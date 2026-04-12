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Alone With the Unknown in Borneo

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byAstounding Stories@astoundingstories

Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

April 12th, 2026
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Astounding Stories@astoundingstories

Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

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writing#project-gutenberg#astounding-stories-april-2004#observatory-story#borneo-jungle#short-story-analysis#astounding-stories#tropical-astronomy-narrative#survival-in-the-jungle

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