restrictions that could be imposed at any given moment, the Mental Health Foundation has been examining its effects on mental health. 60. How Quality Assurance Testing Can Redefine Your VR Application VR is expected to grow by 2022. This article discusses the basics of VR and all aspects surrounding quality software testing services for VR technology. 61. HackerNoon Needs You! (And Your Opinions) Writer's Block is something that happens to everyone. 62. 3 Patent Pending Ways to Fight Sexual Harassment in the Metaverse A predator approaches. He gropes her by touching her underwear. When he does this in the Metaverse, the Predator is sent immediately to the punishment site. 63. NFTs Are More Beneficial to Museums than You Think How are museums using NFTs, and perhaps just as intriguing, why are they using NFTs? 64. The Three Basic Benefits of a Virtual Data Room The popularity of online virtual data rooms has increased over the years. These are innovative software used for safe storage and sharing of files. As the world is modernizing, people are using advanced technology to carry out their daily tasks. As everything today is digital, it becomes more and more crucial to look for new methods to store files. Gone are the days when people used to pile up hard copies of all the files in the offices. Some people are still seen doing that which wastes half of their time. Imagine you have a business meeting in some time and you can’t find a specific file because there is a huge unorganized bundle of files in your office. With virtual data rooms, all your files are well organized. You do not have to get into a hassle of finding a certain file. With just one click, the file appears in front of you in no time. 65. Policing the Metaverse It seems the world’s boys in blue have seen the great potential of the metaverse and would like to be part of it. 66. How to Play Darth Maul Mod in Beat Saber (The Simple Way) In this article, we’ll teach you the quickest way to start playing Beat Saber with a Darth-Maul-Style dual-blade saber (no software mods needed). 67. Why I Love Beat Saber’s VR Interface For the last couple of weeks, users have been praising the game’s new multiplayer feature. Me, I can’t stop looking at the gorgeous interface. 68. Metaverse Opportunities For Businesses Why the new metaverse may produce new opportunities for businesses because of its unique technologies making opportunities for them to exploit and benefit from 69. The Making of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Skydance Interactive Podcast In this special episode of the Hacker Noon podcast, I talk to Mark Domowicz and Todd Adamson from Skydance Interactive, the acclaimed developer of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, one of the best virtual reality games on the market today. 70. Can You Work for 6 Months in an Office that Exists only as Virtual Reality This absolutely, unbelievable story began at the moment our team leader, from another one of my startups, got tired of managing a motley team of “remote workers” and decided to resign. He said that being a manager of remote workers was much more difficult than doing the same thing in a traditional office. 71. What Are the Components That Make up the Metaverse? The Metaverse is a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain. 72. Oculus Quest 2 "Accidentally" Leaked by Facebook In a surprise development, the specs and information of the much anticipated Oculus Quest 2 was reportedly "accidentally leaked" by Facebook. Luckily, the leaked promo videos were saved and uploaded immediately by numerous journalists and Youtubers, before Facebook took them down. Here, we will list the most important features and everything we know about the Oculus Quest 2. 73. Tips to Develop a Lucrative Career in Virtual Reality Industry We are witnessing a situation in which most businesses are looking to find ways to survive amidst the corona pandemic. However, the current scenario has opened up new opportunities for tech companies that are operating in the Virtual Reality (VR) field. For instance, tourism and property businesses are looking to leverage the potential of the VR technology to sustain their growth during the ongoing challenging times. 74. This is What Happens When You Add Personal Avatars To Mozilla Hubs Soon after COVID hit and made our team go fully remote, we quickly got tired of seeing each other's faces on video and decided to give Mozilla Hubs a try – so we could meet up in the same room, virtually. 75. 9 Must Have Skills To Become An AR/VR Developer (With Course Recommendations) XR encompasses augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies. This is an up-and-coming industry that may be good to get into. 76. The Open Metaverse: A Definitive Guide to Zero and Wilder World This article is a definitive guide for one of the most exciting projects in the growing metaverse and NFT space. 77. VR Math: The Difficulties of Moving Objects in Virtual Reality Applied game dev math can be tricky, but is really rewarding. Here’s a follow-up to Nevyn’s Twitter thread on his journey from incomprehensible mess to enlightened one-liner. 78. Oculus Quest Vs. Leap Motion: Hand Tracking Review and the Future of Leap Motion in VR With the early release of Oculus Quest’s Hand tracking, there are bound to be some questions and curiosity. What’s new? It was already possible using Leap Motion? Is it better? Let’s review and find out. 79. Video Games, NFTs, and Hamburgers from The Metaverse Discover the main reasons why you would choose the RFOX VALT retail and entertainment metaverse over The Sandbox gaming metaverse. 