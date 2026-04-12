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When a Flower Becomes a Predator

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byAstounding Stories@astoundingstories

Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

April 12th, 2026
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Astounding Stories@astoundingstories

Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

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writing#project-gutenberg#astounding-stories-april-2004#orchid-analysis#orchid-evolution#victorian-fiction#astounding-stories#greenhouse-plant-narrative#public-domain-sci-fi

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