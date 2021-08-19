Adding the Bootstrap CSS framework to an Angular application

# Introduction\n\n[Angular](https://angular.io/) is a development platform for building WEB, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript). Currently, Angular is at version 13 and Google is the main maintainer of the project.\n\n\\\n[Bootstrap](https://getbootstrap.com/) is an open source CSS framework with many components for building responsive WEB interfaces.\n\n# Prerequisites\n\nBefore you start, you need to install and configure the tools:\n\n* [git](https://git-scm.com/)\n* [Node.js and npm](https://nodejs.org/)\n* [Angular CLI](https://angular.io/cli)\n* IDE (e.g. [Visual Studio Code](https://code.visualstudio.com/))\n\n# Getting started\n\n## Create the Angular application\n\n**1.** Let’s create the application with the Angular base structure using the `@angular/cli` with the route file and the SCSS style format.\n\n```powershell\nng new angular-bootstrap\n? Would you like to add Angular routing? Yes\n? Which stylesheet format would you like to use? SCSS [ https://sass-lang.com/documentation/syntax#scss ]\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/README.md (1062 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/.editorconfig (274 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/.gitignore (604 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/angular.json (3273 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/package.json (1079 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/tsconfig.json (783 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/.browserslistrc (703 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/karma.conf.js (1434 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/tsconfig.app.json (287 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/tsconfig.spec.json (333 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/favicon.ico (948 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/index.html (302 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/main.ts (372 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/polyfills.ts (2820 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/test.ts (743 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/environments/environment.prod.ts (51 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/environments/environment.ts (658 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/app/app-routing.module.ts (245 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/app/app.module.ts (393 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/app/app.component.html (23809 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (1090 bytes)\nCREATE angular-bootstrap/src/app/app.component.ts (222 bytes)\n✔ Packages installed successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**2.** Install the `bootstrap` and `bootstrap-icons` libraries.\n\n```javascript\nnpm install bootstrap bootstrap-icons\n```\n\n\\\n**3.** Configure the `bootstrap` and `bootstrap-icons` libraries. Change the `angular.json` file and add the `bootstrap.scss`, bootstrap-icons.css and `bootstrap.bundle.min.js` files as below.\n\n```json\n"styles": [\n "node_modules/bootstrap/scss/bootstrap.scss",\n "node_modules/bootstrap-icons/font/bootstrap-icons.css",\n "src/styles.scss"\n],\n"scripts": [\n "node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"\n]\n```\n\n\\\n**4.** Install the `@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap` library.\n\n```javascript\nnpm install @ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap@next\n```\n\n\\\n**5.** Import the `NgbModule` module. Change the `app.module.ts` file and add the lines as below.\n\n```typescript\nimport { NgbModule } from '@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap';\n\nimports: [\n BrowserModule,\n NgbModule,\n AppRoutingModule,\n],\n```\n\n\\\n**6.** Remove the contents of the `AppComponent` class from the `src/app/app.component.ts` file. Import the `NgbModal` service and create the open method as below.\n\n```typescript\nimport { Component } from '@angular/core';\nimport { NgbModal } from '@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap';\n\n@Component({\n selector: 'app-root',\n templateUrl: './app.component.html',\n styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],\n})\nexport class AppComponent {\n\n constructor(private modalService: NgbModal) {\n }\n\n public open(modal: any): void {\n this.modalService.open(modal);\n }\n\n}\n```\n\n\\\n**7.** Remove the contents of the `src/app/app.component.html` file. Add some components as below.