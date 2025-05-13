325 reads
325 reads

Add Real-time Temperature Monitoring to the Proxmox VE Dashboard

by Denys SkyrdaMay 13th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This guide shows how to add real-time CPU and SSD temperature monitoring to the Proxmox VE dashboard by using lm-sensors, modifying backend Perl code, and updating the frontend JavaScript to display sensor data directly in the GUI.

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Add Real-time Temperature Monitoring to the Proxmox VE Dashboard
Denys Skyrda HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item


The Proxmox Virtual Environment (PVE) dashboard is not very informative by default. It only displays basic system information such as CPU details, Kernel Version, Boot Mode, Manager Version, and Repository Status. However, users may want to monitor additional system metrics like CPU and SSD temperatures.



While you can use the terminal and tools like lm-sensors to gather this data, it's far more convenient to display it directly in the PVE GUI.


Let’s get started…


First, we need to install the lm-sensors package (if it's not already installed). If it's already present—great!


To install and detect your sensors, run:



Check it like this -> sensors



I’ll use SSH from a terminal (ssh root@ProxmoxIpAddress), but you can also use the PVE Shell.


Now that we have temperature data, the next step is to edit the Perl file Nodes.pm.


/usr/share/perl5/PVE/API2/Nodes.pm



I opened this file in Vi, but you can use Nano (your choice). Below are some common vi commands used in this post:


  1. Find something - that’s mean from Normal mode (default mode) type -> /line that is needed.
  2. Save or write to file - exactly the same like previous step, use the Normal mode and type -> :w
  3. Find the line -> :123 (example number of line).
  4. Save and exit -> :wq


We need to find this line of code : $res->{cpuinfo}


To finding this place , type in search line –> $res->{cpuinfo}


(if you use Vi -> /$res->{cpuinfo} or /538 (Number of line)


Be attention if you find by number of line, because it’s may be little different in your case (not exactly 538).



Once you have found the desired line, write this code in the next line -> $res->{thermalstate} = `sensors`;


The result should be like this.


Save file and exit -> :wq


We also need to open another file – /usr/share/pve-manager/js vi pvemanagerlib.js



Find this line - > /widget.pveNodeStatus


Make some changes to height: 380 and bodyPadding: ’20 15 20 15’


Like this screen.


Save the changes (:w) but don’t close the file, you also need to add code to another part of this file.


Find this -> /gettext(‘CPU(s)’)



After this block of code where {itemId:’cpus’ ……. }, add this code


  {
    itemId: 'thermal',
    colspan: 2,
    printBar: false,
    title: gettext('CPU Thermal State'),
    textField: 'thermalstate',
    renderer:function(value){
        const s0 = value.match(/Sensor 1.\*?\\+(\[\\d\\.\]+)Â/)\[1\];
        const s1 = value.match(/Sensor 2.\*?\\+(\[\\d\\.\]+)Â/)\[1\];
        const c0 = value.match(/Core 0.\*?\\+(\[\\d\\.\]+)Â/)\[1\];
        const c1 = value.match(/Core 1.\*?\\+(\[\\d\\.\]+)Â/)\[1\];
        const c2 = value.match(/Core 2.\*?\\+(\[\\d\\.\]+)Â/)\[1\];
        const c3 = value.match(/Core 3.\*?\\+(\[\\d\\.\]+)Â/)\[1\];
        return \`Core 0: ${c0} ℃ | Core 1: ${c1} ℃ | Core 2: ${c2} ℃ | Core 3: ${c3} ℃ | NVMe s1: ${s0} / s2: ${s1}\`
    }
}


In this example uses the four Cores and SSD device info like a controller temperature and memory. You can change the informativeness of the data relative to what lm-sensors shows you.


The result of code.


Ok, at now save and close file.


Once again, I would like to note that all examples of commands to operate file are given using the Vi editor as an example.


Next step restart PVE use this command -> systemctl restart pveproxy or reboot hardware manual.



If you did everything correctly and didn’t corrupt the codebase in any way, the pveproxy process should reload without any errors and you will be able to see the changes you made.


In the result we have more informative interface which can use.


Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Denys Skyrda HackerNoon profile picture
Denys Skyrda@dcom
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#proxmox-virtual-environment#temperature-monitoring#proxmox-ve#proxmox#real-time-temp-monitoring#monitoring-system#thermal#javascript

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Homelab: Why You Need It and Where To Start
by ikanyuka
Apr 15, 2024
#homelab
Article Thumbnail
Story is Too Short
by editingprotocol
Jun 19, 2023
#editing-protocol
Article Thumbnail
Subject Matter
by editingprotocol
Jun 19, 2023
#editing-protocol
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Reduce Javascript: Master the Basics (1/11/2023)
by noonification
Jan 11, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Satoshi Might Be a Bitcoin ETF Skeptic (1/13/2024)
by noonification
Jan 13, 2024
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks