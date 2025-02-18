Ileolami@ileolami
Technical Content Writer
Ileolami
lagos, Nigeria DevRel
I have years of experience in Blockchain development and technology. I help companies and individuals write technical content including simply and concisely using storytelling. All my content are SEO optimized.
Work History
Current Position:
GetBlockDevRel
11/25-Present
Previous Positions:
SuperTeamNG Edo StateTechnical Writing Lead
GoatCoinSTXTechnical Writer
1/24-1/24
UnhashedTechnical Writer
9/24-9/24
Web3LadiesSocial Media Manager
Gems Consulting CompanyTechnical Writer
4/26-4/26