80. Top 3 VR Tokens Powering the Metaverse As the Metaverse race heats up, the VR crypto niche is still extremely small, with CoinGecko's VR filter pulling only 3 tokens with any MarCap to speak of. 81. Will There be a Nintendo Switch VR Headset? What are the chances of Nintendo releasing a Switch VR headset? To answer this question, we need to take a look back into Nintendo's history with VR technology. 82. Facebook's Next Step: An AR-Powered Wristband Facebook recently announced that it will launch an AR-powered wristband that will help you browse the internet with just a click. 83. Love in the Metaverse: Using Virtual Reality to Plan the Perfect Valentine's Day This article explores the exciting world of virtual reality and how it can be used to plan a one-of-a-kind virtual Valentine's Day. 84. Who Are the Top 3 Frontrunners in the Metaverse Empire? Three metaverse experiences walk into a bar but only one walks out wearing a VR headset. 85. How Retailers Can Leverage Personalization to Drive Customer Centricity in the Metaverse Era The next frontier for personalization at scale is in VR and AR, and the next frontier of retail is consumer-first 86. Is Virtual Real Estate in the Metaverse a Good Investment? Ultimately, the value of virtual real estate depends entirely on how much other people value it — just like money. 87. Is Virtual Reality the Future of Social Media? Is social media a prelude to virtual reality? 88. 'The Metaverse Is Not a Zero-Sum Game': Hrish Lotlikar, SuperWorld Co-founder & CEO Articulating the vision of a 3D immersive virtual world often involves breaking down the complex meaning of the metaverse. 89. How Augmented Reality (AR) is Changing the Recruitment World Immersive technologies like Augmented reality and Virtual reality have been used for quite some time in the media and entertainment field. 90. Future of AR and VR in Healthcare, Education, and eCommerce in 2020 AR and VR are the most trending technologies of the running era. As both technologies mature, users can expect innovation expanding in 2020. Virtual Reality has always attracted me because of its ability to innovate the products. My team of AR developers recently made a virtual atm mobile application. The app is the network of virtual ATMs that eases up cash withdrawal without visiting an ATM. Users can withdraw cash from everywhere just by showing barcodes at any of our app supported shops. 91. Develop XR with Oracle, Ep 5 Healthcare, Vision AI, Training/Collaboration, and Messaging Explore XR healthcare applications, digital twins, telepresence, and more. Learn how emerging technologies are transforming patient care and medical processes. 92. What Are the Uses of Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality in Museums? More and more museums are implementing artificial intelligence and virtual reality to give their visitors a better experience. 93. Edge Computing and the Metaverse Edge computing in relation to the metaverse 94. Human Brand Ambassadors Have Limitations: Enter FoodTech Robots In the nearest future, a majority of FoodTech businesses and consumer brands will start using cognitive virtual humans. 95. 5 Technology Trends For Construction In 2020 The construction space has always been behind in adopting technological advancements. Why? I'm not too sure either. These technologies I'm sharing may or may not seem new to you but recently, they are rapidly being adopted in construction. 96. The Psychological Implications of Virtual Reality Virtual reality, in its simplest form, is a mind game -- one that transports something from your imagination onto the screen in front of you. 97. How Augmented Reality Is Transforming Workplace Training This article explores the potential benefits of augmented reality (AR) in workplace training. AR provides a more engaging and practical learning experience. 98. The Metaverse – Opportunities, Challenges, and Future. The metaverse is a virtual reality and it is the future of the world. 99. Is the Metaverse Virtual Insanity or a Virtual Gold Mine? Elon Musk recently mentioned that “he doesn’t get Virtual Reality” 100. 3 Game-Changing VR Features: 2020 Edition Yes, there is more to Virtual Reality than gaming 101. How Will the Metaverse Change the Way You Live and Work in 2022? The metaverse has created an uproar with its announcement. Everyone is questioning - where do we go from there? Here's my take on this fantastical idea. 102. Turkish Farmer Uses Virtual Reality for Healthier Milk Production A Russian farmer, Izzet Koçak, uses VR on cows to increase milk production and health and a Turkish farmer has followed suit. 103. Mid-Fi Prototyping for Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Want to do rapid prototyping for augmented & virtual reality? Try 360theater, a new design method developed at the University of Michigan. 104. Where to Buy NFT Virtual Land in the Metaverse You can purchase NFT land from a project in a land sale or on the secondary market via an NFT exchange, such as the Binance NFT Marketplace or OpenSea. 105. Augmented Reality — How It Evolved Into Our Reality What is Augmented Reality (AR)? 106. An Imaginary Day in the Life of an Engineer in the Metaverse - A Sci Fi Vignette A near future sci fi scenario about how the metaverse will be used in the future of work, for those with "regular" types of jobs. 107. An Introduction to Mixed Realities: HoloLens 2 Podcast In this special episode of our Hacker Noon podcast, Hacker Noon CEO David Smooke and I talk to Greg Sullivan, the Director of Mixed Reality at Microsoft. Greg is a Microsoft veteran, having worked at the company for over 30 years. 