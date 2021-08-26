Adding the map Leaflet component to an Angular application

# Introduction\n\n[Angular](https://angular.io/) is a development platform for building WEB, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript). Currently, Angular is at version 13, and Google is the main maintainer of the project.\n\n[Leaflet](https://www.npmjs.com/package/leaflet) is an interactive maps component library that supports mobile devices.\n\n# Prerequisites\n\nBefore you start, you need to install and configure the tools:\n\n* [git](https://git-scm.com/)\n* [Node.js and npm](https://nodejs.org/)\n* [Angular CLI](https://angular.io/cli)\n* IDE (e.g. [Visual Studio Code](https://code.visualstudio.com/))\n\n# Getting Started\n\n## Create and Configure the Account on the Mapbox\n\n**1.** Let's create the account. Access the site <https://www.mapbox.com/> and click on the button *Sign up*.\n\n ![Mapbox - Home page](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-vb2r35pc.png)\n\n**2.** Fill in the fields *Username*, *Email*, *Password*, *First name*, *Last name*, click on the checkbox *I agree to the Mapbox Terms of Service and Privacy Policy* and click on the button *Get started*.\n\n ![Mapbox - Sign up](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-453g35r8.png)\n\n**3.** Check the registered email.\n\n ![Mapbox - Check email](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-t35435wk.png)\n\n**4.** Click on the link in the email sent.\n\n ![Mapbox - Confirm email](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-7i5n35r2.png)\n\n**5.** Copy the token displayed in the *Dashboard* menu and, in my case, the token was displayed `pk.eyJ1IjoiYnJhc2thbSIsImEiOiJja3NqcXBzbWoyZ3ZvMm5ybzA4N2dzaDR6In0.RUAYJFnNgOnnZAw` because this token will be configured in the Angular application.\n\n ![Mapbox - Dashboard](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-zk6235ec.png)\n\n**6.** Ready! Account created and token generated.\n\n\\\n## Create the Angular application\n\n**1.** Now let’s create the application with the Angular base structure using the `@angular/cli` with the route file and the SCSS style format.\n\n```powershell\nng new angular-leaflet\n? Would you like to add Angular routing? Yes\n? Which stylesheet format would you like to use? SCSS [ https://sass-lang.com/documentation/syntax#scss ]\nCREATE angular-leaflet/README.md (1060 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/.editorconfig (274 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/.gitignore (604 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/angular.json (3261 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/package.json (1077 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/tsconfig.json (783 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/.browserslistrc (703 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/karma.conf.js (1432 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/tsconfig.app.json (287 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/tsconfig.spec.json (333 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/favicon.ico (948 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/index.html (300 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/main.ts (372 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/polyfills.ts (2820 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/test.ts (788 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/environments/environment.prod.ts (51 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/environments/environment.ts (658 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/app/app-routing.module.ts (245 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/app/app.module.ts (393 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/app/app.component.html (24617 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (1100 bytes)\nCREATE angular-leaflet/src/app/app.component.ts (220 bytes)\n✔ Packages installed successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**2.** Install and configure the Bootstrap CSS framework. Complete steps 2 and 3 of the post *[Adding the Bootstrap CSS framework to an Angular application](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-add-the-bootstrap-css-framework-to-an-angular-application)*.\n\n\\\n**3.** Configure the Mapbox token in the `src/environments/environment.ts` and `src/environments/environment.prod.ts` files as below.\n\n```json\nmapbox: {\n accessToken: 'pk.eyJ1IjoiYnJhc2thbSIsImEiOiJja3NqcXBzbWoyZ3ZvMm5ybzA4N2dzaDR6In0.RUAYJFnNgOnn80wXkrV9ZA',\n},\n```\n\n\\\n**4.