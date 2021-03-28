Search icon
Windows Firewall Setting for QuickBooks Multi-User Setup

March 28th 2021
Vikram Singh Rana Hacker Noon profile picture

@vikram-singh-ranaVikram Singh Rana

WordPress designer and blogger who loves to decode Google algorithm using white hat techniques.

QuickBooks desktop multi-user setup requires configuration of Windows firewall settings for hassle-free operations. There are many cases where the Windows firewall blocks internet access for specific QuickBooks programs and files that further leads to error messages. Users get the option to manually configure the firewall settings of their system so that important files of QuickBooks are not blocked. The process also helps in solving various QuickBooks desktop errors. Before setting up firewall settings, users must download QuickBooks Tool Hub and run QuickBooks file doctor. Read the article to the end to get a detailed guide of Windows firewall configuration settings for QuickBooks desktop.

Configuring QuickBooks Firewall Ports Automatically

QuickBooks users get the option to configure firewall ports automatically or manually. To configure QuickBooks firewall ports automatically, download QuickBooks file Doctor first.

Configuring QuickBooks Firewall Settings Manually

To configure Windows Firewall settings manually, users will have to add a firewall port exception for QuickBooks. If there are multiple versions of QuickBooks present on your desktop, follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open Windows firewall settings from the start menu
  2. Navigate to advance settings and right-click on inbound rules
  3. Select the new rule
  4. Click on the port option and select next
  5. Ensure that your TCP is selected
  6. Enter the specific port number of your QuickBooks desktop version
  7. Once you have entered the port number, select allow the connection option and click next
  8. Create a new rule and rename it as QBPorts(year)
  9. Select finish

QuickBooks users will also have to create outbound rules for configuring Windows firewall settings. Follow the same steps and select outbound rules instead of inbound rules.

QuickBooks uses both dynamic and static port numbers. All the versions of QuickBooks Desktop 2018 or older have a static port number. If you are using the latest version of QuickBooks desktop, you will have to generate the dynamic port number.

Creating Windows Firewall Exception for QuickBooks Programs

To create exceptions for QuickBooks program files in the firewall, follow these steps:

  1. Open Windows firewall from the start menu
  2. Select advance settings and click on inbound rules
  3. Select the program option and click on ‘this program path.’
  4. Find and select the executable file of QuickBooks and select next
  5. Select allow the connection and ensure that all the profiles are marked
  6. Create a rule and label it as QBFirewallException(name.exe)
  7. Repeat the entire steps to create outbound rules

If the users see Program Files (x86), it directs that the system is operating in 64-bit. If the internet access is still blocked for specific QuickBooks files, configure your anti-virus settings.

Configuring Anti-virus or Firewall Programs

Even after configuring the firewall settings, QuickBooks users might face unwanted errors. Before jumping to any conclusions, ensure that the QuickBooks desktop has access to all the general permissions for your anti-virus software.

Once you have configured the firewall and anti-virus settings, restart your computer as some program will require a reboot for saving changes. If you still see errors, we would advise contacting the support team of QuickBooks.

