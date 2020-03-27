Accounting Automation is a Prerequisite for Business Growth and Development

@ maryna-bizhikian Maryna Bizhikian Fintech specialist, digital marketer, COO at Digital Clever Solutions

Technology has enabled professionals from diverse fields to delegate repetitive manual tasks to software programs, giving them time to do more interesting and creative work and allowing for professional development. In the field of accounting, new software is able to take on complex calculations and bookkeeping, giving CPAs the ability to perform previously laborious tasks with just a couple of mouse clicks.

Accounting automation provides great value to business owners, giving them fast, accurate, and inexpensive insights into the performance of their company. Automated systems keep accounts in compliance with industry norms, pinpoint problem areas, and help businesses implement effective solutions.

The Pervasive Trend Toward Automation

Accounting firms are not the pioneers of automation. Many other industries use robotic systems and AI software to improve performance, manage finances and prevent human error. In the financial field, automated tools allow for easy maintenance and regular updates of records, secure transactions and compliance with established regulations.

In today’s competitive market, businesses need to ensure upscale productivity and impeccable customer service to win over their targeted prospects. The latest software empowers companies with robust competitive advantages.

The demand for cutting-edge accounting solutions is constantly growing. To keep your company in the race, you should consider automating your accounting system to expand your clientele, boost profits and conserve resources.

How Automation Affects CPAs

Tech expansion will never abolish human capital . Accounting is much more than addition and subtraction. It requires human decision-making that the digital mind is incapable of. While software puts numbers in order, business owners still need CPAs to analyze and explain accounts and make recommendations for improvement.

CPAs are not at risk of losing their jobs . Technology makes their lives easier by eliminating tedious calculations, making them more than number crunchers. CPAs become data managers who collect and interpret important financial information with the help of automated tools. Automation software gives accountants more time to conduct in-depth analysis, increase the company’s profits, communicate with colleagues, develop strategic plans, focus on budgeting, and perform other processes that require human intervention.

Why Manual Accounting is No Longer an Option

Maintaining well-ordered accounts using manual methods costs businesses time and money, and subjects them to costly human errors. Startups launching their first company are often surprised at how laborious financial tasks can be. They may hope to save money by not hiring a CPA, but they soon discover the need for professional help.

Accounting is a full-time job, and CPAs spend years getting degrees and licenses. Unless you are a professional accountant, you will eventually need to hire one when you need to pay taxes and perform more complex operations than billing and paying invoices.

Small businesses are often reluctant to shell out $70,000 or more per year for an accountant. But even if you have a limited budget, other areas of your business will inevitably suffer without a professional to handle your finances. Outsourcing a public accounting firm or hiring a part-time CPA may be a cost-effective alternative, but you will not get the personalized attention of a full-time accountant who understands your unique needs.

It is not a good idea to delegate accounting duties to an employee who has other work to do, or to hire an inexperienced bookkeeper to save money. You put your business at risk for accounting errors that can result in tax penalties and other financial problems.

Insufficient security is another drawback of manual accounting. Sensitive information kept in paper files or in basic programs like Excel can be stolen and misused. Statistics show that hackers most often target small businesses that cut corners on protective software.

Benefits of Automated Accounting

Customized accounting software delivers the following benefits:

Control over cash flow. You can quickly retrieve detailed reports from an accounting program to review expenditure and keep track of deposits. Time-saving. You only need to enter financial details, and the software analyzes them, links them to various operations and business processes, and provides properly formatted documentation. Even the need for data entry may disappear in the future. Flexibility. A software development company can create a product that caters to your needs without unnecessary features. Syncing accounting and payments. You can integrate your payment services and accounting software into a holistic system. Once a transaction is made, information is automatically recorded to your accounting database. Organization of data storage. Information can be promptly located and retrieved as needed. Regular backups prevent data loss. Easy analytics and report sharing. Employees or third parties with access to an accounting database can create financial reports as needed, without involving a CPA. All departments can gauge financial trends and develop sound strategies to contribute to the well-being of your business. Security. The latest software solutions are encrypted, providing strong protection against unauthorized access. Business owners can provide selected employees with passwords for different database blocks, to control what information is available to each team member. You are always ready for inspections and taxes. Business corporations and homeowner associations that are required to conduct periodic accounting audits are often unprepared for scheduled checks due to messy bookkeeping. Automated software solves this problem, keeping financial documents in order throughout the entire fiscal year. If a CPA requests documentation for a certain reporting period, it can be retrieved from the accounting program with a few simple commands.

Technology provides many advantages to accounting specialists and businesses. Automate your accounting process with the latest solutions to reduce manual work and improve accuracy, and watch your venture grow and thrive.

