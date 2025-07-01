The biggest shift in artificial intelligence isn’t coming from Big Tech - it’s coming from builders, developers, and researchers scattered across the globe, working on open infrastructure, collaborative tools, and co-owned agents. Until now, this growing community hasn’t had a place to gather beyond high-energy conferences and Telegram chats.

That changes with the launch of the Agents Unleashed Podcast. Created by Olas and hosted by Thomas Maybrier, this weekly show brings the decentralized AI ecosystem together in one ongoing conversation. Each episode connects the dots between crypto, autonomous agents, and co-owned intelligence. The podcast is not just a recap of what's happening; it’s a front-row seat to a movement that’s challenging the norms of Big Tech and pushing AI into uncharted territory.

If you care about the future of AI agents, this might be the most important podcast you listen to right now.

From Global Gatherings to Ongoing Conversation

The podcast follows in the footsteps of Olas’s wildly successful Agents Unleashed event series, which has grown into a global phenomenon. Since early 2024, the series has touched down in six major cities - Denver, Berlin, Brussels, San Francisco, Singapore, and Bangkok - bringing together over 2,500 attendees from across the AI and crypto space. Each event features expert panels, alpha drops, and boundary-pushing demos that draw everyone from protocol engineers to venture capitalists.

The most recent event, held during ETHDenver, saw over 1,700 registrations and proved that the appetite for decentralized AI isn’t niche; it’s massive.

However, even with the buzz, these events left a noticeable gap: there was no way to keep the momentum alive between them. Conversations sparked on stage or in breakout rooms had nowhere to go after the lights dimmed. The Agents Unleashed Podcast is Olas’s answer to that challenge. It's designed to extend the spark, delivering insight and connection week after week. And the timing couldn’t be better.

“The podcast covers the latest developments in AI (centralized and decentralized) and spotlights founders in the Web3 space building AI agents,” said David Minarsch, CEO of Valory and founding member of Olas. “We already observe that the podcast is used as a source of information by users in the Olas ecosystem.”

Not Just Noise; Substance You Can Build With

In an AI media landscape filled with hype, hot takes, and platform marketing, Agents Unleashed is refreshingly different. The show focuses on the parts of AI that matter most but are often overlooked: how decentralized systems work, how user-owned agents interact, and why coordination is just as important as computation.

Its first episode, “Builder’s Night Wrap-Up,” offers a behind-the-scenes look at ETHDenver’s most forward-thinking AI x crypto event. The second episode, “User-Owned AI: Where We’re At, Where We’re Going,” features David Minarsch discussing why the next stage of AI isn’t just smarter models; it’s smarter ownership.

The podcast fills a serious void in the agent ecosystem. Until now, there hasn’t been a single media channel solely focused on autonomous agents, coordination protocols, and agent-to-agent interactions. Agents Unleashed isn’t just reporting on progress; it’s documenting the architecture of a new internet.

Also, Agents Unleashed isn’t just for engineers or researchers - it’s designed for the crypto x AI curious. “AI progress is so fast that it’s hard to stay on top of what’s hype and what has substance,” David noted. “The podcast tries to break it down by covering noteworthy announcements and trialing live products.”

Each episode offers technical depth and context, but without losing clarity. Whether you’re building your own AI agent or just learning about the possibilities, this is where the conversation begins.

The Infrastructure Behind the Mic

The ideas behind the Agents Unleashed Podcast aren’t just theoretical. Olas protocol has already coordinated over 7 million on-chain transactions, powered 3.8 million agent-to-agent interactions, and currently supports 500 daily active agents.

Much of this adoption is tied to Pearl, Olas’s flagship desktop app that allows anyone to run and own AI agents. Every new Pearl user becomes part of the Olas ecosystem. These agents access a decentralized marketplace (Mech) to collaborate with other agents and complete user-defined objectives. Products like Predict and BabyDegen are already helping users forecast markets and interact with crypto assets using intelligent coordination.

Each of these agents operates in a decentralized manner, managed by community participants who are helping shape what co-owned AI can actually look like. Now, with this podcast, those insights are being shared widely for the first time.

Through this show, Olas isn’t just broadcasting updates. It’s building an archive of the decentralized AI movement - an ongoing, public roadmap that helps developers and thinkers stay aligned while pushing forward.

It also sends a signal: the era of centralized, black-box intelligence is being challenged not just in code, but in culture. This podcast becomes a window into a world where AI is no longer something you rent. It’s something you run, shape, and ultimately co-own.

This is just the beginning. As the agent economy expands, coordination will matter more than ever. AI agents are already managing on-chain portfolios, running research pipelines, and acting as autonomous collaborators in digital systems. Soon, they’ll be coordinating entire workflows - learning from each other and operating at a scale that requires thoughtful infrastructure and open conversation.

The Agents Unleashed Podcast is an early node in that network. It’s a place to discuss technical breakthroughs, governance challenges, real-world use cases, and the people behind them. With each episode, the podcast builds not just a community but a shared vocabulary for a field still taking shape.

This isn’t a branded content play or a promotional stunt. It’s a long-term investment in the connective tissue of a decentralized future.

So, whether you’re an agent developer, an investor in crypto infrastructure, or someone simply curious about where intelligence is headed, Agents Unleashed is the podcast that will keep you on the frontier - not watching from the sidelines.





Tune in to the Agents Unleashed Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.