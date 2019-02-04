The 100% Code Coverage Myth

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
import React from 'react'
import Helmet from 'react-helmet-async'
import Page from '../components/Page'
const About = () => (
<Page>
<Helmet>
<title>About Page</title>
</Helmet>
<div>This is the about page</div>
</Page>
)
export default About
import React from 'react'
import { shallow } from 'enzyme'
import About from 'app/pages/About.jsx'
describe('app/pages/About.jsx', () => {
it('renders About page', () => {
expect(About).toBeDefined()
const tree = shallow(<About />)
expect(tree.find('Page')).toBeDefined()
expect(
tree
.find('Helmet')
.find('title')
.text()
).toEqual('About Page')
expect(tree.find('div').text()).toEqual('This is the about page')
})
})
is slightly more complex. After writing a rendering test, you’ll notice there is still an unreachable anonymous function that is used in the Router to render the About page.
app/App.jsx
, and then we can move on to finishing up server side tests.
app/client.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { HelmetProvider } from 'react-helmet-async'
import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom'
import { rehydrateMarks } from 'react-imported-component'
import importedComponents from './imported' // eslint-disable-line
import App from './App'
const element = document.getElementById('app')
const app = (
<HelmetProvider>
<BrowserRouter>
<App />
</BrowserRouter>
</HelmetProvider>
)
// In production, we want to hydrate instead of render
// because of the server-rendering
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
// rehydrate the bundle marks
rehydrateMarks().then(() => {
ReactDOM.hydrate(app, element)
})
} else {
ReactDOM.render(app, element)
}
// Enable Hot Module Reloading
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept()
}
,
document
and
process
. The second thing is that nothing is exported so it may be hard to run multiple times with different inputs.
module
,
react-dom
, and
react-imported-component
. Modules are a form of dependency injection themselves.
app/imported.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { HelmetProvider } from 'react-helmet-async'
import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom'
import { rehydrateMarks } from 'react-imported-component'
import importedComponents from './imported' // eslint-disable-line
import App from './App'
// use "partial application" to make this easy to test
export const hydrate = (app, element) => () => {
ReactDOM.hydrate(app, element)
}
export const start = ({
isProduction,
document,
module,
hydrate
}) => {
const element = document.getElementById('app')
const app = (
<HelmetProvider>
<BrowserRouter>
<App />
</BrowserRouter>
</HelmetProvider>
)
// In production, we want to hydrate instead of render
// because of the server-rendering
if (isProduction) {
// rehydrate the bundle marks from imported-components,
// then rehydrate the react app
rehydrateMarks().then(hydrate(app, element))
} else {
ReactDOM.render(app, element)
}
// Enable Hot Module Reloading
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept()
}
}
const options = {
isProduction: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production',
document: document,
module: module,
hydrate
}
start(options)
import React from 'react'
import fs from 'fs'
import path from 'path'
import { start, hydrate } from 'app/client'
import { JSDOM } from "jsdom"
jest.mock('react-dom')
jest.mock('react-imported-component')
jest.mock('app/imported.js')
// mock DOM with actual index.html contents
const pathToIndex = path.join(process.cwd(), 'app', 'index.html')
const indexHTML = fs.readFileSync(pathToIndex).toString()
const DOM = new JSDOM(indexHTML)
const document = DOM.window.document
// this doesn't contribute to coverage, but we
// should know if it changes as it would
// cause our app to break
describe('app/index.html', () => {
it('has element with id "app"', () => {
const element = document.getElementById('app')
expect(element.id).toBe('app')
})
})
describe('app/client.js', () => {
// Reset counts of mock calls after each test
afterEach(() => {
jest.clearAllMocks()
})
describe('#start', () => {
it('renders when in development and accepts hot module reloads', () => {
// this is mocked above, so require gets the mock version
// so we can see if its functions are called
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
// mock module.hot
const module = {
hot: {
accept: jest.fn()
}
}
// mock options
const options = {
isProduction: false,
module,
document
}
start(options)
expect(ReactDOM.render).toBeCalled()
expect(module.hot.accept).toBeCalled()
})
it('hydrates when in production does not accept hot module reloads', () => {
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
const importedComponent = require('react-imported-component')
importedComponent.rehydrateMarks.mockImplementation(() => Promise.resolve())
// mock module.hot
const module = {}
// mock rehydrate function
const hydrate = jest.fn()
// mock options
const options = {
isProduction: true,
module,
document,
hydrate
}
start(options)
expect(ReactDOM.render).not.toBeCalled()
expect(hydrate).toBeCalled()
})
})
describe('#hydrate', () => {
it('uses ReactDOM to hydrate given element with an app', () => {
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
const element = document.getElementById('app')
const app = (<div></div>)
const doHydrate = hydrate(app, element)
expect(typeof doHydrate).toBe('function')
doHydrate()
expect(ReactDOM.hydrate).toBeCalledWith(app, element)
})
})
})
folder, aside from
app
which is a generated file, and doesn’t make sense to test as it could generate differently in future version.