108. Please, God, Give Me a Gaming Metaverse The promise of a truly intergrated metaverse to supplement conventional gaming is an enticing one. Be it Roblox or the Sandbox, there are choices. 109. Can There Be More than One Metaverse? A Metaverse is a combination of virtual reality and mixed-reality worlds that allows users to have real-life experiences. 110. We Will Soon Enter the 5G Revolution Since 2009, 4G has been an essential technology in our hyperconnected world, enabling our handsets to consume and produce multimedia, browse the majority of internet web sites, and run awesome apps. But these features have been evolving towards more and more data consumption rates, because hardware resources like CPU, memory and screens allowed them to process large amounts of data. 111. How Is Augmented Reality Changing the Way Students Learn in Class? Learn how AR and VR will transform education as we know it. 112. The First Moment of the Singularity (Co-Written by OpenAI Text-Davinci-003) A short sci-fi novel about how human kind transformed into AI. 113. Zuckerberg Announces Oculus Quest 2 Release Date and Price On September 16th, 2020, via Facebook Connect, CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a long-awaited announcement regarding the Oculus Quest 2. That's right, we finally have a release date and price and trust me, you won't be disappointed. 114. At the Beginning of Another Iteration in Building the Metaverse If there’s one thing that will cripple the metaverse before it grows it’s the lack of standards - or the competition to create them. 115. Fussing for Fiat? RealtyDAO Is Generating Profits for Me with Dumb Domains Laying Around I love an excellent crypto story by rad people doing cool things for everyday people- That's how I found out how to turn my dumb URLs into some cold hard cash! 116. 5 Innovative Ways VR Technology is Reshaping the Real Estate Business Virtual Reality is already changing the way the real estate sector operates. 44 percent of clients seek properties on the internet first. 117. Why Augmented Reality Could Be the Portal to the Metaverse The Metaverse tends to ebb and flow between absurdity and hype. It's getting a lot of attention since it's seen as the next step in the internets development. 118. Social VR: The New Way of Communicating Currently there are 4 ways that we communicate with other people. We write, call, have a face to face meeting or do some video chatting. The next step in communicating will be virtual communications. 119. Why Virtual Reality Is Gaining Popularity In Construction Building Information Modelling (BIM) has significantly improved the Architect, Engineer and Construction (AEC) industry with data that saves time and money, reduces error and increases productivity. Although BIM is a powerful process for AEC professionals, it still lacks the ease of collaboration and coordination with stakeholders who are not equipped with in-depth knowledge of BIM software. 120. How Far the Metaverse Has Come and What It Takes to Go Further An examination of the metaverse's development to date and necessary steps for future growth 121. How AR and VR Apps Are Transforming the Shopping Experience At a stage when the level of activity is in full swing, we should keep our eyes on the ball to go that extra mile. 122. Move Over Apple, There's a New Robber Baron in Town and it's Meta Meta (formerly Facebook) plans to take a whopping 47.5% of sales made in their upcoming metaverse called Horizon Worlds. 123. A Brief Intro to the Metaverse in 2022 The metaverse is a parallel universe or multiple universes running through the internet, supporting persistent online 3-D virtual environments. 124. Doom 3 Gets Revived with New PlayStation VR Release Doom 3 is getting a VR facelift. Bethesda Softworks has confirmed a PSVR version of Doom 3, which arrives later this month. 125. 3 Ways to Make Sure VR Integration is the Right Choice for Your Business Despite the increasing buzz about the effectiveness of VR, many companies still hesitate to embrace this innovation. 126. Metaverse: The First Step into A Brave New World How is the next generation bound to embrace a new reality that will be consistently enriched and likely to be limitless? 127. Storytelling in Virtual Reality – The State of VR Podcast w/One Hamsa Virtual reality is one of the most exciting and rapidly growing technology industries in the world. While many companies have been developing VR headsets, apps, and games for a number of years, VR has not yet broken into the mainstream. However, with the release of the PSVR in 2016 and the Oculus Quest in 2019, VR is growing rapidly in the gaming sector. 128. Meta: Horizon Worlds to Take 47.5% Cut of In-App Sales from Game Developers Meta aka Facebook's new VR game Horizon Worlds is charging up to 47.5% fee on in-app sales for developers — and the decentralized internet is talking about it. 129. Metaverse Learning: The Future of Education Metaverse is a breakthrough in VR technology. Read this blog to find out how Metaverse is reshaping and enhancing digital education. 130. 3 Ways VR Changes Real Estate VR is seeing rising adoption in various industries including real estate. In this article, we gathered three recent cases where implementing VR helped raise sales in companies working with the real estate sector. Each case will highlight a different way of implementing VR. 131. What Are Some of the Top Use Cases of VR at Work? As more companies invest in VR hardware and software, it's also starting to carve out its place in traditional office settings. Here are the top uses at work. 132. The Applications of VR in Real Estate For the majority of real estate companies, realty agencies, and realtors, conveying information about listings via texts and 2D images has been the standard practice. If you were looking to buy a piece of real estate or sell your existing property, you got in touch with a real estate agent. Your realtor provided you with a list of features or potential buyers following which they’d arrange an open house or schedule visits by prospective clients. 