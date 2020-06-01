13 Must-Have Tools for Content Marketing in 2020

Hey there! If you’re looking for the best Content Marketing tool for your Business, stick here! Because I’ve made a list of tools for you that you need for your Content Marketing in 2020. I’ve used a lot of tools for my Content Marketing and shortlisted a few that are a must-have if you are to market your business through social media and Content Marketing.

The field of digital marketing technologies is growing yearly. What has worked in the past may not be effective now– and unless you upgrade your strategies and tools, you will miss the chance to engage your audience and expand your company.

There are hundreds of resources used for content management, some free and others very expensive. We also cover thousands, from the definition of material to development and help, automate and more. This surely seems like a very simple solution but can be overwhelming-finding just the right tool, to begin with.

The tools I’m going to share with you have unique features that are essential in Content Marketing. They don’t compete with each other rather complement each other in making your Content Marketing stronger!

Here is the list of 13 must-have tools for Content Marketing in 2020:

Content Studio:

For those who don’t like reading, we made a video for you

Content Studio is a Content Marketing tool that gives you about everything you need one needs. It keeps your update for what’s HOT in the market, what your competitors are doing, what’s new, what are people talking about and help you find influencers through it Content Discovery feature.

How would you feel if I tell you that Content Marketing is as easy as sipping a cup of coffee?

Well, Content Studio does that for you.

All you have to do is Sign up to the free account and link your social media accounts to Content Studio and It will keep your accounts engaged through Content Automation. Simple as that! Content Studio will do all the work for you with its’ amazing Content Automation feature.



Not forgetting about the Insights! I mean what use is a tool that doesn’t give you Insights of your Content? Any tool that lets you manage, automate, communicate and schedule but doesn’t provide you with the Insights afterwards? Scroll down because it might help you manage your Content but is of no help in when it comes to growing your business through Content Marketing.



In a nutshell, what you get under one roof from Content Studio:

Content Discovery

Content Curation

Analytics and Reporting

Content Automation

Social media scheduling

Social Inbox

Chrome Extension

That also, in such affordable pricing.

Grammarly

Grammarly is a game-changer. I'm not, of course, what you would call "into details" but if it weren't for brilliant editors, you'd be tearing me apart right now for the multitude of grammatical errors littering my blogs.

Just as Grammarly’s new ad says: “Helping you Connect”

Grammarly is the best tool that helps you correct grammar and provides you with a bunch to synonyms and antonyms with each word, reducing the error rate by 80%. Thereby helping you write professional blogs in no time.

SocialPilot:

Social Pilot is a user-friendly tool, helping you market your brand easily with their Content Curation and social media management features. SocialPilot is developed to help users increase the effectiveness of their web marketing campaigns and activities and save time and energy. Moderately priced and fully incorporated, a wise choice for agencies

Wordpress:

If you're interested in making awesome blog content with ease, then WordPress is your resource. WordPress provides marketers with the resources they need to build a website or blog, as well as easy-to-use content creation publishing platform, upload content, visitor monitoring, and a range of plugins to help automate the marketing method.

SalesHandy:

Email Communication is a basic need for every salesperson

You want to reach out to prospects and close the deals. SalesHandy makes this conversation smooth. You can send cold emails and email campaigns to the audience and track emails for free.

Also never miss getting back to your customer by using the Auto-Follow up and email scheduling feature. To avoid the machine type interaction, use the Mail Merge option to increase the personalization and get more open rates.

SalesHandy analytics will give you the overall performance report based on your campaign to get behavioural insights from email communications and to know the recipient’s engagement faster.

SalesHandy is one of the most affordable and easy to use tools that comes with free Email tracking for a lifetime along with email scheduling.

Features:

Sales Enablement

Email automation

Email tracking

Email Outreach

Email Marketing

Cold Email

Email Follow up



Hubspot:

Is a well-known tool and a great blog to follow if you want to learn all about content marketing. Typically, they are focused on inbound marketing, so they 're great for small businesses, in particular, to help them build a solid content marketing strategy. It is a good platform to assist with anything from content curation to management, social scheduling and email processing programs.

Vidyard

Vidyard is a video marketing network that allows you to host, distribute and advertise video content on your website. They offer a marketing solution to help you close further deals, but the marketing solution is what I'm more accustomed to. Vidyard's video analytics are comprehensive, you can run A / B tests and configure images, and you can also submit images over a specified period of time to further catch leads.

ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels is a content distribution service that lets companies build publicity and sales funnels from zero. They allow advertisers to pick the best-suited market funnels for their company needs. Tools come with a lot of pre-built selling enclosures and models to fasten and automate the operation.

Google:

If you a Beginner, you must be wondering what does Google Search Engine has to do with Content Marketing?

Google is of vital importance in Content Marketing. With Google’s tools including Keyword Planner for keyword analysis, Google Analytics for an in-depth summary of the success of the content over time, Google Search Console, Google Trends, etc you can make your brand reach ranks in no time. If you’re a Content Marketer, you must know how vital keywords stand in Content Marketing. Google Keyword gives you the most accurate results when it comes to Keyword research and ranking and one can totally rely on them.

Pexels:

Pexels gives you free stock photos that also HD. Now you must be wondering why is this in the list since it’s no Content scheduling tool. Well, you do need some great Images for your Marketing. Pexels provide you with the ultimate HD - license-free images.

Slack:

Slack is a platform for networking and teamwork in the workplace. The software is built to help users collaborate with other individuals and teammates remotely from anywhere in the world. The Slack Platform consists of networks where teams will work together and exchange ideas. This allows the deployment of other software, such as Google Docs and Dropbox, meaning you don't need to abandon the Slack workspace.

GroupBoss:

Groupboss.io is cool tool collecting emails from your fb group and the leverage your content via emails to get more traffic.

Question DB

You don’t want your readers to be bored with your writing and yet you can’t find something engaging and awesome. This tool is the ultimate solution for writing engaging content.

It is easy to use tool that gives you a ton of exciting trending blog ideas on your niche.



My words:

This is the list of tools that I need for my Content Marketing. If there’s any tool that you love and is missing from the list, let me know in the comment section below :)

