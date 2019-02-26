A Tale of Two (Docker Multi-Stage Build) Layers

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
. We’ll start our
node
with that.
Dockerfile
. The first thing that happens is Docker determines the “context” in which the build is running. It sucks in everything from your currently directory as the context, except files or folders listed in the
docker build
file.
.dockerignore
file and ignoring everything else.
.dockerignore
.cache
coverage
dist
node_modules
with and without the
docker build . -t ssr
file:
.dockerignore
➜ docker build . -t ssr
Sending build context to Docker daemon 166.6MB
➜ docker build . -t ssr
Sending build context to Docker daemon 1.851MB
line by line:
Dockerfile
FROM node:11.10.0-alpine AS build
. Depending on your requirements you may want to choose the latest LTS version of Node 10. I just picked the newest available. You can find a list of the latest tags here: node Tags — Docker Hub.
11.10.0
directive. This signals that this is not the final stage of the
AS
. Later on we can
Dockerfile
artifacts out of this stage into our final container. The reason for this is to produce an image with the minimum number of artifacts. We can run more expensive commands in the first stage, and the bloat of their results will be stripped out in the next layer, leaving us with only the essentials to run the app.
COPY
version of node. This means the base OS is Alpine Linux, an ~5MB minimal linux distribution made for containerization.
alpine
and it does not come with many build tools, we should install the
alpine
collection of tools.
node-gyp
RUN apk add --update --no-cache \
python \
make \
g++
directory, and set that directory as our working directory. All future commands in this layer will be run in the specified working directory.
src
WORKDIR /src
COPY ./package* ./
RUN npm ci
works similarly to
npm ci
, but skips the expensive dependency resolution step, and instead just installs the exact dependencies specified in your
npm i
file. It’s basically a faster
package-lock.json
for use in CI environments.
npm i
will be cached until something in a layer above it changes, which would be the package files and not all of the code.
npm ci
in and continue.
src
COPY . .
RUN npm run lint
RUN npm run build
RUN npm run test
before
test
but our Server Side tests rely on having an application built in order to serve it, so in this case I’ve just flipped them.
build
RUN npm prune --production
FROM node:11.10.0-alpine AS build
RUN apk add --update --no-cache \
python \
make \
g++
WORKDIR /src
COPY ./package* ./
RUN npm ci
COPY . .
RUN npm run format
RUN npm run build
RUN npm run test
RUN npm prune --production
, as it’s what the series has been focused on so far.
Dockerfile
statement. This time, we will not use
FROM
because it is the final layer. We’ll also want to go ahead and expose the port that the application runs on, as well as set a working directory as we did before.
AS
FROM node:11.10.0-alpine AS build
// ...
RUN npm prune --production
FROM node:11.10.0-alpine
ENV PORT=1234
EXPOSE $PORT
WORKDIR /usr/src/service
COPY --from=build /src/node_modules node_modules
COPY --from=build /src/dist dist
USER node
CMD ["node", "./dist/server/index.js"]
or
pm2
.
forever
:
Dockerfile
FROM node:11-alpine AS build
RUN apk add --update --no-cache \
python \
make \
g++
COPY . /src
WORKDIR /src
RUN npm ci
RUN npm run format
RUN npm run build
RUN npm run test
RUN npm prune --production
FROM node:11.10.0-alpine
EXPOSE 1234
WORKDIR /usr/src/service
COPY --from=build /src/node_modules node_modules
COPY --from=build /src/dist dist
USER node
CMD ["node", "./dist/server/index.js"]
➜ docker build . -t ssr
➜ docker run -p 1234:1234 ssr
{"level":30,"time":1551155555272,"msg":"Listening on port 1234...","pid":1,"hostname":"d5b0db2acfbc","v":1}
.
HEALTHCHECK
is a command that is called when running in certain orchestrators, such as Docker Swarm. While running in Kubernetes, we instead rely on Kubernetes’ liveness and readiness probes.
HEALTHCHECK
using
HEALTHCHECK
defined.
curl
// ... first layer ...
