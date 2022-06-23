5 Ways AI Helps You Write Better Content

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help you write better and more. Automated word suggestions can help expand vocabulary and prevent spelling errors. AI-powered tools help you improve the quality of your writing by suggesting changes to your copy based on the context of each word or phrase within a sentence or paragraph. AI can help create content for different platforms, audiences, purposes, and formats at scale. It can analyze data from past articles published on your website or blog and recommend new articles based on what's trending right now.

Vasco Lourenço is a blogger that writes about the tools businesses need in order to thrive in today's modern world.

Writing is one of the most difficult parts of being successful online. You start off with such enthusiasm, but at some point, you hit a wall that you can't get past. It doesn't have to be this way. There is a new player in town, artificial intelligence (AI), and it can help you write better.

It's a terrific moment to be a writer. The robots are on our side and helping us write — it must be the future, I tell you!





Well, not quite, but AI is making its way into the writing process faster than we might think.

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Writing Process

Here are five ways artificial intelligence can help you write better and more.

1. Auto suggestions from natural language processing

A lot of people don’t know how to spell, or they can’t type fast enough to keep up with their thoughts. If you’re like me, then you have no problem with spelling or typing, but you might still struggle with finding the right word at the right time.





This is where automatic suggestions from natural language processing (NLP) can help. NLP is a branch of artificial intelligence that deals with understanding human language. It's most commonly used in chatbots and automated phone systems, but it can also be applied to written text.





Automatic word suggestion tools can help expand your vocabulary and prevent spelling errors. These tools can also help you avoid awkward phrasing by suggesting alternatives for words or phrases that don't flow well together. This can be particularly useful when writing technical documentation or documentation for non-native English speakers where grammar rules are less strictly enforced than they are in other genres of writing such as fiction or poetry.

2. Better grammar checking

The first step toward writing something that's actually worth reading is getting your grammar and spelling right. Luckily, there are plenty of tools that will make sure your work is up to snuff before sending it off into the world of readers and critics.





Grammar checkers can help you catch spelling and grammar mistakes. Grammarly is a popular proofreading tool that checks your writing for errors in over 150 languages using artificial intelligence. It also offers advice on how to enhance your writing style. If you're looking for something free, Grammarly has an online browser extension available for all platforms. However, there are many AI alternatives that also do the job well.

3. Better Content Creation Tools

AI can help create content for different platforms, audiences, purposes, and formats at scale.

For example, automated content creation tools can generate hundreds of unique articles about different topics.





AI is also useful for creating personalized content. It can analyze your audience’s preferences and interests and customize the message accordingly.





AI-powered tools help you improve the quality of your writing by suggesting changes to your copy based on the context of each word or phrase within a sentence or paragraph. It also helps you maintain consistency across similar pieces of content by making suggestions for rephrasing sentences that may be repetitive or need editing for clarity and style.

4. Generate more content

Artificial intelligence has the potential to change the way we think about and use content. This technology can be used to create content that is more engaging, relatable, educational, and entertaining.





AI is already making its way into customer service applications and customer experience management platforms. But it also has the potential to make a lasting impact on how companies create and distribute content for their websites, blogs, social media channels, and other online properties.





Here are four ways AI can help you generate more content:





AI can automate some of the more mundane aspects of content creation, so you have more time to concentrate on what truly matters—creating great content that engages your audience.

AI can analyze data from past articles published on your website or blog and recommend new topics based on what worked before or what's trending right now in your industry.

AI can help you generate ideas for future articles by searching through millions of web pages for relevant information that may not be available anywhere else online.

AI can recommend new topics based on what people search for online (think Google's autocomplete feature).

5. Summarization

Many companies are using AI-powered summarization software to summarize their content and make it more accessible for readers who don't have the time or inclination to read long articles or documents.





Summarization is a type of natural language processing (NLP) that extracts the main ideas from a given text and can be used for many different purposes, such as:

Making an abstract for academic papers or books to save time for readers who may not have enough time to read the whole paper or book.

Generating summaries of news articles and blog posts.

Creating summaries of complex legal documents based on keywords or key phrases identified by lawyers.

Summarizing web pages into shorter versions that capture their main points without losing too much information (for example, summarizing Wikipedia entries).

Conclusion

Whether you're struggling to find time to write or just looking for new tools and techniques to enhance your productivity, AI can be a great assistant. In the end, it's best to choose whichever writing tool you feel most comfortable with—but if you haven't already, start experimenting with AI-driven tools. You may find that they help you tackle your writing challenges from new angles and perspectives.





While we won't be seeing artificial intelligence taking the place of a real content writer anytime soon, it can certainly help in certain aspects of the writing process.





By removing some of the most tedious aspects of writing, like spelling and grammar, it makes it that much easier for human writers to put their talents to good use, focusing on what they do best: crafting engaging and compelling content.