10 Best Online Survey Tools And Apps You Should Be Looking For: 2020 Edition

Online survey tools do brands everywhere a world of good. Don't believe that?

Well, what do the best survey tools do? Fetch feedback from the target audience, help you identify what works and what doesn't, and shed light on how to improve the overall experience, right? This definition also happens to be the formula of success for most brands. I assure you it was not a fairy godmother who waved her magic wand to make this happen.

It was a close and strategic watch on their customers, analyzing the patterns in their buying behavior mixed with their perception of the company that made this happen. So how did they read their customers' minds to provide just what they needed and how they needed it? They depended on cleverly designed surveys to get insights, much like any other successful company!

What are Online Survey Tools?

Online Survey Tools are the simple and hassle-free way to get in touch with the targeted audience and collect their valuable feedback. It gives your company insight into where you need that pat on the shoulder and where you need to step up in your game.

Which are the Best Online Survey Tools and Apps of 2020?

Let's compare the 10 best online survey tools of 2020 that we think can withstand the test of quality with the integrity demanded by the fast, instant world of today. We'll make sure we are providing you with just what you need without smothering you with inconvenient and pointless features. We need only the best features on offer, after all

A recent initiative than others in the list, SurveySparrow lets you turn the bland surveys into pleasant conversations. It assists you in creating surveys that are extremely engaging and presents a chat-like experience with the comfort of your smartphone.

The friendly Conversational User Interface (CUI) resembles the respondent as a messaging app. You can either choose a template or build one from scratch. You also have options such as Display Logic, Drag and drop and many more to keep it interesting for the respondents. Reasons enough to make SurveySparrow one of the best online survey tools available.

With the built-in automation of SurveySparrow, you can schedule re-surveying at regular intervals and share the results across all the channels with their respective audience. You can also comprehend the data collected much more easily, thanks to the analytic reports and insights provided by SurveySparrow. A cool online survey tool, through and through. And affordable too! You’ll have all the right reasons to love SurveySparrow.

Pricing: Starts at $19 per month.

Survey Tool #2 Typeform

Typeform is a SaaS company that lets users create their own surveys. It runs smoothly on all devices and has a unique interface that only shows one question at a time. The Typeform editor enables you to drag-and-drop the form fields into the spots that you choose. While we are at the topic of choosing, why don't you check out these top Typeform alternatives

Core plan', the free version of Typeform comes with features such as unlimited questions and answers, custom-designed themes, data export options as well as ready-made templates and basic reporting features for the fast-paced world.

Pricing: Starts at $35 per month.

Survey Tool #3 SurveyMonkey

One of the well-known online survey tools around the world, SurveyMonkey provides its users with 15 diverse types of survey questions including Likert scales and open comments. SurveyMonkey has features that aides you to collect data online as well as offline through mobile devices.

It also has features that would enable you to generate reports, analyze and backup survey data. However, it lacks a feature that makes it less suitable for measuring overall satisfaction or re-surveying customers after an interval. Maybe you should look up the top SurveyMonkey alternatives as well?

Pricing: Starts at $31 per month.

Survey Tool #4 Qualtrics

A powerful Online Survey App, Qualtrics pushes the limitations of traditional surveys. Qualtrics offers around 100+ types of questions, various ready-made survey templates.

They don't stop with that, they have enabled features such as logic branching, email triggers and display logic for a pleasant experience. You can also choose from over 30 different graph types and export results to CSV or SPSS in their real-time web reports.

Pricing: Contact to get a quote

Survey Tool #5 Google Forms

The free online survey tool, Google Forms , lets you put together surveys quickly and easily via their convenient drag & drop interface. You can customize the design of the surveys. Moreover, the platform also provides you with real-time response information and charts. The added bonus is that the collected data can also be synced with other Google products.

You can gather everything in something like a spreadsheet and analyze the data in Google Sheets. With data validation rules, the email addresses can be formatted correctly and people can get suitable questions for them. Google Forms serve as an excellent quiz maker too especially for educational professionals.

Survey Tool #6 SurveyGizmo

An easy-to-use survey tool, that is what SurveyGizmo is. It also comes with pretty good automation capabilities, such as piping answers to new questions, sending emails/notifications based on responses, and such. In addition, it provides a wide variety of question types and filtering options in order to ensure the proper questions are being asked.

However, the pricing is rather steep and the reporting needs some work. Despite the unpopular pricing and glitch platform, SurveyGizm o remains one of the best survey tools.