FROM node:11.10.0-alpine
RUN apk add --update --no-cache curl
EXPOSE 1234
WORKDIR /usr/src/service
COPY --from=build /src/node_modules node_modules
COPY --from=build /src/dist dist
HEALTHCHECK --interval=5s \
--timeout=5s \
--retries=6 \
CMD curl -fs http://localhost:1234/ || exit 1
USER node
CMD ["node", "./dist/server/index.js"]
’s script section. Add the following scripts:
package.json
"build:nginx": "rimraf dist && npm run generate-imported-components && npm run create-bundle:nginx",
"create-bundle:nginx": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=client parcel build app/index.html -d dist/client --public-url .",
when we run the build because we want it to be relative to the
.
file in this case.
index.html
:
./nginx/Dockerfile
FROM node:11.10.0-alpine AS build
RUN apk add --update --no-cache \
python \
make \
g++
WORKDIR /src
COPY ./package* ./
RUN npm ci
COPY . .
RUN npm run format
RUN npm run build:nginx
RUN npm run test
RUN npm prune --production
FROM nginx:1.15.8-alpine
RUN apk add --update --no-cache curl
WORKDIR /usr/src/service
COPY --from=build /src/dist ./dist
COPY --from=build /src/nginx ./nginx
HEALTHCHECK --interval=5s \
--timeout=5s \
--retries=6 \
CMD curl -fs http://localhost:1234/ || exit 1
RUN ["chmod", "+x", "./nginx/entrypoint.sh"]
ENTRYPOINT [ "ash", "./nginx/entrypoint.sh" ]
. This allows you to run a script instead of a command. We also want to make sure to call it with
ENTRYPOINT
the alpine linux version of
ash
. The
sh
line just above is simply changing linux permissions to make the file executable.
RUN
folder.
nginx
script. I’m gonna include two useful snippets inside that help with using environment variables commented out. We don’t need them for this project, but it’s a common requirement, such as when you want to use nginx as a proxy to a backend, or perhaps include an analytics token or key in the JS bundle.
entrypoint.sh
#!/bin/bash
# This script can be used when you have webpack or parcel builds that
# insert env variables at build time, usually as build args.
# Just set the build args to an a unique string for replacement,
# and do it post build instead. Uncomment `echo` through `done` and modify
# to match your env variables
# --- Start Insert ENV to JS bundle ---
# echo "Inserting env variables"
# for file in ./dist/**/*.js
# do
# echo "env sub for $file"
# sed -i "s/REPLACE_MIXPANEL_TOKEN/${MIXPANEL_TOKEN}/g" $file
# done
# --- End Insert ENV to JS bundle ---
# And if you need env variables in Nginx, use this instead of `cp`
# --- Start Insert ENV to Nginx---
# echo "Injecting Nginx ENV Vars..."
# envsubst '${GRAPHQL_URL}' < nginx/nginx.conf.template > /etc/nginx/nginx.conf
# --- End Insert ENV to Nginx---
cp nginx/nginx.conf.template /etc/nginx/nginx.conf
echo "Using config:"
cat /etc/nginx/nginx.conf
echo "Starting nginx..."
nginx -c '/etc/nginx/nginx.conf' -g 'daemon off;'
folder, and then start it.
/etc/nginx
. You can use environment variables in it if you uncomment the
./nginx/nginx.config.template
line above.
envsubst
events {
worker_connections 1024;
}
http {
server {
include /etc/nginx/mime.types;
listen 1234;
root /usr/src/service/dist/client;
index index.html;
gzip on;
gzip_min_length 1000;
gzip_buffers 4 32k;
gzip_proxied any;
gzip_types text/plain application/javascript application/x-javascript text/javascript text/xml text/css;
gzip_vary on;
location ~* \.(?:css|js|eot|woff|woff2|ttf|svg|otf) {
# Enable GZip for static files
gzip_static on;
# Indefinite caching for static files
expires max;
add_header Cache-Control "public";
}
}
}
➜ docker run -p 1234:1234 nginx-server
Starting nginx...