AI-related jobs offer 78% higher pay than other occupations. Pay gap between tech jobs and other roles has widened by 36% due to AI. In 2024, there will be potentially 131,000 AI- related jobs in the computer science industry. CEOs are recognising AI’s potential in the workplace. 70% of 1,325 surveyed say they are investing heavily in generative AI.