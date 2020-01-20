AI and Chatbots in Content Marketing: 4 Applications to Try in 2020

@ shehuaba AbdulGaniy Shehu Content Marketing Consultant for B2B and SaaS brands.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots continue to grow in popularity.

This is because most consumers these days don’t have time on their hands.

Hence, they want quick solutions and fixes to their problems.

If you fail to provide them with these, they could get frustrated and move to the next available business that can.

With a chatbot, you can solve your consumers’ problems in real-time. That way, you can retain more customers and make more money for your business in the long run.

recent survey by Drift shows exactly how people use or plan to make use of a chatbot.

From the above, you can see how your target audience plans to communicate with chatbots in future.

In this post, I want to show you exactly how AI is changing how businesses use content marketing and how you can leverage it too to grow your business.

Let’s get started.

Still Wondering if AI is Here to Stay? Take a Look at These Statistics

1. 25% of Customer Service Operations to Use AI by 2020

recent report by Gartner indicates that about 25% of customer service operations in the world will use chatbots this year.

This shows that more businesses continue to embrace chatbots as a primary means of communication with their potential and existing customers.

2. 80% of businesses are projected to implement chatbot automation by 2020

Business Insider reported that a survey by Oracle which featured decision-makers such as chief marketing officers, senior marketers, senior sales executives and chief strategy officers in various companies, show that more business executives see the benefits of using a chatbot.

For these business executives, AI chatbot has become an integral part of marketing and is here to stay. This means that if you’re not using chatbots in your business, you’re leaving so much on the table.

3. 300,000 Active Chatbots Exist on Facebook Messenger Alone

Due to this, businesses are able to converse more with people via Facebook. Apart from Messenger, there are other chatbots applications not developed on the Facebook messenger platform.

Growing Your Business with Content Marketing: How AI Chatbots Can Help

One thing that separates great companies from good ones is the ability to adapt and manage change in their organizations. Truth is if you’ve never used AI chatbots in your company, chances are that you might think it’s just a farce.

Here are 4 ways AI chatbots can help you fuel your content marketing campaigns to success.

Convert More Prospects into Leads for Your Business

One of the reasons businesses use content marketing is to drive more sales for their business. This can’t be possible if you aren’t generating enough leads for it.

If you aren’t using AI chatbots yet, chances are that you either use forms or gated content as a lead generation tactic. While there is nothing wrong with any of these, chatbots will help you get more results.

This is because, with a chatbot, you’re able to communicate with anyone who comes across your content immediately. That way, prospects who are interested in working with you, will chat with you on the go.

If you’re using a form, for instance, you’re more likely to lose some of these potential leads.

Engage Better with Your Target Audience

Aside from using content to educate your audience , it’s also a means to enhance engagement with them. In the past, the comment section of blog posts and pages were the primary engagement channels for your content.

With a chatbot, you can take the engagement with your target audience to the next level. All you need to do is to set it up correctly, and you’ll continue engaging with your audience afterwards.

One good thing about a chatbot engagement is that it’s done on autopilot and gives your audience room to communicate with your team.

Get More Information About Your Customers

If you don’t have your customers’ data, there’s no way you can continue the sales process with them. These days, it is easy to collect user data with a chatbot without making them feel forced to do so.

The reason is simple. The way chatbots are designed, it enhances communication and trust. So, if you can make your bot interactive, you’ll be able to trigger it to do this effectively.

Setting up your chatbot to do collect data from your customers depends on the integration you’re using. The more in-depth you can go when setting it up, the better for you in the long run.

Test Your Campaign to Know What Works



Conducting A/B tests for your content marketing campaigns to know what works is a very good practice. When you do, you’re able to improve your ROI. This is because A/B testing helps you to evalute the same marketing campaign from different angles.

A chatbot allows you to do this on a large scale and figure out what prompts your audience to take certain actions. For example, with a chatbot, you can test your sequences, triggers, and messaging, to know the one that performs best.

Once you’ve identified the one that works best, you can then focus on that as your core marketing campaign.

Conclusion

If you’re using content marketing as a strategy for your business, then AI chatbots will help you get more results.

In this post, I’ve shared with you 4 ways you can use chatbots to get more results from content marketing.

Which of these strategies do you want to try for your content marketing campaigns? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment box below.

Tags