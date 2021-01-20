AI Rewind: A Year of Amazing Machine Learning Papers

This video shows a curated list of the latest breakthroughs in AI by release date with a clear video explanation, link to a more in-depth article, and code. The videos include great commentary on the future of AI by many important people in the field such as Fei-Fei Li, Luis Lamb, Gary Marcus, and more.

Chapters:

0:28 2020, A year in review

9:06 Where do you want AI to go?

Video Transcript

where do you want ai to go what what

would make you happy

what is the objective here the objective

function for those of us who are

building ai

um or trying to inform it from other

fields

what would count in success where do you

want to take it to

08:17

researchers and artists around the world

08:19

have been using style game 2 to do all

08:20

kinds of interesting work

08:22

at nvidia we've been pushing the

08:23

frontier of using gans to synthesize

08:25

extremely realistic images

08:28

the catch is that you need to train them

08:30

on extremely large quantities of data

08:32

so to tackle this challenge we've

08:33

invented a new approach for stylegan 2

08:35

that we call adaptive discriminator

08:37

augmentation or ada

08:38

this lets us reduce the number of

08:40

training images by a factor of 10 a

08:42

factor of 20 or more while still getting

08:44

great results

09:06

as a scientist i want to

09:10

push the scientific knowledge and

09:12

principles of

09:13

ai further and further and the first

09:15

thing is start with

09:17

some really fundamental laws and

09:21

principles of

09:22

ai i keep saying that i still feel our

09:24

ai

09:25

era is pre-newtonian physics that we are

09:28

still studying phenomenology

09:30

and engineering but there is going to be

09:34

a moment

09:34

or a set of moments where we're starting

09:37

to understand

09:38

the principles of intelligence and that

09:41

is

09:42

the scientists in me we're in the head

09:45

of a citizen i guess

09:47

and directing stanford's human center ai

09:51

institute

09:52

i want this to be a technology that can

09:55

an idealistic way really better human

09:58

conditions

09:58

right it's so profound it's so

10:02

horizontal

10:03

it's so um it has so much human and

10:07

societal impact

10:10

it can be very very bad and can be very

10:12

very good

10:13

so there i would like to see a

10:16

framework of this technology being

10:19

developed and deployed

10:21

in the most benevolent way

10:25

what comes to mind very often so i hang

10:27

out because of the family i'm born into

10:30

with people who work at state

10:32

departments who deal with international

10:34

laws military laws etc

10:36

and there's a there's a there's a big

10:38

concern here with militarization of ai

10:40

right

10:41

danny just mentioned human decision

10:43

making humans in the loop why people are

10:45

trying to negotiate

10:46

treaties limiting should we limit should

10:49

they always be a human

10:50

in the loop when we when we build

10:52

dangerous machines

10:54

you know kill a robot as well as is

10:56

happening as we all know

10:58

in the defense world and and as will

11:01

happen so what about the growing threats

11:03

of militarization of ai which is ongoing

11:06

and what should we

11:07

uh should we do anything about it or

11:10

pessimistic can we do anything about it

11:12

or is that

11:15

genie out of the box i want the costs

11:18

and the benefits of ai to be

11:21

evenly distributed across society both

11:24

in the united states

11:26

and globally and i want the public to

11:29

trust that that's what's being done

11:31

and i think that's impossible without

11:34

changes to law

11:36

just impossible um i like one of the

11:38

sayings of michael raving

11:40

from harvard and hebrew university said

11:42

that it's great that

11:44

uh computer science has not been around

11:46

for 2000 years

11:48

and we are at a stage where very very

11:50

important results

11:51

occur in front of our eyes i also like a

11:54

saying by

11:56

alan turing in his mind paper where he

11:58

said we can only see a short distance

12:01

ahead

12:02

but we can see plenty there that needs

12:04

to be done

12:05

and as fei-fei said as scientists i want

12:08

ai to advance but since ai is having an

12:11

impact

12:12

as big as physics had in the 20th

12:15

century

12:15

engineering heading and 20th century all

12:18

the ethical issues

12:19

all the biases and all the social

12:21

implications that margaret and others

12:23

and here in francesca

12:25

have been studying they are key as

12:28

responsibility of our

12:29

ourselves as scientists and in terms of

12:32

uh

12:32

technical technically speaking what we

12:35

are trying to do

12:36

is to conciliate traditions of ai so

12:39

that we cannot see

12:41

and as you said gary before you've been

12:43

saying since the

12:44

late 90s we have to converge we have to

12:47

look for convergency

12:49

you cited the only colonial cited other

12:51

prominent scientists today

12:53

we need a way of seeing that several

12:56

techniques can contribute to this

12:57

endeavor of making ai

12:59

fairer ai less bias and ai

13:03

to make something very positive for us

13:06

as humanity we need uh as scientists to

13:09

see

13:09

our fields in a very uh human humanistic

13:13

way

13:14

so that not only the technical stuff

13:16

advances but we also have to

13:18

be guided by serious and by effective

13:20

ethical principles

13:22

laws and norms as ryan said it's hard to

13:25

do to do that at the moment we are at

13:27

the beginning of uh

13:29

an ai cambrian explosion as several

13:32

people mention here but we need to be

13:34

very aware

13:35

of the social ethical and global

13:38

implications

13:39

that ai has these days we have to be

13:41

concerned about the north south

13:44

divide about the different cultures in

13:46

order to regulate it properly

13:49

we cannot see it only from a single

13:52

cultural perspective so

13:53

that's what i want to see ai researchers

13:56

doing to be they have to be concerned

13:58

about the technical results

14:00

the outstanding results ai has been

14:02

showing but also

14:03

we have to be to care about other people

14:06

about

14:06

other people's other countries and over

14:09

and over all

14:10

for the global health of the planet

14:12

thank you very much

14:13

and merry christmas happy new year to

14:16

everyone thank you gary and vincent for

14:18

the

14:18

brilliant debate you brought today and

14:20

for the scientists

14:22

i am reminded of the old african proverb

14:24

that i'm sure you all know which is it

14:25

takes a village to raise a child

14:27

clearly it will take a village as we've

14:29

seen today

14:30

to raise an ai that is ethical robust

14:32

and trustworthy