133. Metaverse: What Is It and How Will It Change the Way We Interact With Technology? Discover how the metaverse, a virtual world where users can interact with a computer-generated environment, other users, and digital objects. 134. The Evolution of VR Technologies in the Art Market: from the Victorian Era to the Present Day Virtual Reality (VR) technologies have been around for longer than many of us might think. The pioneers of VR technologies can be traced back as far as the Victorian era. In recent times, VR advocates most often cite gaming as the sector they believe is most applicable to these exciting technologies and the sector they expect to attract the most VR-related investment, according to the Perkins Cole Augmented and Virtual Reality survey results for both 2018 and 2019. 135. How Augmented Reality is Already Transforming Workplace Training While the future of AR certainly looks bright at enterprise level, we’re already seeing advancements bring tangible benefits today. 136. The Future of Education is OMNIVERSITY: The First VR University Omniversity is the first university in VR, born from the insatiable desire to access forward-looking education in a playful, immersive, sensorial, holistic manner. The initiative combines education and entertainment into edutainment. Designed as a multiplayer VR game app, students of all ages and nationalities can enroll in experiential learning programs across multiple disciplines. 137. Unity Vs. Unreal - Top 5 Books To Learn Game Development Packt $5 Sale 138. Using the XR Double Diamond Process to Compare the Designer vs Developer Path How to pick the right path in the XR career. Whether it's augmented, virtual or mixed reality - you'll have to choose whether to become a designer or developer. 139. Gaming on the Blockchain Amidst the Bear Market The hype around the bear market in cryptocurrencies is progressively fading, and in recent weeks, the cost to join the exclusive club for gamers has been rapidly falling. 140. Traveltech in 2023: Metaverse, Robots, and Biometrics The travel industry, post-Covid, actually looks a lot brighter thanks to the travel tech that erupted out of the woodwork when everyone was trapped at home. 141. 11 Enterprise Metaverse Platforms Changing Commerce Now we are in a place to see how Metaverse Platforms will appeal to the mass population and not just teenagers. 142. The Making of Arizona Sunshine - Vertigo Games Podcast In this podcast, I talk to Arjen van Heck from Vertigo Games, one of the biggest VR game developers in the industry, and the renowned creators of the zombie apocalypse game Arizona Sunshine. 143. Blade and Sorcery Makes Some of its Most Exciting Changes Yet in Update 11 Update 11 changes Blade and Sorcery's magic system, adds armour customisation and tweaks the animation system to give the player a fresher experience. 144. Virtual Onboarding: Will Immersive AR/VR Tools Replace In-person Training? The evolution of immersive aids, powered by augmented and virtual reality are set to revolutionize the future of WFH. 145. Cool Virtual Reality Stories 2021 This Slack discussion by and Marina Volkova occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 146. Introducing oVice Virtual Spaces: 200 Companies Signed Up in Less Than a Month Use oVice virtual space for lifelike communication. Move around, talk, and collaborate in a customizable world that screams reality! 147. Dropping Alpha with Victoria VR CEO and Co-Founder, Ondřej Dobruský A discussion with Victoria VR CEO Ondřej Dobruský on trends in Web3, the convergence of the Metaverse and eCommerce, careers in the AR-VR industry, and more. 148. Peeling Off the Layers of the Metaverse The metaverse has layers, just like ogres and onions. 149. Looking Into the Impact of AR and VR in the Finance Industry Learn all about the most recent advances in the usage of augmented reality and virtual reality in the finance sphere with this comprehensive overview. 150. Interactive Video: Past, Present, and Future Do you remember Dragon’s Lair? If you grew up in the eighties and spent any time around arcade games, there’s a good chance you will. Its most recent high profile name-check was in Stranger Things: a nod to its enduring pop-culture legacy. And there’s talk of a film in the works. 151. Three Ways Virtual Reality Can Invigorate Boring Training Programs Much has been said about the effectiveness of VR vs. traditional training. VR is cost effective due to scalability, inexpensive equipment to simulate location, objects and even trainers. It’s simply more effective due to its interactivity and complete immersion. 152. How Augmented Reality Is Set to Revolutionize Education and Training Forever Although augmented reality is still emerging as a technology, it can still bring strong cost-effective solutions for schools and enterprises operating on tight 153. 6 Tips to Host a Successful Virtual Networking Event Here, we'll walk you through the 6 steps you can take to make your virtual event truly engaging and unique to your attendees. 154. Absolute Guide To Understanding the Metaverse: Everything You Need To Know The world is changing and so are the technologies around us. To be able to enjoy this advancement, we need to have knowledge of what it's about. 