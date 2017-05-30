A React TODOs example, explained

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Author for Pluralsight and Lynda and curator
I was asked to answer a Quora question about a simple TODOs example, and I thought a detailed explanation for it would be helpful to any one starting to learn React.
You can see the code in action here (Make sure you execute it with ES6/Babel selected in the middle). I did not write that code, I am just going to explain it inline after each important concept.
The example is a simple TODOs app with 3 components:
The first rendered interface looks like:
The initial list renders with test items “red” and “blue”, then you can use the “Add” button to add more items to the list.
Thanks for reading!