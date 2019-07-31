10 Best Blog Title & Idea Generators for Beginners in 2020

Are you stressed looking for some interesting blog topic ideas?

This post is the perfect solution to your stress as it lays out the top 10 blog title generators.

It is natural to hit the proverbial bloggers’ block when you are stuck

with the old topics and your creative faculties seem to have abandoned

you. This is where web tools can help you come up with some brilliant

blog post ideas.

Here’s a list of blog idea generators that can come to the rescue as you go fishing for blog title ideas:

Top 10 blog topic generator tools in 2020

1. HubSpot’s Blog Ideas Generator

2. UberSuggest

3. BuzzSumo

4. Portent’s Content Idea Generator

5. Tweak Your Biz Content Generator

6. Build Your Own Blog

7. Blog Title Idea Generator from Inbound

8. Link Bait Generator

9. BlogAbout by Impact

10. FatJoe Title Generator

1. HubSpot’s Blog Ideas Generator

The blog ideas generator from HubSpot is a no-nonsense simple and easy to use tool that is great for generating some of the best blog ideas. This

means even if you are stuck and can’t seem to think of a new topic, you

can simply go to HubSpot and get a bunch of ideas to start writing

something interesting for your audience.

How to get blog topic ideas from HubSpot’s Blog Ideas Generator?

On the blog ideas generator enter 3-5 keywords or phrases that you would like to write about, and the tool would give you 5 unique ideas for you. You can either choose one of these or go back and start the whole

process all over again, varying your keywords to get better suited

results.

2. UberSuggest

This one’s really easy to use and can generate more than a hundred keywords in a go! This works for hyphenated words, topics that include numbers, and anything else that you can think of, UberSuggest works for everyone! It churns out a detailed list of every keyword combination possible. The tool has an interesting feature that lets you type in your competitor’s domain and gives you great keyword ideas.

How to get blog topic ideas from UberSuggest?

Enter the topic phrase or domain name you have in mind and hit search. This will give you topics that you might not even have thought of! Additionally, the tool gives you suggestions to expand the keyword which

then lists out more varied topics.

3. BuzzSumo

Buzzsumo does more than just suggest topics; it gives you an exhaustive list of multiple factors that may have an impact on the topic of the blog. It gives you information about backlinks, shares on different social media, and other such details that would give you all the information that you may need before choosing a topic you are going to write about.

How to get blog topic ideas from BuzzSumo?

On BuzzSumo you can enter the keywords or topic that you want to start

writing on. Once you hit search you would see all the related pieces of

content that have been written on the topic and the kind of social

shares it enjoys. You also have the option to filter the topics on the

basis of date, type of content, country, word count, language etc.

4. Portent’s Content Idea Generator

This is quite an innovative tool when you are fishing for topics to write a blog post on. The only downside may be that the tool suggests only one topic at a time, but you can get multiple topics simply by hitting the

refresh button.

How to get blog topic ideas from Portent’s Content Idea Generator?

Enter your keywords or search phrase on any of the four blank spaces and

Portent will add relevant content in the rest. The unique feature here

is that you will be given a reason for each of the other three words or

phrases used in the suggested topic idea. Though this might come up with

some silly topics, but if you are patient and have some time on your

hands, you would get a topic idea that you can use directly instead of

getting just the key phrase.

5. Tweak Your Biz Content Generator

This tool gives you a massive catalog of topics and ideas to work with. Tweak Your Biz can give you every possible topic under the sun for your

keyword. The one feature that is unique here is that you can download

your entire list of topics.

How to get blog topic ideas from Tweak Your Biz Content Generator?

As soon as you enter your keyword in the search field, you get a couple of

more questions that can help you refine the topic ideas and then you

would be given a massive list of topics which would be categorized under

multiple heads like ‘How To’, ‘Questions’, ‘Best’, ‘Business’, and

more!

6. Build Your Own Blog

Sometimes, when you do not have anything specific in your mind, Build Your Own Blog can be a great tool. It works in a slightly different way. Here you do not have to enter nay keywords or search terms, you start with an incomplete heading which you can supplement then with whatever you find suitable.

How to get blog topic ideas from Build Your Own Blog?

The moment you click on the Generate Blog Post Idea button, you get an

incomplete phrase or topic, which will stimulate your creativity and

help you come up with something that you can write about.

7. Blog Title Idea Generator from Inbound

Based on a similar model, Inbound’s Blog Title Idea Generator gives you an

interesting yet complete topic where you simply have to fill in the

blanks. These blanks could be your keywords, a brand name, or a recent

trend, or whatever else you want to get into.

How to get blog topic ideas from Inbound’s Blog Title Idea Generator?

Once you press ‘Click to Generate A Title Idea’ button, you will see a

complete topic idea that only needs you to fill in your interest area,

brand name, name of the industry, keyword etc. The tool also suggests

what your word should be! All in all, a tool you can really have fun

with!

8. Link Bait Generator

This one is a basic, no-frills platform that has a simplistic design. However, it is a pretty useful one. You can choose the category or the tone of the blog that you intend to write. The platform also gives you some insight about the ideal phrasing or title structure for the type of post you are set to create. This is a unique feature as no other blog idea generator takes

into account the style or type of content you are producing.

How to get blog topic ideas from Link Bait Generator?

Like the name suggests, the blog topics that are generated by this platform

have a certain clickable quality to it. Now, it may not suit everyone’s

taste, but they can get your audience to sit up and take notice. Go to

the platform and enter your keyword, you get a kind of a dashboard with

filters, and categories that you can choose from like clickbait,

seasonal, evergreen, and topical. You get 5 topics at a time, but you

can refresh and get 5 new ones for consideration.

9. BlogAbout by Impact

BlogAbout is an interesting title generator tool that doesn’t simply list out blog titles for the keywords you enter. Instead, it helps you create your own title with their format and structuring. You generate and choose the

broad category and then go on to create your own title with great ease.

How to get blog topic ideas from BlogAbout?

On the platform, you can explore and choose from one of the common themes or enter something you have in mind. Next, you get a suggested format or structure for your blog title where you can fill in the details and

voila! You’re all set.

10. FatJoe Title Generator

This platform gives you an experience that goes beyond the website. Not only do you get 10 topics suggested for your keyword right in front of you but sends you another 100 great ideas to your inbox. This means, you will never lose your blog topic research!

How to get blog topic ideas from FatJoe Title Generator?

Enter the keywords you want to get topic ideas for, and in seconds you have 10 amazing topics listed in front of you which you can either use

directly or tweak to suit your exact needs. As you scroll down you will

see a button ‘GENERATE 100 MORE TITLES’. Click on the button, enter your

email address on the pop up screen that appears and you get an email

with an attachment that has 100 topics for your keyword search.

Conclusion:

It’s true! Coming up with great content ideas can be a pain. However, this pain can be relieved easily with any of these blog post idea generator tools.

Have you ever used any of these tools or do you have a totally different much better tool? Let us know in the comments section!