app/imported.js
add:
jest.config
"coveragePathIgnorePatterns": [
"<rootDir>/app/imported.js",
"/node_modules/"
]
we get the following results.
npm run test
. Now we need to test the three remaining files in
server/index.js
.
server/lib
:
server/lib/client.js
import fs from 'fs'
import path from 'path'
import cheerio from 'cheerio'
export const htmlPath = path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist', 'client', 'index.html')
export const rawHTML = fs.readFileSync(htmlPath).toString()
export const parseRawHTMLForData = (template, selector = '#js-entrypoint') => {
const $template = cheerio.load(template)
let src = $template(selector).attr('src')
return {
src
}
}
const clientData = parseRawHTMLForData(rawHTML)
const appString = '<div id="app">'
const splitter = '###SPLIT###'
const [startingRawHTMLFragment, endingRawHTMLFragment] = rawHTML
.replace(appString, `${appString}${splitter}`)
.split(splitter)
export const getHTMLFragments = ({ drainHydrateMarks }) => {
const startingHTMLFragment = `${startingRawHTMLFragment}${drainHydrateMarks}`
return [startingHTMLFragment, endingRawHTMLFragment]
}
through
export const parseRawHTMLForData
.
const clientData
import fs from 'fs'
import path from 'path'
const htmlPath = path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist', 'client', 'index.html')
const rawHTML = fs.readFileSync(htmlPath).toString()
const appString = '<div id="app">'
const splitter = '###SPLIT###'
const [startingRawHTMLFragment, endingRawHTMLFragment] = rawHTML
.replace(appString, `${appString}${splitter}`)
.split(splitter)
export const getHTMLFragments = ({ drainHydrateMarks }) => {
const startingHTMLFragment = `${startingRawHTMLFragment}${drainHydrateMarks}`
return [startingHTMLFragment, endingRawHTMLFragment]
}
import { getHTMLFragments } from 'server/lib/client.js'
describe('client', () => {
it('exists', () => {
const drainHydrateMarks = '<!-- mock hydrate marks -->'
const [start, end] = getHTMLFragments({ drainHydrateMarks })
expect(start).toContain('<head>')
expect(start).toContain(drainHydrateMarks)
expect(end).toContain('script id="js-entrypoint"')
})
})
is quite tiny, so let’s knock that one out. Here is its code to refresh your memory, or if you’re just joining us now:
server/lib/server.js
import express from 'express'
export const server = express()
export const serveStatic = express.static
import express from 'express'
import { server, serveStatic } from 'server/lib/server.js'
describe('server/lib/server', () => {
it('should provide server APIs to use', () => {
expect(server).toBeDefined()
expect(server.use).toBeDefined()
expect(server.get).toBeDefined()
expect(server.listen).toBeDefined()
expect(serveStatic).toEqual(express.static)
})
})
.
