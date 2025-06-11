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These 5 AI Cryptos Could Be the Next Big Thing in 2025

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byMichael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

CEO @ EMCD

June 11th, 2025
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Michael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

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web3#decentralized-finance#ai-crypto-coins#ai-investments#crypto-ai-agents#decentralize-ai#ai-crypto-tokens#trending-crypto-projects#best-crypto-projects-to-invest

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