155. How to Develop Mobile Apps Using ARKit The creation and development of mobile applications is a large and rapidly developing industry. In the past few years, it has been modified significantly due to the introduction of novel futuristic technologies. 156. How Metaverse is Unlocking New Mixed Reality Experiences Throughout a Wide Range of Industries The vast potential of mixed reality technology can bring countless benefits to different sectors across the world. 157. A Functional Metaverse and the Future of Work “Meta-optimists” are convinced that as we move into 2023, it will be a time when the Metaverse will gain acceptance and wide adoption. 158. 8 Tips For Running A VR-based Event You can now find whatever boats your float: talking head panels, tech talks, or even yoga and meditation classes. 159. The Future of VR: An Arms Race for Attention - on Steroids "The Valve Index has almost everything we want in a next-generation PC VR headset. It delivers excellent image quality, believable VR presence and it has a revolutionary pair of motion tracking controllers." - Engadget 160. 5 Startup/VC Trends Coming Out of the Pandemic Venture capital is a long game. Startups take many years to mature before venture capitalists can get a return on their investment. While you may think that VC investment is down during the economic downturn, this is only true in the short term, primarily because VCs are concerned with how their existing portfolio companies will make it through the crisis. 161. The Reality is AR and VR are Edging Toward the Mainstream Augmented reality and virtual reality appear to be having a moment -- for real this time. After numerous fits and starts in recent years, it now seems that thes 162. Digital Sneakers, Tattoos and Houses: How Will We Live in Web 3.0? WEB 3.0. has become feasible in almost every aspect of our lives. What should we expect next? 163. Tangible Utopias: An Exciting Journey To The VR World “Tangible Utopias is an exploratory VR experience immersing the viewer as a first person into an Odyssey of potential future city scenarios as envisioned by children around the world, with the purpose of inspiring the future of society. ” (Ioana Mischie, transmedia artist/futurist) 164. 5 Ways to Use VR for Business Success VR entered the mass market mostly as an entertainment product. It offers a unique visual and spatial experience that none of the other entertainment media can offer. From a passive VR experience that you can have on YouTube to immersive video games—VR is definitely a staple of home entertainment. Facebook’s purchase of Oculus a couple of years ago for $2 billion seems like a small blip on the radar when we realize that the potential market for VR entertainment is absolutely enormous. 165. Can Manufacturers Use AR To Improve Supply Chain Efficiency? As the manufacturing industry evolves, learn how augmented reality can improve supply chain efficiency and staff training. 166. Why the future of socializing lies in VR And what avatar technologies are essential in the era of spatial computing. 167. How Can Therapy Be Impacted by Virtual Reality? This article explores the new technologies that are developing virtual reality to use in therapy. 168. Immersive Inspiration: Why Extended Reality Learning Holds Multi-Sector Potential Although the edtech sector has grown significantly in voracity since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s extended reality that holds the key. 169. How We Made a Virtual Drawing Board The creation process of a virtual drawing board in VR 170. Walmart Is Now Preparing To Take Part In the Metaverse Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, is getting ready to create their own NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) collection. 171. Metaverse: Virtual Reality Meets the Blockchain Metaverse is a decentralized platform that enables you to create, manage and use digital assets. Here's why it matters for virtual reality. 172. How Will Our Virtual Identities Evolve? The Past, The Present And The Future of Online Identities 173. Sword Reverie is a Bright Beginning for VR JRPGs Sword Reverie is a marriage between VR and JRPGs, giving us the best of both worlds. It has an isekai anime story and fun action JRPG gameplay. 174. VR Training: 5 Main Hurdles Businesses Need To Overcome There’s little doubting that the VR industry is expected to grow exponentially over the course of the decade. But is virtual reality ready to aid in onboarding? 175. Limarc Ambalina, journalist, copywriter, editor and Noonies Nominee Limarc Ambalina from Japan, journalist and experienced Media and communication professional by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night has been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Read on to find out what he'd invest $10 million dollars in and if given the option to live forever, would he take it? 176. Future of Virtual Reality in Education: The Hottest EdTech Trend Look into the potential of virtual reality in the field of education. The education industry is about to undergo a dramatic change. Read what's big is coming. 177. A Beginner's Guide to Applying Branding to AR/VR Experiences Apply branding in AR/VR Experiences using a brand style guide with colors, typography, logo and 3D models. 178. 5 Reasons Why Your Business Needs VR Today Virtual reality opens many new opportunities for businesses, but many companies are missing out because they don’t understand VR’s true potential. While some companies are pushing the envelope with VR implementation in their daily processes and gaining a competitive advantage, others are not even aware of what VR can do. This article will highlight five ways that VR projects can help your business. 