Pricing: Starts at $25 per month.

Survey Tool #7 QuestionPro

One of the leading online survey tools, Question Pro helps you create efficient surveys, polls, and quizzes within minutes. The shareable, robust analytical reports makes it a great tool for business enterprises.

The online survey platform offers multilingual customizable surveys, multiple survey templates with more than 30 question types along with branding provisions for the users. However, the steep learning curve and slow customer support may hinder a smooth workflow.

Pricing: The pricing plan starts at $15 per month.

Survey Tool #8 Zoho Survey

Zoho Survey is an easy-to-use online survey and questionnaire building software. It has a rich array of features and is a highly user-friendly tool. It works seamlessly as long as your needs are basic. The tool is just not capable of handling complex requirements.

Zoho Survey has a range of templates, but limited customizing options. Once you outgrow the free version you have to bite the bullet and get the standard version, which is not the best there is. Furthermore, Zoho surveys haven't got the most modern user interfaces.

Pricing: The pricing plan starts at $20 per month.

Survey Tool #9 Kwik Surveys

The free online survey tool, Kwik Surveys is quick, no surprises there! It is a very user-friendly tool and anyone can seamlessly create a survey with the least efforts.

On another note, upgrades don’t come cheap with Kwik Surveys and the customizing options aren’t many. Kwik Surveys are often labeled as boring because it is way too simple than is necessary.

Pricing: Starts at $12.99 per month

Survey Tool #10 JotForm

JotForm is one of the leading creative online form builders known by its intuitiveness and ease of use. With fairly decent analytics and integrations, JotForm combines powerful features in its online form. If you need to generate leads, distribute surveys, collect payments and more, JotForm is for you.

The overall layout and design of default JotForm forms are very pleasant and easy to use. However, the customization options are very limited and the billing structure is often found to be fluctuating. Moreover, logic branching isn’t sophisticated enough to handle complex requirements. Their customer service does slack and you may never hear back from them, especially if you are a free user.

Pricing: Starts at $15.83 per month

Planning an Online Survey

There are several crucial steps to consider when it comes to planning an Online Survey . Simply throwing a survey into the web space won't be barely as effective as pointing it to a particular audience with tailored questions. When Online Survey Apps would help you with the large and difficult part of the work, you need to pitch in with what to ask.

Control the order of questions you ask and whom you put it out to so that you can avoid bored and confused customers. For example, If Pedigree, one of the giants in the pet food industry, is conducting a survey. First of all, they will have to determine that the respondent owns a pet. Generally splitting up a survey into several interlocked webpages eludes showing irrelevant questions to the respondent. Continuing with the previous example, they may have to discover first what kind of pet they have and then follow up with questions tailored to fit that. A question about cat litter won't make sense to a dog parent and would make him feel that the entire survey doesn't pertain to his requirements.

Deploying Surveys with the Best Online Survey Tools!

Picking the most fitting online survey software for your enterprise can be quite demanding – considering many of these Online Survey tools tends to provide many of the same features. Though there are definitely some distinctions between what you get with a paid version and a free online survey tool version.

Typically, the paid versions of online survey tools deliver added capabilities such as:

Follow up Questions – paid survey apps manage to feed an option to add a follow-up question. This question is based on the response you've given to the previous question.

Data Exporting – Not many Online Survey tools would let you export the data collected unless you upgrade yourself to the paid version.

Customizing logo – With most of the paid versions of the online survey tools, it is possible for you to get rid of the logo of the survey app and update it with the logo of your choice

Diverse question types – Though the free online survey tools offer loads of question types, including single choice, multiple-choice, drop-downs, ratings, and radio buttons. Paid versions offer more creative and unique types.

Wrapping Up!

Surveys are the sensory perceptions which detects the pulse and the slightest wave of emotion in the user satisfaction. Today the world is changing rapidly and everything in it is too. This makes the needs and requirements of the customers more evolved and highly proficient. When flooded with choices most customers prefer quality over price. 1st Financial Training Services conducted a survey which brought in statistics showing that 96% of unhappy customers don't complain, however, 91% of those will just leave and never come back. These numbers proclaim the criticality of knowing the pulse of your audience effectively.

Everyone is trying to be unique that no one is unique anymore. It's getting tougher and tougher to stay in the mind of the customer. Be sure that you are not just thinking about what the customer needs now… because there is a high chance that it has already fled the minds of the customer. Prepare and embrace technologies that are meant for tomorrow.

