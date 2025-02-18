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Ileolami

@ileolami

Technical Content Writer

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ileolami’s stories for

1 month 23 days 19 hours and 6 minutes

Read My Stories

Ileolami

lagos, Nigeria DevRel

I have years of experience in Blockchain development and technology. I help companies and individuals write technical content including simply and concisely using storytelling. All my content are SEO optimized.

Work History

Current Position:

GetBlockDevRel
11/25-Present

Previous Positions:

SuperTeamNG Edo StateTechnical Writing Lead
GoatCoinSTXTechnical Writer
1/24-1/24
UnhashedTechnical Writer
9/24-9/24
Web3LadiesSocial Media Manager
Gems Consulting CompanyTechnical Writer
4/26-4/26

Interested Topics

hackernoon-top-storyweb3technical-writing-tipsdevrel
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