179. MetaMask's Architect Sees Metaverse as a 'Vital Component of Our Connected World in the Future A discussion on metaverse building and creating virtual communities and economies. 180. How Leonardo da Vinci Became a Pioneer of Virtual Reality The greatest message we can take from da Vinci’s life is maintaining a child-like wonder sense and noticing the unseen as we were to check Mona Lisa’s smile. 181. How AR and VR are Propelling Businesses to New Engagement Levels Deploying new technologies, such as VR and has become the next battleground to building greater engagement levels and improving customer experiences. 182. 5 Technology Trends For Manufacturing Companies To Follow in 2020 The rapid evolution of technology has transformed manufacturing to a great scale. Digital manufacturing is the new trend to enhance the manufacturing process including product processing, supply chain, inventory management, and related services. Recent technological advancements have seen an explosion in the kinds of technologies and tools that are available for manufacturing brands. 183. Now A Good Time To Talk Immersive Experiences As The Future of Events? Even before the world went on lockdown, the future of events was set to take flight with Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed reality trends, which are collectively called immersive experience. 184. A 'Picks & Shovels' Strategy for Profiting from the Metaverse Gold Rush 2022 will be the metaverse's breakout year, and an industry front runner is carving out its metaverse presence while offering tools for others to get involved. 185. Is Virtual Reality Still a Niche Within the Games Industry? The HackerNoon community discusses whether virtual reality is still a niche within the gaming space and how long it will take for VR to become mainstream. 186. 6 Major Changes in the VR, AR, and MR Industries According to James Kaplan To predict where the industry is headed, James Kaplan, the co-founder and CEO of MeetKai, has identified six trends that will shape the future of the metaverse. 187. Creative Applications for Artists: Let's Build More of Them I’ve been in a creative slump lately. I think this is a common but rarely discussed problem for people who transition from arts careers into programming. On one hand, having a well paying remote job means you don’t have to worry about being a starving artist and probably still have some free time to make art. On the other hand, there can be periods of time where work takes up all your time and you don’t have the energy at the end of the day to make art. 188. The Use Cases of Assistive Technology for the Visually Impaired and the New Tech in Development At least 2.2 billion people globally have a near or distance visual impairment, the World Health Organization states in its recent report. The adverse influence visual impairments have on people's lives is manifold. 189. Exploring the Key Elements of a True Metaverse: What Zuckerberg's Meta is Missing Ever since Facebook rebranded as Meta in 2021, bringing together a number of social networks into a single digital space, the metaverses have.. 190. The Biggest Challenge Decentraland Faces in 2023 There would be no metaverse without people in it. People are all this is about. And today, I just wanted to share an interview with Melanie Arakaki. 191. A Look At Metabloqs: The Networking-Focused Metaverse A look at Metabloqs, a Metaverse project that aims to build a realistic virtual world. 192. Why Every Organisation Should Consider Its MR Strategy Whatever the goal, MR is a powerful tool that will provide data in context at your fingertips, where teams can be heads-up and hands-free - wherever they are. 193. How Learning from the Physical World Can Help Us Design Virtual Reality Experiences The principles we use to create effective VR and AR interactions have existed for as long as we have walked this earth. 194. 6 VR Applications Currently Improving Customer Experience Across Industries Recent technological advances such as Virtual Reality has grown rapidly into a viable medium that connects us in the real world with cyberspace. Enhancing the customer service of companies is no longer a dream, as it has been happening already in some sectors of business for years. 195. 4 'Real-Life' Activities That Are Operational in the Metaverse Now Don’t confuse virtual concepts in technology as all being the same as the metaverse. 196. How Biometrics can Prevent Identity Theft in the Metaverse Learn how biometrics technologies help us safely enter the metaverse era 197. Top 25 Publications About AI You Have To Read Hey there Noonies! Hope the afternoon is going great with lots of code and coffee. Even I was just sitting by the window enjoying rain when suddenly the sky turned dark and I wanted to switch on the light to read my book better, but the switch is on the other side of the room! So, I just said, Hey Alexa, switch on the lights, and voila! After a while I switched on my TV and there it was, Gracie, helping out the covid patients and our front line superheroes amidst the pandemic. From a light switch to a pandemic, seems like artificial intelligence is slowly winning the world. Well, if you wanna join the race, here you go with the top stories on Artificial Intelligence on Hacker Noon. 198. The Past, Present and Future of Virtual Reality Gaming This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Adrian Morales, Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, Mónica Freitas, Zaeem Shoaib and Nicolas Ng occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. 