Adding the notification component to an Angular application

# Introduction\n\n[Angular](https://angular.io/) is a development platform for building WEB, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript). Currently, Angular is at version 13 and Google is the main maintainer of the project.\n\n\\\n[ngx-toastr](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ngx-toastr) is a notification component library with many configuration options.\n\n\\\n# Prerequisites\n\nBefore you start, you need to install and configure the tools:\n\n* [git](https://git-scm.com/)\n* [Node.js and npm](https://nodejs.org/)\n* [Angular CLI](https://angular.io/cli)\n* IDE (e.g. [Visual Studio Code](https://code.visualstudio.com/))\n\n\\\n# Getting started\n\n\\\n## **Create the Angular application**\n\n\\\n**1.** Let’s create the application with the Angular base structure using the `@angular/cli` with the route file and the SCSS style format.\n\n\\\n```powershell\nng new angular-toastr\n? Would you like to add Angular routing? Yes\n? Which stylesheet format would you like to use? SCSS [ https://sass-lang.com/documentation/syntax#scss ]\nCREATE angular-toastr/README.md (1059 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/.editorconfig (274 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/.gitignore (604 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/angular.json (3255 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/package.json (1076 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/tsconfig.json (783 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/.browserslistrc (703 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/karma.conf.js (1431 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/tsconfig.app.json (287 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/tsconfig.spec.json (333 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/favicon.ico (948 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/index.html (299 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/main.ts (372 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/polyfills.ts (2820 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/test.ts (788 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/environments/environment.prod.ts (51 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/environments/environment.ts (658 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/app/app-routing.module.ts (245 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/app/app.module.ts (393 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/app/app.component.html (24617 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (1097 bytes)\nCREATE angular-toastr/src/app/app.component.ts (219 bytes)\n✔ Packages installed successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**2.** Install and configure the Bootstrap CSS framework. Do steps 2 and 3 of the post [Adding the Bootstrap CSS framework to an Angular application](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-add-the-bootstrap-css-framework-to-an-angular-application).\n\n\\\n**3.** Install the `ngx-toastr` library.\n\n\\\n```powershell\nnpm install ngx-toastr\n```\n\n\\\n**4.** Configure the `ngx-toastr` library. Change the `angular.json` file and add the `toastr.css` file as below.\n\n\\\n```json\n"styles": [\n "node_modules/bootstrap/scss/bootstrap.scss",\n "node_modules/ngx-toastr/toastr.css",\n "src/styles.scss"\n],\n```\n\n\\\n**5.** Import the `BrowserAnimationsModule` and `ToastrModule` modules. Change the `app.module.ts` file and add the lines as below.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nimport { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';\nimport { ToastrModule } from 'ngx-toastr';\nimports: [\n BrowserModule,\n BrowserAnimationsModule,\n ToastrModule.forRoot({\n timeOut: 150000, // 15 seconds\n closeButton: true,\n progressBar: true,\n }),\n AppRoutingModule,\n],\n```\n\n\\\n**6.** Remove the contents of the `AppComponent` class from the `src/app/app.component.ts` file. Import the `ToastrService` service and create the `showSuccess`, `showInfo`, `showWarning` and `showError` methods as below.\n\n\\\n```typescript\nimport { Component } from '@angular/core';\nimport { ToastrService } from 'ngx-toastr';\n\n@Component({\n selector: 'app-root',\n templateUrl: './app.component.html',\n styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],\n})\nexport class AppComponent {\n\n constructor(private toastrService: ToastrService) {\n }\n\n public showSuccess(): void {\n this.toastrService.success('Message Success!', 'Title Success!');\n }\n\n public showInfo(): void {\n this.toastrService.info('Message Info!', 'Title Info!');\n }\n\n public showWarning(): void {\n this.toastrService.warning('Message Warning!', 'Title Warning!');\n }\n\n public showError(): void {\n this.toastrService.error('Message Error!', 'Title Error!');\n }\n\n}\n```\n\n\\\n**7.** Remove the contents of the `src/app/app.component.html` file. Add the buttons as below.\n\n\\\n```markup\n<div class="container-fluid py-3">\n <h1>Angular Toastr</h1>\n<div class="d-grid gap-2 col-4 mx-auto">\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" (click)="showSuccess()">Success</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-info" (click)="showInfo()">Info</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-warning" (click)="showWarning()">Warning</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-danger" (click)="showError()">Error</button>\n </div>\n</div>\n```\n\n\\\n**8.** Run the application with the command below.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nnpm start\n\n> angular-toastr@1.0.0 start\n> ng serve\n\n✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.\n\nInitial Chunk Files | Names | Size\nvendor.js | vendor | 2.70 MB\nstyles.css | styles | 273.40 kB\npolyfills.js | polyfills | 128.51 kB\nscripts.js | scripts | 76.67 kB\nmain.js | main | 12.35 kB\nruntime.js | runtime | 6.63 kB\n\n | Initial Total | 3.19 MB\n\nBuild at: 2021-08-14T12:47:44.417Z - Hash: f001123d671f4d692c5a - Time: 11454ms\n\n** Angular Live Development Server is listening on localhost:4200, open your browser on http://localhost:4200/ **\n\n\n✔ Compiled successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**9.** Ready! Access the URL `http://localhost:4200/` and check if the application is working. See the application working on [GitHub Pages](https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-toastr/) and [Stackblitz](https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular13-toastr).\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-ep9435gy.png)\n\nThe application repository is available at <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-toastr>.\n\n\\\nThis tutorial was posted on my [blog](https://rodrigo.kamada.com.br/blog/adicionando-o-componente-de-notificacao-em-uma-aplicacao-angular) in portuguese.