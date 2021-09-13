Search icon
4 Reasons Why Stablecoins Have Gained Traction by@samiranmondal

4 Reasons Why Stablecoins Have Gained Traction

Stablecoins are becoming more popular due to their ability to reduce the risks associated with the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Investors are more willing to invest in these assets since they pose fewer risks compared to many other digital assets in the market. The growth of the DeFi market has fueled the growth in the use of stablecoins by opening up other use cases within its ecosystem. In addition to commodities like gold or silver, some stablecoins are backed by a fiat currency like the dollar as collateral.
Samiran Mondal Hacker Noon profile picture

@samiranmondal
Samiran Mondal

Samiran is a Journalist at Hackernoon, Benzinga, Investing & Founder & CEO at News Coverage Agency.

Samiran Mondal
