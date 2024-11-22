AI-chatbot Writing Contest Sponsor, Coze, Shares Secrets for Success as Contest Deadline Approaches

Hey Hackers,





Great news—the submission deadline for the AI-Chatbot Writing Contest has been extended to November 25, 2024, giving you a few extra days to wrap up and submit your #ai-chatbot stories to compete for over $7,000 in prizes. If you’ve already submitted an entry, you now have more time to draw attention to it or work on a new one to improve your chances of winning.

To make the most of this extra time, we hosted an AMA with Coze, the contest sponsors, where we discussed AI chatbots and agents, and other key topics a winning entry should cover.



Meet our guest - Gary Zhen!

Gary is the Developer Operation Manager from the leading AI agent platform Coze.





In this AMA, our guest:

Shares Coze’s innovative ideas and practical experiences in building AI chatbots and agents.

Explains how to easily upgrade existing software into AI-driven solutions by collaborating with Coze.

How to quickly create AI applications by Coze.

Partner with Coze: Get access to ecosystem support and promotional opportunities for your AI product.

Talks about how the chatbot is going to help people in a better way.

The AI-Chatbot Writing Contest

1. What unique features do Coze chatbots have that differentiate them from other AI chatbot solutions on the market?

Coze stands out with features that make building and using AI Agents simple and powerful:

You don’t need coding skills—just use the drag-and-drop interface to create your AI Agent. There are over 500 plugins, plus you can create your own to add any functionality you need. Teach your AI Agent by uploading documents or linking live web resources for personalized responses. Use the workflow builder to break tasks into steps without writing any code. Create multiple agents that can collaborate to handle complex tasks. Schedule actions like reminders or updates to automate processes. Deploy your AI Agent across platforms like Discord or Telegram, or package it as an API or Web SDK for easy integration into your product.



Coze makes end-user interactions more engaging with its Card Feature. This lets AI Agents deliver responses with images, videos, buttons, and links—not just plain text.



It means users don’t have to type everything out; they can click and interact directly, which makes the experience simpler and much more enjoyable. This tool helps AI Agents look modern, feel user-friendly, and keep users engaged.





3. How does Coze facilitate the scaling of AI applications, and what are some common challenges users might face when attempting to scale their applications?

Coze simplifies scaling by handling the backend challenges, so users can focus on building their apps.

Cloud-Native Scaling: Coze manages server expansions and global performance optimization for you. Customizable Plugins: With 500+ built-in plugins and custom options, it’s easy to expand capabilities as needed. Simple Deployment: Integrate with platforms or package your AI Agent as an API or Web SDK with minimal effort. Efficient Resource Sharing: Teams can manage and update workflows, plugins, and knowledge bases across all agents instantly.



4. Does Coze leverage any partnerships within the AI ecosystem to enhance its products?

Yes, Coze encourages companies to publish their APIs as plugins, with platforms like Yelp and Instacart already part of our ecosystem. Many Silicon Valley startups are also integrating their services. This benefits our million-plus users with diverse features while giving partners greater visibility and reach.





5. How does Coze facilitate access to real-time data for its AI agents?

Plugins. Users can enable real-time data access by simply activating plugins. Once a plugin is added, the AI Agent gains the capability to retrieve live data from external sources instantly.\

6. In your experience, what are the most common mistakes users make when building AI agents, and how can Coze help avoid them?

One common mistake users make is writing large, multi-step tasks directly into the prompt section of Coze’s building interface. Current AI models often struggle to execute tasks with multiple steps effectively.

To avoid this, I recommend using Coze’s workflow feature. Workflows allow users to break down tasks into precise steps, enabling AI Agents to execute each step accurately and reliably.





7. How does Coze incorporate user feedback into its development process, and what mechanisms are in place for users to suggest improvements or new features?

Coze collects feedback via email ([email protected]) and the feedback-and-support tab on Discord. A dedicated team reviews and shares this input with product managers. We also conduct user interviews to understand needs better and welcome anyone interested in connecting directly with our product team to email us.



8. Can users without any programming experience effectively build AI agents with Coze?

Yes, anyone can easily create AI Agents on Coze, regardless of their programming or AI experience. Our mission is to enable everyone on the planet to build their own AI Agent.





9. On average, how long would you say it takes to build a simple AI agent on Coze?

On average, it takes about 10 minutes. You just need to write prompts to tell Coze AI how you want it to work and respond. The Coze Agent will handle the rest efficiently.





10. How do you foresee low-code AI solutions like Coze impacting the future of AI development?

When you experience how effortlessly you can create an agent with Coze and see it automate various tasks for you every day, you’ll realize that “the future will undoubtedly be driven by countless AI agents.”





11. What are some of your favorite bots on Coze? What do you like most about them?

There are so many great bots, but let me give you one example:

One of my favorites is a language-learning AI Agent called ChatBird. It uses Coze’s features to the fullest. You can practice learning a new language by speaking to it using the voice function. Additionally, users can click buttons to select the language they want to learn and choose vocabulary words accompanied by images.





The chat interface is dynamic and engaging, making learning both fun and interactive.

You can check it out here: ChatBird .









12. Why did you decide to launch the AI chatbot writing contest? And why is this the best time to explore this theme?

We want to inspire users to share their creative bots and insights, helping them gain recognition while providing learning opportunities for others. AI Agents are the hottest topic globally, making this the perfect time to spotlight their potential.





13. For contest participants looking to leverage Coze, what are the key features they should focus on to maximize their chances of winning the #AI-Chatbot Writing Contest?

Focus on sharing detailed insights and your personal thoughts. The content doesn’t need to be overly advanced, but we value how participants envision using AI Agents to improve their lives.\

14. What techniques can participants use to optimize their AI chatbots for speed and user engagement?

Simplify workflows or prompts—too many steps can make the AI take longer to “think.” To boost user engagement, connect the chatbot to real-life scenarios and create appealing avatars and background images.





15. How can participants evaluate the success of their AI chatbots, both in terms of functionality and engagement?

Refer to the contest guidelines, which emphasize using more Coze features, solving real problems effectively, and delivering a great user experience. A good user experience directly drives engagement, making it a key success factor.





16. What would a high-quality submission look like? What would you call a low-quality submission?

A high-quality submission solves real problems, creates significant impact, and utilizes various Coze features effectively. Detailed explanations, and even a demo video, can be great bonus points.

In contrast, a low-quality submission may lack an engaging theme, use few features, and provide only minimal text explanations.





17. If there’s one thing you want people to remember from this AMA and the contest, what would it be?

I hope everyone remembers the exceptional HackerNoon team members—their outstanding skills and great attitude left a lasting impression on me.

That’s a wrap for this AMA! Thank you Coze for your time and thoughtful answers. We’re excited to follow your journey from here on out and see what you do next!



To all the writers on HackerNoon, make sure to leverage the valuable insights shared during this conversation when crafting your entries for the **#ai-chatbot **writing contest.



We can’t wait to read what you come up with!