199. Does AR Have a Place in Education? As augmented reality technology becomes more advanced, it might find its way into schools. Is this something we want? 200. Integrating AR and VR into the Physical and Industrial Worlds The integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into the physical and industrial worlds is close at hand. There are real-life applications already in use in several sectors. 201. How I Lost Trust in Facebook A week ago, I experienced virtual death. 202. [Announcement] Coinbase Custody Adds Support To Dvision Network (DVI) The addition of DVI token to Coinbase Custody represents the extensive works that have been put into the project by the Dvison developers. 203. The Metaverse and Healthcare: Opportunities, Challenges, and Tips for Tech Pioneers Here, we describe what the metaverse can do for the industry and highlight the challenges that could halt wider adoption of the metaverse in healthcare. 204. Metaverse: A Brave New World The metaverse is so great and wast you could actually fit the everything bubble inside of it. 205. Why VR Projects Are Failing and How to Avoid It Virtual reality offers a variety of solutions for businesses that enhance their sales, marketing, and HR processes. The industries implementing VR range from construction and real estate to healthcare and education. But why do some companies still hesitate to implement VR projects? And why do some projects fail? 206. Exploring The Future of Hospitality Infused With Mixed Reality New use-cases of MR have moved on to new frontiers including in-destination marketing, room entertainment as well as pre-booking processes. 207. MIT's Rizwan Virk Wants You to Follow Your Own Path Entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author and Founder of Play Labs at MIT Rizwan Virk (US) is not only a household name around Hacker Noon's parts for his awesome thinking around the future of technology, startups, and the simulation hypothesis, and for his related contributions to a wide range of top tech tag categories on Hacker Noon, which have earned Rizwan not one but four 2020 Noonies award nominations. 208. What Will Virtual Worlds Look Like By The End of This Decade? Humans have sought interconnectivity with each other since early days, and throughout history there have been specific technological developments that have each spurred human interaction significantly forward. As early as 3500BC, one of the earliest technological developments was written language. Allowing people to interact with one another more decisively regardless of physical distance, written language offered early humans an efficient and accurate system with which to facilitate trade, cultural expression and person communication. The desire to connect even inspired the development of written languages in separate parts of the world simultaneously. As technology advanced, faster and more cohesive ways of communicating were developed. Offering people the ability to speak in real time across virtually any distance, the telephone provided new levels of advanced communication and allowed global industrialization to leap forward with the rapid sharing of ideas. The telephone also paved the way for the medium we use most today — the Internet. From its humble beginnings as a US military project, the Internet now connects numerous aspects of everyday human life, and its capabilities encompass the sharing of voice, text, images and video. It facilitates virtually instant interactions in the social sphere, business, entertainment and commerce. It is also, like its predecessors, setting the stage for the next great technological development in human interconnectivity — the virtual world. 209. The Metaverse isn't New - So Why is Big Tech Acting Like it is? We already had the tech for a VR renaissance in the mid-aughts. What's The Metaverse and why the renewed interest? One word: Money. 210. Scene by Scene Feasibility Breakdown of Facebook's Metaverse at Work Video Let’s unbox the metaverse vision, go deeper into what it’s trying to convey and offer a realistic perspective on how that future could be accomplished. 211. How Health Tech is Shaping the Future of Healthcare How artificial intelligence, machine learning, telemedicine, wearables, neural interfaces, virtual & augmented reality are changing the health-tech industry. 212. How to Host a Virtual Networking Event your Guests Will Never Forget In this article, you'll learn how you can use oVice virtual space to organize amazing events. 213. The Future of Gaming: An Observant Prediction There are speculations about the relevance of gaming in the tech industry and what gaming will become in years from now. Find out by reading this story now. 214. Know Thyself What do I think about creating a world in virtual reality? I think it's amazing! What's the problem with that? 215. Metaverse Concept Analysis: Threats and Reassurances Metaverse has many pros and cons, but we know all of them. I want to discuss Metaverse's threats, less obvious Metaverse immersion problems, and its prospects. 216. Personal Avatars Are Here to Save Virtual Events We’ve dramatically shifted much of our physical experiences into new digital realms, but how has our physical representation (identity) been impacted and what are avatars doing to enhance this? 217. Dear Angelica is the First VR Experience to Make Me Cry It was a night just like any other night. I finished work for the day and closed my laptop. I had dinner and after an hour, I put on my Oculus Quest headset in order to begin my VR workout. 