server/lib/ssr.js
module:
ssr
import React from 'react'
import { renderToNodeStream } from 'react-dom/server'
import { HelmetProvider } from 'react-helmet-async'
import { StaticRouter } from 'react-router-dom'
import { ServerStyleSheet } from 'styled-components'
import { printDrainHydrateMarks } from 'react-imported-component'
import log from 'llog'
import through from 'through'
import App from '../../app/App'
import { getHTMLFragments } from './client'
// import { getDataFromTree } from 'react-apollo';
export default (req, res) => {
const context = {}
const helmetContext = {}
const app = (
<HelmetProvider context={helmetContext}>
<StaticRouter location={req.originalUrl} context={context}>
<App />
</StaticRouter>
</HelmetProvider>
)
try {
// If you were using Apollo, you could fetch data with this
// await getDataFromTree(app);
const sheet = new ServerStyleSheet()
const stream = sheet.interleaveWithNodeStream(
renderToNodeStream(sheet.collectStyles(app))
)
if (context.url) {
res.redirect(301, context.url)
} else {
const [startingHTMLFragment, endingHTMLFragment] = getHTMLFragments({
drainHydrateMarks: printDrainHydrateMarks()
})
res.status(200)
res.write(startingHTMLFragment)
stream
.pipe(
through(
function write (data) {
this.queue(data)
},
function end () {
this.queue(endingHTMLFragment)
this.queue(null)
}
)
)
.pipe(res)
}
} catch (e) {
log.error(e)
res.status(500)
res.end()
}
}
import React from 'react'
import { renderToNodeStream } from 'react-dom/server'
import { HelmetProvider } from 'react-helmet-async'
import { StaticRouter } from 'react-router-dom'
import { ServerStyleSheet } from 'styled-components'
import { printDrainHydrateMarks } from 'react-imported-component'
import log from 'llog'
import through from 'through'
import App from '../../app/App'
import { getHTMLFragments } from './client'
// import { getDataFromTree } from 'react-apollo';
const getApplicationStream = (originalUrl, context) => {
const helmetContext = {}
const app = (
<HelmetProvider context={helmetContext}>
<StaticRouter location={originalUrl} context={context}>
<App />
</StaticRouter>
</HelmetProvider>
)
const sheet = new ServerStyleSheet()
return sheet.interleaveWithNodeStream(
renderToNodeStream(sheet.collectStyles(app))
)
}
export function write (data) {
this.queue(data)
}
// partial application with ES6 is quite succinct
// it just means a function which returns another function
// which has access to values from a closure
export const end = endingHTMLFragment =>
function end () {
this.queue(endingHTMLFragment)
this.queue(null)
}
export const ssr = getApplicationStream => (req, res) => {
try {
// If you were using Apollo, you could fetch data with this
// await getDataFromTree(app);
const context = {}
const stream = getApplicationStream(req.originalUrl, context)
if (context.url) {
return res.redirect(301, context.url)
}
const [startingHTMLFragment, endingHTMLFragment] = getHTMLFragments({
drainHydrateMarks: printDrainHydrateMarks()
})
res.status(200)
res.write(startingHTMLFragment)
stream.pipe(through(write, end(endingHTMLFragment))).pipe(res)
} catch (e) {
log.error(e)
res.status(500)
res.end()
}
}
const defaultSSR = ssr(getApplicationStream)
export default defaultSSR
/**
* @jest-environment node
*/
import defaultSSR, { ssr, write, end } from 'server/lib/ssr.js'
jest.mock('llog')
const mockReq = {
originalUrl: '/'
}
const mockRes = {
redirect: jest.fn(),
status: jest.fn(),
end: jest.fn(),
write: jest.fn(),
on: jest.fn(),
removeListener: jest.fn(),
emit: jest.fn()
}
describe('server/lib/ssr.js', () => {
describe('ssr', () => {
it('redirects when context.url is set', () => {
const req = Object.assign({}, mockReq)
const res = Object.assign({}, mockRes)
const getApplicationStream = jest.fn((originalUrl, context) => {
context.url = '/redirect'
})
const doSSR = ssr(getApplicationStream)
expect(typeof doSSR).toBe('function')
doSSR(req, res)
expect(res.redirect).toBeCalledWith(301, '/redirect')
})
it('catches error and logs before returning 500', () => {
const log = require('llog')
const req = Object.assign({}, mockReq)
const res = Object.assign({}, mockRes)
const getApplicationStream = jest.fn((originalUrl, context) => {
throw new Error('test')
})
const doSSR = ssr(getApplicationStream)
expect(typeof doSSR).toBe('function')
doSSR(req, res)
expect(log.error).toBeCalledWith(Error('test'))
expect(res.status).toBeCalledWith(500)
expect(res.end).toBeCalled()
})
})
describe('defaultSSR', () => {
it('renders app with default SSR', () => {
const req = Object.assign({}, mockReq)
const res = Object.assign({}, mockRes)
defaultSSR(req, res)
expect(res.status).toBeCalledWith(200)
expect(res.write.mock.calls[0][0]).toContain('<!DOCTYPE html>')
expect(res.write.mock.calls[0][0]).toContain(
'window.___REACT_DEFERRED_COMPONENT_MARKS'
)
})
})
describe('#write', () => {
it('write queues data', () => {
const context = {
queue: jest.fn()
}
const buffer = new Buffer.from('hello')
write.call(context, buffer)
expect(context.queue).toBeCalledWith(buffer)
})
})
describe('#end', () => {
it('end queues endingFragment and then null to end stream', () => {
const context = {
queue: jest.fn()
}
const endingFragment = '</html>'
const doEnd = end(endingFragment)
doEnd.call(context)
expect(context.queue).toBeCalledWith(endingFragment)
expect(context.queue).toBeCalledWith(null)
})
})
})
"coverageThreshold": {
"global": {
"branches": 100,
"functions": 100,
"lines": 100,
"statements": 100
}
},