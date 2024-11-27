All HackerNoon Blogs Also Post to Pinterest, Threads, Bluesky, X/Twitter, Mastodon, FlipBoard, & RSS

Now, every published HackerNoon story is automatically shared across multiple platforms, including Pinterest, Threads, X/Twitter, Bluesky, Mastodon, FlipBoard, and via RSS (free, full text). Distribution FTW! This builds on some of our existing methods to amplify the publish button, like also auto-publishing all new stories on the Arweave blockchain, the terminal reader, and the lite version of story (without javascript). Hitting the publish button amplifies your content, giving it massive exposure across a wide range of networks. It’s a powerful way to boost your reach and maximize visibility with minimal effort!

Each post includes your story's headline, link and uses the first tag as a hashtag, and, if provided, tags your social handle.





1. Digital Transformations Methodology - When Agile can fall short in Cloud Procurement. #cloud





2. This article explores how to implement a permission system in Langflow workflows using Permit.io’s ABAC capabilities. #llms





3. An intelligent agent that can remotely push your repo to Github. #aichatbot





Each post includes the story's meta description along with the first two tags as hashtags to enhance discoverability.





1. Accurately forecast subscription revenue in less than 20 minutes with this free Google Sheets ARR forecasting model. #arrforecasting #backcasting





2. Scholar GPT was found providing inaccurate information and statistics. The very thing it was supposed to excel at—accuracy—has turned out to be a total farce. #ai #chatgpt





3. SEO Retainers Aren't Always Worth It - The truth? SEO retainers have drifted away from genuine client success and morphed into a cycle of lead generation. #seo #digitalmarketing





Each post includes the story’s meta description, the first tag as a hashtag, and a rich media link to the story.





1. The concept of the "Gnosis conditional token framework" implements a codebase for tokenizing potential outcomes in prediction markets.#predictionmarkets





2. Implementation of cache-friendly Blocked Floyd-Warshall algorithm in C# (parallelism and vectorisation) coated in a basic theory behind caching and profiling. #programming





3. Discover AnyModal, the flexible framework that simplifies training multimodal large language models (LLMs). Integrate text, images, and audio seamlessly. #largelanguagemodels





A concise story TL;DR and link are posted, offering a quick peek at your content.





1. How Google Influences Public Opinion





2. WordPress is Entering its End-Stage Founder Period





3. Photorealism, Bias, and Beyond: Results from Evaluating 26 Text-to-Image Models





Featured images are a blog post’s second headline. The HackerNoon Pinterest includes boards for each of our 23 technology categories, each HackerNoon story is in one of those categories and will be pinned to the relevant board.





1. AI Needs Two Things To Thrive: Trust And Decentralization





2. We Analyzed 20.2 Million CI Jobs In Trunk Flaky Tests: Here's What We Learned - Part 1





3. Is Bias in AI Quantifiable?





Each post includes the story’s TLDR, the tags as hashtags, and a rich media link to the story.





1. No, You Don't Need a Highly Specialized Team to Build Your SaaS Application





2. Your Updated Guide to Building a Multi-language Asp.Net 8 MVC Application





3. AOP Frameworks Can Do Wonders For Your Project — Here's How





We back up your full-body story text onto the blockchain for permanent visibility.





1. Building Scalable E-commerce Infrastructure on Magento





2. Velar Integration Brings Automated Trading to Bitcoin Markets





3. Gnosis conditional token framework (CTF): tokenizing potential outcomes in prediction markets





The title and link are included, making sure your content stays in circulation.





1. Understanding Measures of Centrality: A Deep Dive into Mean, Median, and Mode

2. Implementing the Blocked Floyd-Warshall Algorithm for Solving All-pairs Shortest Path Problem in C#

3. The TechBeat: Towards Glory: Lumoz OG NFT Event is Now Live! (11/20/2024)









HackerNoon’s daily tech injection delivers a curated selection of 5 must-read stories, handpicked by our editors from hundreds of weekly submissions. This does not include all stories, just the 5 very best stories every day. Subscribe to The HackerNoon Newsletter here.









All HackerNoon stories are assigned a category by writers and editors. Every story published on HackerNoon enters a queue to publish on a category-specific tech brief. Note: because the volume of stories in a category fluctuates, this newsletter feature, unlike the social posts, may not happen on the exact day of publication, sometimes it can be a few days after.









Subscribe to major topics like AI, Cybersecurity, Programming, Web3, Business, Finance, and Life Hacking, or visit our Tech Categories page to stay updated on the latest stories in your niche, complete with summaries (tl;dr) and intro sneak peeks, delivered straight to your inbox.

Get your content across platforms like Spotify, Podbean App, Amazon Music, and more, complete with title and description.









1. Live action NFTs, Character IP, and Alien Conjecture with Paul Wight (The Big Show), Neil Stevenson-Moore & David Smooke





2. Discussing Crypto, NFT, and Web3 Scams with HackerNoon





3. Gathering Threat Intelligence to Strengthen Security





More Story Distribution

HackerNoon offers several other ways to increase the distribution and readership of your stories, making it easy to amplify your reach. In addition to automatic sharing across multiple platforms, HackerNoon also manually boosts native updates to top stories and provides enhanced visibility through our business blogging package, ensuring high-quality content gets the attention it deserves.





For even greater exposure, we offer additional ad-hoc options. You can enhance your content’s exposure with just a few clicks through story translations, which make your story accessible to a broader audience, and improve your visibility. Learn how to translate your story here.





Anywhere else we should be posting our headlines? Let us know in the comments!



