AI, Blockchain, and Healthcare: The Three Musketeers by@samiranmondal

AI, Blockchain, and Healthcare: The Three Musketeers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Bitcoin technology may help solve some of the most challenging problems in the health sector today. AI as a tool can shape how doctors and health institutions access enormous amounts of life-saving data. AI can be an excellent tool for individualized therapy in cancer treatment and can significantly help minimize missteps in cancer diagnosis. The smart contract is another significant element in blockchain technology that can help modernize the medical field, hence ensuring medical records are well understood and easily verifiable across the entire industry.
image
by Samiran Mondal @samiranmondal.Samiran is a Journalist at Hackernoon, Benzinga, Investing & Founder & CEO at News Coverage Agency.
