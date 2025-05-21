AI Writing Can 10X Writers of All Levels, Yet, Never, Ever Replace Them

How Writers Need to Use AI to 10X Themselves

There's really only one solution.





Adopt AI-writing drafts and transform them into expanded articles. Use verifiable LLMs like Perplexity to verify every source. Hallucinations are a pressing problem.

Read the article to the end to understand how to use AI to 10X your writing.

LLMs can be creative, original, and deliver some highly incredible pieces of writing.

If you want proof, refer to the article below.

Nearly all of it was generated by an LLM!



As writers, we need to adapt.

And there is only one way.

Work With AI - Not Against It





Look - I get it.

I'm writing this article by myself.

No AI brainstorming.

No headline optimization.

Just something from the heart that begs to be put down on paper.

Not even AI editing.

Just my emotions and thoughts.

But AI can help.

Here are 5 ways that AI can make you a far better writer.

5 Ways AI Can Work With You As a Writing Copilot





1. Let LLMs like Perplexity do your Research

LLMs can hallucinate.

That's why you should use Perplexity or Gemini 2.5 Pro.

You should check all the source material to verify every answer.

But the LLMs have the entire Internet as a resource!

This is an incredible opportunity!

Treat it as such!

2. Ask the LLM to generate Topic Ideas

LLMs are great with this.

They can give you topic ideas that you have never thought about.

With the entire knowledge of the Internet, they can add depth to your articles.

And you can learn a lot while researching.

And if you can't understand something - use NotebookLM!

3. Use the LLM to Edit, Criticise, and Proofread Your Articles

Don't accept everything blindly.

I respect my own unique voice, and the occasional typo shows you did not use AI.

But LLMs are excellent at spotting mistakes, editing, and proofreading.

But for professional copywriting and web content creation:

This feature is a game-changer.

4. Repurpose the Same Blog Post for Multiple Platforms

I will be actively doing this for all my articles from now on.

I have been guilty of publishing the same content on 5 different platforms, consistently.

That changes today!

Each platform has its nuances.

Every article must be repurposed for every audience.

5. Learn Proper Prompt Engineering

This cannot be overemphasized.

Like it or not, LLMs are your tools for everything except writing.

Ideation, Outlines, Creativity, Rewording, Repurposing:

All this will be useless if you do not know Prompt Engineering properly.

In today's world, it is an absolute must-have.

Use the resources below to learn it well.

No compromise on this step.

Good Resources below:

a. OpenAI’s ChatGPT

b. Google’s Gemini

c. Anthropic’s Claude

Choose one.

If possible, choose the one with the LLM you use the most.

OpenAI for ChatGPT.

Google for Gemini.

Anthropic for Claude.

Our Writing is Purity - AI Destroys It





Look - I get it.

I have used zero AI in this entire article.

But even some leading publications have top stories that were AI-written according to Quillbot.

It's not pleasant.

It's not original.

But the writers have to catch up.

No writer can afford to ignore AI.

However, I have not used AI even once in this article.

But content is about volume.

And some AI-written stories of mine have received 5000+ reads.

Sometimes content clicks.

Sometimes it doesn't.

AI can help you with the volume.

Just do not cut and paste the exact LLM text.

Edit.

Delete.

Carefully chip your way to a Michelangelo sculpture.

Because today, for a writer, AI is essential.

And those who do not use AI will fall behind.

Use AI - But Not For Writing. For Ideas!

Use AI as the basement to build a 10-storey structure. Feel free to use Perplexity and NotebookLM for learning.

Your voice is your own.

Carry it proudly.

You can duplicate your voice with Custom GPTs.

But there are some articles that AI cannot generate.

Ideas that are currently trending.

Ideas from true inspiration.

Ideas that even call out to you from the middle of the night.

Make sure you have an app on your phone to take down every idea you get!

I recommend Notion.

For more, see this article:

Make sure you have your second brain ready at all times.

Ideas will come to you every time you are not at your writing desk, doing something else.

A walk outside is my favorite technique for new ideas, while focusing fully on the walk.

Ideas will come to you all the time, even while in the bathroom!

Successful writers record every single idea in Keep/Notion/Obsidian/NotebookLM, or other apps of their choice.

Unsuccessful writers sit at a blank screen or wait randomly for ideas to strike.

Follow the successful path.

Carry your second brain note-taking app with you at all times!

Preferably on your mobile phone.

Conclusion



AI is not your competitor if you love writing.

It is your Copilot.

Your Writing Copilot.

I once wrote that Vibe Coding will 10X every Developer who uses it. (see below)





Well, AI tools will 10X every Writer who uses them.

But do not be lazy.

The temptation is so insidious, to simply paste from an LLM and hit publish. At risk - the trust of your subscribers, your fan base, and the trust of your audience. One bad article, and you lose a lot of trust.

Be very, very careful with your words.

And AI will 10X your quality and your depth - and your readers!

Learn Prompt Engineering well.

Build your email list!

More on that in another article.

Epilogue

This is something I get asked often.

"How do I know if I am a writer at heart?"

Well, first, to be a good writer, you must be a good reader.

Then, you must get a creative urge that makes you want to write.

Something that keeps you coming back to the keyboard, day after day.

Take breaks if you must. (I was ill for the last two weeks)

But if you really are a writer - you will not be able to be content with anything else. Writing will pull you in and not leave you until your poem/blog/article/book is finished!

Some days will be tough.

But the final outcome will be worth it.

A career that is remote, freelance, and can be completely independent from traditional employment.





And hope to every aspiring writer - AI can increase your writing capacity hugely - when used with care.

Just don't output the LLM generated text blindly.

Edit, add, transform!

Iterate, iterate, iterate!

Until you get a 0% AI-written score.

And:

Practice, practice, practice!