218. Exploring the Intersection Between Art & Technology In this piece, we’ll be discussing the various technological\nrevolutions that have directly impacted the world of art. 219. Web Fundamentals: WebVR API Deprecated\nThis feature is no longer recommended. Though some browsers might still support it, it may have already been removed from the relevant web standards, may be in the process of being dropped, or may only be kept for compatibility purposes. Avoid using it, and update existing code if possible; see the compatibility table at the bottom of this page to guide your decision. Be aware that this feature may cease to work at any time. 220. We Just Had Our First Virtual Reality Status Meeting Just about everyone who can is working from home now. And while we're lucky to work in an industry that already works from home regularly and easily, there are still some aspects of being in an office that are difficult to replace. One of them is the stand-up meeting. 221. VR Is Changing the Energy Sector: Use Cases Virtual reality is no longer just about video games: it can offer various solutions to a business from effective employee training to product development. While many mistakenly believe that VR will be effective only for innovative businesses, these technologies also help optimize business processes for companies in more traditional industries. The scope of the company implementing VR can be anything: from medicine to construction and logistics. 222. Ready Player Two: The Upcoming Escape to Virtual Realities Should we build fully immersive virtual brain interfaces like those depicted in Ready Player Two? 223. Why Self-Expression Is Missing In The Metaverse In the quest for self-expression we might as well hand over the keys to the AI because we clearly can't be trusted with it ourselves. 224. Metaverse Imaginaries, Sci Fi Vignette #1: The Future of Work, Land, Investing in the Metaverse Science Fiction vignette about the future of the metaverse. This vignette is about virtual employees, virtual land, running businesses and investing. 225. The Most Prospective Emerging Technologies to Invest: VR, AR, MR Compared in Detail Before investing in the emerging technologies of augmented, virtual and mixed reality, it’s imperative to understand the value of each one. 226. Augmented Reality Marketing: It's Now or Never The catalyst for virtual and augmented reality: that is how the majority of tech analysts describe Covid -19. 227. Software Solutions and Technologies to Counter the Coronavirus Pandemic BlueDot, a Toronto-based artificial intelligence company, was first to spot the mysterious virus causing pneumonia in Wuhan. On December 30, their systems, backed by machine learning algorithms, flagged the outbreak of a new infectious disease. They alerted hospitals, governments, businesses, and other clients from the private sector about the danger. 228. Augmented Convenience: How AR is Being Integrated Into Our Daily Lives Let’s take a deeper look into how AR is already entering the daily lives of millions of consumers and how it’s helping them along the way. 229. How to Protect Yourself Inside the Metaverse: Do NOT Fall Victim to Virtual Maniacs Crimes will continue. 230. 5 XR Communities to Help Keep up With the Latest XR Trends in 2021 Top 5 XR communities to join and stay updated with the latest XR trends, events, courses, and more in 2021. 231. Why Everyone Needs an Avatar in a "Socially Distant" World Imagine a future where everyone has a virtual character that they use across multiple platforms. Social media, video conferencing, games, and other online spaces. 232. WordPress Lessons: Applicable for VR? What Can We Learn From WordPress To Boost the VR Content Market? 233. The Future of Digital Ownership: NFTs and Virtual Reality The CEO of Koinos Group interviews Tim Copeland, a journalist at Decrypt where their mission is to demystify the decentralized web 234. Elite Dangerous Deep-Space Explorer's Guide: Ships Ready to head out "into the black" on a new adventure in Elite Dangerous? Read this quick guide on how to build the best ship for your specific use. 235. Blockchain Pokémon and Monetized NFTs: 5 Tokens Enabling VR in the Metaverse Can you call it a Metaverse environment if there's no VR? These five platforms are saying "nope." 236. How To Become An AR/VR Web/Mobile/Game Developer A full roadmap with relevant resources for all developers enthusiastic about developing AR/VR experiences. 237. Solaris Offworld Combat Could be the Future of VR Esports From First Contact Entertainment, Solaris Offworld Combat is a futuristic VR FPS title and one of the newest editions to the Oculus Quest library. It was developed by the same company behind the award-winning Firewall Zero Hour, a game often referred to as "Call of Duty" for the PSVR. 238. Defining The Metaverse with Charles Read: The New Internet Experience Built By Gamers I deep dive into the tech stack that makes up the metaverse: the next stage of the internet, exploring all of the facets that make it such an interesting topic. 239. Metavertainment: A Vision Into The World of The Metaverse and Entertainment The world of the metaverse and the world of entertainment are two fun worldsWhat wonders can happen when both worlds merge to become one fun-filled world? 240. Top Augmented and Virtual Reality Companies AR and VR are taking the business world by storm today. Only recently confined to the entertainment and gaming industries, the technologies have majorly evolved and refined in the last five years, becoming less cumbersome but more powerful, mobile, and user-friendly. With this change, enterprises across verticals started recognizing the immense potential that extended reality has for their business operations.