** Create the `src/assets/images` folder and copy the `marker-icon.png` and `marker-shadow.png` files.\n\n ![Marker Icon](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-q47w35gq.png)\n\n ![Marker Shadow](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-h88835nh.png)\n\n**5.** Install the `leaflet` and `@types/leaflet` libraries.\n\n```powershell\nnpm install leaflet @types/leaflet\n```\n\n\\\n**6.** Configure the `leaflet` library. Change the `angular.json` file and add the `leaflet.css` file as below.\n\n```json\n"styles": [\n "node_modules/bootstrap/scss/bootstrap.scss",\n "node_modules/bootstrap-icons/font/bootstrap-icons.css",\n "node_modules/leaflet/dist/leaflet.css",\n "src/styles.scss"\n],\n```\n\n\\\n**7.** Remove the contents of the `AppComponent` class from the `src/app/app.component.ts` file. Import the `leaflet` service and create the `getCurrentPosition`, `loadMap` methods as shown below.\n\n```typescript\nimport { AfterViewInit, Component } from '@angular/core';\nimport { Observable, Subscriber } from 'rxjs';\nimport * as L from 'leaflet';\n\nimport { environment } from '../environments/environment';\n\n@Component({\n selector: 'app-root',\n templateUrl: './app.component.html',\n styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],\n})\nexport class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit {\n\n map: any;\n\n constructor() {\n }\n\n public ngAfterViewInit(): void {\n this.loadMap();\n }\n\n private getCurrentPosition(): any {\n return new Observable((observer: Subscriber<any>) => {\n if (navigator.geolocation) {\n navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition((position: any) => {\n observer.next({\n latitude: position.coords.latitude,\n longitude: position.coords.longitude,\n });\n observer.complete();\n });\n } else {\n observer.error();\n }\n });\n }\n\n private loadMap(): void {\n this.map = L.map('map').setView([0, 0], 1);\n L.tileLayer('https://api.mapbox.com/styles/v1/{id}/tiles/{z}/{x}/{y}?access_token={accessToken}', {\n attribution: 'Map data &copy; <a href="https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors, Imagery © <a href="https://www.mapbox.com/">Mapbox</a>',\n maxZoom: 18,\n id: 'mapbox/streets-v11',\n tileSize: 512,\n zoomOffset: -1,\n accessToken: environment.mapbox.accessToken,\n }).addTo(this.map);\n\n this.getCurrentPosition()\n .subscribe((position: any) => {\n this.map.flyTo([position.latitude, position.longitude], 13);\n\n const icon = L.icon({\n iconUrl: 'assets/images/marker-icon.png',\n shadowUrl: 'assets/images/marker-shadow.png',\n popupAnchor: [13, 0],\n });\n\n const marker = L.marker([position.latitude, position.longitude], { icon }).bindPopup('Angular Leaflet');\n marker.addTo(this.map);\n });\n }\n\n}\n```\n\n\\\n**8.** Remove the contents of the `src/app/app.component.html` file. Add the map `div` tag as shown below.\n\n```markup\n<div class="container-fluid py-3">\n <h1>Angular Leaflet</h1>\n\n <div id="map"></div>\n</div>\n```\n\n\\\n**9.** Add the style in the `src/app/app.component.scss` file as shown below.\n\n```css\n#map {\n height: 400px;\n width: 100%;\n max-width: 600px;\n}\n```\n\n\\\n**10.** Run the application with the command below.\n\n```powershell\nnpm start\n\n> angular-leaflet@1.0.0 start\n> ng serve\n\n✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.\n\nInitial Chunk Files | Names | Size\nvendor.js | vendor | 2.81 MB\nstyles.css | styles | 280.54 kB\npolyfills.js | polyfills | 128.51 kB\nscripts.js | scripts | 76.67 kB\nmain.js | main | 12.03 kB\nruntime.js | runtime | 6.63 kB\n\n | Initial Total | 3.30 MB\n\nBuild at: 2021-08-20T10:40:47.188Z - Hash: 030dfe6c9ea7ff5d80c2 - Time: 12256ms\n\n** Angular Live Development Server is listening on localhost:4200, open your browser on http://localhost:4200/ **\n\n\n✔ Compiled successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**11.** Ready! Access the URL `http://localhost:4200/` and check if the application is working. Check that the application is working on [GitHub Pages](https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-leaflet/) and [Stackblitz](https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular13-leaflet).\n\n ![Angular Leaflet](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-endi35xn.png)\n\nThe application repository is available at <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-leaflet>.\n\n\\\nThis tutorial was posted on my [blog](https://rodrigo.kamada.com.br/blog/adicionando-o-componente-de-mapa-leaflet-em-uma-aplicacao-angular) in portuguese.