\n\n```markup\n<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-sm navbar-light bg-light">\n <div class="container-fluid">\n <a class="navbar-brand" href="#">\n <h1>Angular Bootstrap</h1>\n </a>\n <button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#navbarSupportedContent" aria-controls="navbarSupportedContent" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation">\n <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>\n </button>\n <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="navbarSupportedContent">\n <ul class="navbar-nav me-auto mb-2 mb-lg-0">\n <li class="nav-item">\n <a class="nav-link active" aria-current="page" href="#">Home</a>\n </li>\n <li class="nav-item">\n <a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a>\n </li>\n <li class="nav-item dropdown">\n <a class="nav-link dropdown-toggle" href="#" id="navbarDropdown" role="button" data-bs-toggle="dropdown" aria-expanded="false">\n Dropdown\n </a>\n <ul class="dropdown-menu" aria-labelledby="navbarDropdown">\n <li><a class="dropdown-item" href="#">Action</a></li>\n <li><a class="dropdown-item" href="#">Another action</a></li>\n <li><hr class="dropdown-divider"></li>\n <li><a class="dropdown-item" href="#">Something else here</a></li>\n </ul>\n </li>\n <li class="nav-item">\n <a class="nav-link disabled" href="#" tabindex="-1" aria-disabled="true">Disabled</a>\n </li>\n </ul>\n <form class="d-flex">\n <input class="form-control me-2" type="search" placeholder="Search" aria-label="Search">\n <button class="btn btn-outline-success" type="submit">Search</button>\n </form>\n </div>\n </div>\n</nav>\n<div class="container-fluid py-3">\n <div class="row my-3">\n <div class="col">\n <label for="exampleFormControlInput1" class="form-label">Email address</label>\n <input type="email" class="form-control form-control-sm" id="exampleFormControlInput1" placeholder="name@example.com">\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class="row my-3">\n <div class="col">\n <label for="exampleFormControlTextarea1" class="form-label">Example textarea</label>\n <textarea class="form-control form-control-sm" id="exampleFormControlTextarea1" rows="3"></textarea>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class="row my-3">\n <div class="col">\n <div class="form-check form-switch">\n <input class="form-check-input" type="checkbox" id="flexSwitchCheckDefault">\n <label class="form-check-label" for="flexSwitchCheckDefault">Default switch checkbox input</label>\n </div>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class="row my-3">\n <div class="col">\n <button class="btn btn-sm btn-outline-primary" (click)="open(demoModal)">Launch demo modal</button>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>\n<ng-template #demoModal let-modal>\n <div class="modal-header">\n <h4 class="modal-title" id="modal-basic-title">Profile update</h4>\n <button type="button" class="btn-close" data-bs-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close" (click)="modal.dismiss('Cross click')"></button>\n </div>\n <div class="modal-body">\n <form>\n <div class="form-group">\n <label for="dateOfBirth">Date of birth</label>\n <div class="input-group">\n <input id="dateOfBirth" name="dateOfBirth" class="form-control" placeholder="yyyy-mm-dd" ngbDatepicker #dp="ngbDatepicker">\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-secondary bi bi-calendar" (click)="dp.toggle()"></button>\n </div>\n </div>\n </form>\n </div>\n <div class="modal-footer">\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" (click)="modal.close('Save click')">Save</button>\n </div>\n</ng-template>\n```\n\n\\\n**8.** Run the application with the command below.\n\n```powershell\nnpm start\n\n> angular-bootstrap@1.0.0 start\n> ng serve\n\n✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.\n\nInitial Chunk Files | Names | Size\nvendor.js | vendor | 3.38 MB\nstyles.css | styles | 255.86 kB\npolyfills.js | polyfills | 128.56 kB\nscripts.js | scripts | 76.94 kB\nmain.js | main | 22.81 kB\nruntime.js | runtime | 6.59 kB\n\n | Initial Total | 3.86 MB\n\nBuild at: 2021-06-27T21:28:22.756Z - Hash: 122b9fa4d57b962e7bcc - Time: 21933ms\n\n** Angular Live Development Server is listening on localhost:4200, open your browser on http://localhost:4200/ **\n\n\n✔ Compiled successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**9.** Ready! Access the URL `http://localhost:4200/` and check if the application is working. See the application working on [GitHub Pages](https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-bootstrap/) and [Stackblitz](https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular13-bootstrap).\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-nvcs35of.png)\n\nThe application repository is available at <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-bootstrap>.\n\n\\\nThis tutorial was posted on my [blog](https://rodrigo.kamada.com.br/share/blog/adicionando-o-framework-de-css-bootstrap-em-uma-aplicacao-angular) in portuguese.